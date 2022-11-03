Toll Brothers Campus Living® Breaks Ground on The 87, a New Luxury Student Housing Community in South Bend, Ind.

The four-story, 335-unit property will be the firm’s seventh luxury student housing community nationwide

Groundbreaking Celebration of The 87 in South Bend, Ind.

From left: Angela Smith, Zoning Administrator, South Bend Department of Community Investment; James Mueller, South Bend Mayor; Charles Elliott, President, Toll Brothers Apartment Living; Doug Smythe, Acquisition & Development Manager, Toll Brothers Campus Living; Andrew Dean, Development & Construction Manager, Toll Brothers Apartment Living; Kamran Charmsaz, Principal, KTGY; Mark Ericksen, Group Vice President, Weis Builders.

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers Campus Living® division, announces the groundbreaking of The 87, a new four-story, 335-unit luxury low-rise apartment community in South Bend, Ind., totaling nearly 431,000 square feet. The 87 will be the firm’s seventh luxury student housing community developed nationwide.

Designed by KTGY Architects with V3 Engineering, and interior design by Mary Cook Associates and branding by Matchbox Studio, Toll Brothers Campus Living will manage the development, construction, marketing, and asset management of The 87. Construction is anticipated to be completed in 2024. The recent groundbreaking celebration was attended by senior executives from Toll Brothers, The 87’s development partners, South Bend elected and appointed government officials, and members of the media.

“The 87 will represent the very best of what Toll Brothers Campus Living stands for,” said Doug Smythe, Acquisition & Development Manager Toll Brothers Campus Living. “From the quality of the materials to the extraordinary amenity offerings, with best-in-class design and construction and unmatched resident services that our brand is already known for nationwide, we believe The 87 will be among the greatest rental offerings available in the market.”

Located at 1710 N. Turtle Creek Dr. in South Bend and situated on the 10-acre former site of the Turtle Creek Apartments, most recently known as Campus View, The 87 will provide student residents with outstanding access to the University of Notre Dame campus, as well as St. Mary’s College and Holy Cross College nearby. Spread among 26 townhomes and five apartment buildings ranging from three to four stories, The 87 will include 335 residences with a total of 810 beds. The community will offer a mix of studio, one-, two-, and four-bedroom rental homes ranging from 420 square foot studios to 2,000 square foot townhomes. The project features 423 total parking spaces, including a three-story parking garage, private townhome garages, and surface parking.

Residents will enjoy more than 15,000 square feet of interior and exterior common area amenities, including a two-story fitness center, collaboration and private study areas, a content creation studio, a coffee bar, a social lounge, a multi-sport simulator lounge, and an “All-Pro” screening lounge, which ensures every fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at The 87 will have a premier venue for watching the big game without leaving home. Residents can also enjoy outdoor amenities including a pet park, a basketball court, multiple courtyards with televisions, grills, fire pits, and outdoor games.

Residences at The 87 will feature luxury finishes including stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl tile flooring, modern, two-tone kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, and smart locks. Apartments will be fully furnished including a 55” Smart TV and will offer in-suite bathrooms for each bedroom, walk-in closets (in select units), and in-unit washer and dryer.

“Notre Dame is one of the most storied schools in America and we are truly privileged to become a part of this community,” said Charles Elliott, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living, which oversees Toll Brothers’ Campus Living division. “We are excited to develop our first multifamily project in Indiana and provide student residents in South Bend with the same quality and service we’re known for throughout the country.”

According to US News & World Report, Notre Dame is now tied for No. 18 out of 443 in the Best National University rankings. The Report also lists multiple Notre Dame undergraduate programs among the best in the nation, including Accounting at No. 6. Washington Monthly magazine ranks Notre Dame No. 10 in its National University Rankings of public universities contributing to the public good.

Named for 1887, the year of Notre Dame’s first football team, The 87 represents the continued expansion of Toll Brothers Campus Living’s footprint nationwide. The 87 is the newest project in the Toll Brothers Campus Living portfolio and joins other exceptional apartment communities under development by Toll Brothers at Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Central Florida, and Florida International University. The firm previously developed Terrapin Row at The University of Maryland, which was sold in 2017, The Yards at Old State at The Pennsylvania State University, and Canvas at Arizona State University.

For more information about The 87 visit LiveThe87.com.

