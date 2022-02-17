U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Results came in more than expected, reversing 3 straight weeks of decline

Toll Brothers Announces Two New Luxury Home Communities Now Open in New Jersey

Toll Brothers
·4 min read
In this article:
  TOL
    Watchlist

Construction has Begun at Middletown Walk and Enclave at Chatham

Enclave at Chatham by Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers announces two new luxury home communities now open in Monmouth and Morris Counties.
Toll Brothers announces two new luxury home communities now open in Monmouth and Morris Counties.

Middletown Walk by Toll Brothers

&#x00201c;We&#x002019;ve experienced unprecedented interest in both Middletown Walk and Enclave at Chatham, and we are excited to add these new home communities to our offerings across the state,&#x00201d; said Craig Cherry, Division President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey.
“We’ve experienced unprecedented interest in both Middletown Walk and Enclave at Chatham, and we are excited to add these new home communities to our offerings across the state,” said Craig Cherry, Division President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey.

Freehold, N.J., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced two brand-new luxury home communities now open for sale in New Jersey, Middletown Walk and Enclave at Chatham, further expanding the company’s footprint in Monmouth and Morris Counties, respectively.

Elegant and urban-inspired, Middletown Walk delivers city-like sophistication in Middletown, Monmouth County. Homeowners will enjoy three-level luxury townhome living in over 3,000 square feet including 3-4 bedrooms, 2-3 baths, and 2-car garages, plus home office space and a private outdoor terrace that provides the perfect location for relaxation and entertaining. Middletown Walk offers low-maintenance living with snow removal from driveways and up to the front door of each residence. Ideally located, Middletown Walk is an easy commute from New York City by train or ferry. Future onsite amenities include a state-of-the-art clubhouse, outdoor pool, tennis courts, tot lot, and much more. Onsite construction is underway and the Toll Brothers sales center is open daily. Pricing starts in the upper $600,000s.

In Morris County, Enclave at Chatham brings large luxury carriage-style townhomes to a scenic and secluded location with stunning valley views. Only 50 townhome residences will be offered in this low-maintenance community priced from $1.4 million. The historic onsite clubhouse is planned to undergo a renovation and will serve as the future community amenity center. The community clubhouse will offer gathering spaces and outdoor walking paths that will show off the serene neighborhood. The spacious home designs include 3+ bedrooms, home offices, flex spaces, and indoor/outdoor living options. First-floor primary bedroom suites are also available. Construction has begun and sales representatives are onsite daily.

“We’ve experienced unprecedented interest in both Middletown Walk and Enclave at Chatham, and we are excited to add these new home communities to our offerings across the state,” said Craig Cherry, Division President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. “With floor plans designed for today’s buyers and unrivaled personalization options through our Design Studio experience, we continue to offer our residents the best in luxury living in the most desirable New Jersey neighborhoods.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping with Toll Brothers’ national award-winning Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Studio allows buyers to browse through an array of design selections to personalize their dream home. Toll Brothers communities offer top name-brand features as included options, such as gourmet kitchens with granite or quartz countertops, Whirlpool and Jenn-Air appliances, 42” cabinets; rich hardwood flooring; Kohler plumbing fixtures; and more.

For more information on Toll Brothers communities in New Jersey, call (844) 834-5263 or visit http://TollBrothers.com/NJ.


About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Newswire (TOLL-REG)

###

Attachments

CONTACT: Alexis Dorr Toll Brothers 215-938-8138 adorr1@tollbrothers.com


