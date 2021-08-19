Toll Brothers at Bella Collina Now Open for Sale in Montverde, Florida

New Luxury Estate Community Offers All-New Home Designs in Picturesque Setting

“Bella Collina is a very special destination in Central Florida, and we are excited to bring our luxury estate homes to this community,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers Central Florida.

“Bella Collina is a very special destination in Central Florida, and we are excited to bring our luxury estate homes to this community,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers Central Florida.

Lake County, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest Central Florida community, Toll Brothers at Bella Collina in Montverde, Fla. Home sales are underway and construction of the community’s nearly 7,000 square-foot, professionally-decorated model home is expected to begin shortly.

Located in a private natural haven just 30 minutes west of Orlando, Bella Collina is an exclusive lakefront and country club community in Montverde. Toll Brothers at Bella Collina includes one- and two-story, single-family estate homes surrounded by 1,900 acres of picturesque lakes and verdant hills. Home designs range from 4,296 to over 7,000 square feet featuring Coastal, Palm Beach, Mediterranean, and Transitional exteriors. Prices start at $1.1 million.

The luxury community’s highly-anticipated Montech estate model home will feature 6,996 square feet of luxury living, including 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, and a 3-car garage. The spacious, open concept floorplan includes a first-floor primary bedroom suite with dual walk-in closets, a two-story living room, casual dining, great room and gourmet kitchen. The second floor features a dual primary bedroom suite, additional spacious bedrooms and a loft open to the first floor.

Residents will enjoy Bella Collina’s private amenities, including a world-class championship golf course designed by Sir Nick Faldo and an iconic 75,000 square-foot Tuscan-inspired clubhouse that sits atop one of Florida’s highest points. The resort-style sports complex includes two 75’ lap pools, a sun deck, a whirlpool spa, a covered terrace with bar & grill, 6 Har-Tru tennis courts, and a 3,000 square-foot fitness facility. Additional amenities include two full-service restaurants as well as smaller, private dining venues for special events featuring an artisan pizza oven, a wine room, and a cellar. A 7,000 square-foot banquet and ballroom facility with a private terrace is perfect for weddings and other celebrations.

Story continues

“Bella Collina is a very special destination in Central Florida, and we are excited to bring our luxury estate homes to this community,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers Central Florida. “Toll Brothers at Bella Collina offers all-new home designs with tranquil views and lakefront homesites in a private, gated community. The community provides an outstanding lifestyle through its unparalleled and well-established amenities that residents can enjoy all year long.”

For more information, call 877-431-0444 or visit TollBrothersAtBellaCollina.com

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Newswire (TOLL-REG)

###

Attachment

CONTACT: Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com



