U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,402.77
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,837.40
    -123.29 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,554.92
    +29.01 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,135.87
    -22.91 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.97
    -2.49 (-3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.60
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1689
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2480
    -0.0250 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3664
    -0.0083 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7430
    -0.0170 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,537.91
    +284.16 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,141.01
    +35.96 (+3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,060.61
    -108.71 (-1.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Toll Brothers at Bella Collina Now Open for Sale in Montverde, Florida

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Toll Brothers
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New Luxury Estate Community Offers All-New Home Designs in Picturesque Setting

&#x00201c;Bella Collina is a very special destination in Central Florida, and we are excited to bring our luxury estate homes to this community,&#x00201d; said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers Central Florida.
“Bella Collina is a very special destination in Central Florida, and we are excited to bring our luxury estate homes to this community,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers Central Florida.
“Bella Collina is a very special destination in Central Florida, and we are excited to bring our luxury estate homes to this community,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers Central Florida.

Lake County, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest Central Florida community, Toll Brothers at Bella Collina in Montverde, Fla. Home sales are underway and construction of the community’s nearly 7,000 square-foot, professionally-decorated model home is expected to begin shortly.

Located in a private natural haven just 30 minutes west of Orlando, Bella Collina is an exclusive lakefront and country club community in Montverde. Toll Brothers at Bella Collina includes one- and two-story, single-family estate homes surrounded by 1,900 acres of picturesque lakes and verdant hills. Home designs range from 4,296 to over 7,000 square feet featuring Coastal, Palm Beach, Mediterranean, and Transitional exteriors. Prices start at $1.1 million.

The luxury community’s highly-anticipated Montech estate model home will feature 6,996 square feet of luxury living, including 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, and a 3-car garage. The spacious, open concept floorplan includes a first-floor primary bedroom suite with dual walk-in closets, a two-story living room, casual dining, great room and gourmet kitchen. The second floor features a dual primary bedroom suite, additional spacious bedrooms and a loft open to the first floor.

Residents will enjoy Bella Collina’s private amenities, including a world-class championship golf course designed by Sir Nick Faldo and an iconic 75,000 square-foot Tuscan-inspired clubhouse that sits atop one of Florida’s highest points. The resort-style sports complex includes two 75’ lap pools, a sun deck, a whirlpool spa, a covered terrace with bar & grill, 6 Har-Tru tennis courts, and a 3,000 square-foot fitness facility. Additional amenities include two full-service restaurants as well as smaller, private dining venues for special events featuring an artisan pizza oven, a wine room, and a cellar. A 7,000 square-foot banquet and ballroom facility with a private terrace is perfect for weddings and other celebrations.

“Bella Collina is a very special destination in Central Florida, and we are excited to bring our luxury estate homes to this community,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers Central Florida. “Toll Brothers at Bella Collina offers all-new home designs with tranquil views and lakefront homesites in a private, gated community. The community provides an outstanding lifestyle through its unparalleled and well-established amenities that residents can enjoy all year long.”

For more information, call 877-431-0444 or visit TollBrothersAtBellaCollina.com

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Newswire (TOLL-REG)

###

Attachment

CONTACT: Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Up Ahead Of AI Event As Lawmakers Blast 'Persistently Misrepresented' Claims

    Tesla will host AI Day on Thursday, as U.S. senators call on the Federal Trade Commission to probe its self-driving claims.

  • Revealed: Cheapest places to rent in the UK

    Major UK towns have seen an increase in demand versus supply.

  • Add Rental Properties To Your Portfolio With $100 Minimum Investment

    There are several great reasons to add real estate to your investment portfolio. Real estate can provide consistent income, it has the potential for high returns and it can be less volatile than stocks. However, many real estate investment opportunities require a considerable amount of capital and being a landlord can become more of a job than an investment. Fortunately, there are a growing number of options available for passive investors to add real estate assets to their portfolio with a low

  • 3 Inverse REIT ETFs for Q4 2021

    Inverse REIT ETFs aim to provide investors with short exposure to a basket of securities in the real estate sector. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are companies that own, operate, or finance income-generating real estate and offer investors a way to invest in the real estate sector without having to buy or manage property themselves.

  • Landlords look for an exit amid federal eviction moratorium

    When Ryan David bought three rental properties back in 2017, he expected the $1,000-a-month he was pocketing after expenses would be regular sources of income well into his retirement years. Then, just when he thought the worst was over, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a new moratorium, lasting until Oct. 3. The latest moratorium “was the final gut punch," said the 39-year-old, adding that he now plans to sell the apartments.

  • Tour the Bonkers New Florida Home of Mets Owner Steven Cohen

    Steven A. Cohen, the $1.2-billion-SEC-insider-trading-fine-paying, $150-million-Picasso-purchasing, Mets-team-owning hedge funder also boasts quite the property portfolio. Just this month the billionaire, whose net worth comes in at about $16 billion, closed on a giant mansion in the swanky Stone Creek Ranch subdivision in Florida’s Delray Beach, a 31,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom estate that went for $21.6 million. But first, a quick […]

  • House prices push to record high as buyers scramble to beat stamp duty deadline

    The price for a house surged in June, the Office for National Statistics said.

  • Jeff Bezos Purchases a Fifth Unit In a Historic New York City Building

    He also owns property in California, Texas, Washington, DC, and Washington state

  • Landing a mortgage is about to become easier if you made on-time rent payments

    A change coming Sept. 18 will help good renters become first-time homebuyers.

  • Real Estate Underwriting Definition

    See how underwriters for major lenders scrutinize real estate loans and manage their risk, and learn the origin of the term "underwriting."

  • Fund That Flip Takes the Work of Real Estate Investment and Moves it Online

    Image by Nattanan Kanchanaprat from Pixabay The United States recession of 2007-2009 spawned an investment phenomenon as people looked for new sources of income. People began purchasing undervalued homes amid a nationwide real estate crash and renovated and flipped them to new buyers. Many still flip houses today, but significant cash investments are needed, and returns are predominantly dipping. Enter Fund That Flip, a company streamlining its customers’ real estate investment process and speci

  • New home construction has soared to its highest level since the housing market crash

    Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Axios VisualsThe number of new homes under construction has soared — to levels not seen since the housing market crash 14 years ago.Why it matters: Home prices have been surging as the demand for houses has outpaced supply. Homebuilders are doing what they can to keep up, but supply chain bottlenecks have led some to turn away buyers as they try to catch up.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the

  • UK sees 'behemoth level' of house price growth

    UK house prices increased by 13.2% in the year to June 2021.

  • Florida’s home prices spike ‘well in excess of recent norms,’ but could cool soon

    With the number of existing homes being listed for sale increasing, Florida’s sellers’ market that spurred a 24.3% spike in single-family home costs over the last year could simmer down in coming months, said Florida Realtors Chief Economist Brad O’Connor.

  • U.S. homebuilding stumbles amid unrelenting supply constraints

    U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in July, the latest sign that surging construction costs and home prices continued to constrain the housing market early in the third quarter. Though the report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed a rebound in building permits after three straight monthly declines, the gain was in the volatile multi-family home segment, which will do little to ease an acute housing shortage that is driving up prices. "There is no question that home building has hit some sort of near-term ceiling, with surging home prices reducing affordability and leading to a record drop in the proportion of consumers that feel now is a good time to buy a home," said Mark Vitner, a senior economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

  • 'Something Dramatic To Close This Gap': Many Economists Want More Housing To Help Homebuyers

    There’s a lot of homebuyer pessimism in the housing market these days. The share of people who thought that July was a good time to buy dropped to a new all-time low of 28%, according to survey data from the National Mortgage News. A year ago, that number was about 53%. What Happened: The sentiment of homebuyers continues to drop. Despite low interest rates, which make home-buying more attractive, the price of homes continues to skyrocket, which has continued since the 1980s, making it harder fo

  • Home building slumps in July as developers remain wary of high construction costs

    The numbers: Building activity for new homes slumped in July, likely reflecting the continued supply constraints that construction firms faced nationwide. U.S. home builders started construction on homes at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.53 million in July, representing a 7% decrease from the June’s upwardly-revised figure, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Wednesday. Compared with July 2020, housing starts were up 2.5%; however, such year-over-year comparisons are still skewed by the effects of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • London’s Housing Market Shows Hit From Home Working

    (Bloomberg) -- London private housing rents fell in July compared with a year earlier as the ability to work from home meant that being close to city center offices was no longer a priority for workers. The 0.1% decline set the U.K. capital apart from other regions, where rental prices climbed by almost 2% on average, Office for National Statistics figures published Wednesday show. London has also registered the slowest pace of house price growth during the pandemic. As well as “remote working s

  • Housing Starts Slumped More Than Expected. Headwinds for Builders Still Persist.

    The National Association of Home Builders said Tuesday that builder sentiment had declined to its lowest level in more than a year.

  • Southern California home prices keep climbing, hit new record in July

    The Southern California median home prices rose 17% to a record high in July, though there are some signs the market is cooling.