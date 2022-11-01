Toll Brothers City Living Announces 151 Bay Street In Jersey City Is Now Open for Sale

Luxury condominium boasts unrivaled amenities and prime location near Grove Street PATH

151 Bay Street by Toll Brothers City Living

151 Bay Street in Jersey City by Toll Brothers City Living is now open for sale

151 Bay Street by Toll Brothers City Living

“We are thrilled with the tremendous response we have received for 151 Bay Street and continue to see a high level of interest from homebuyers who are drawn to the elevated finishes, thoughtful design, large array of amenities and proximity to the Grove Street PATH station,” said Henry L. Waller, Division Senior Vice President of Toll Brothers City Living.

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers City Living®, the urban development division of Toll Brothers, Inc., (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, is pleased to announce that 151 Bay Street, a luxury condominium in the sought-after Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City, N.J. has opened for sale. 151 Bay Street marks the third and final phase of the firm’s Provost Square development in Jersey City.

“We are thrilled with the tremendous response we have received for 151 Bay Street and continue to see a high level of interest from homebuyers who are drawn to the elevated finishes, thoughtful design, large array of amenities and proximity to the Grove Street PATH station,” said Henry L. Waller, Division Senior Vice President of Toll Brothers City Living.

The 34-story building offers 259 residences ranging from studios to three-bedroom homes. Designed by SLCE with interiors by Bernheimer Architecture, 151 Bay Street is the third and final building surrounding the newly-created Provost Square. Once completed, Provost Square, a pedestrian-friendly plaza on Provost Street between Morgan and Bay Streets, will define the community with its restored cobblestone and rail line, seating and landscaping, and home to a performing arts theater.

Offering incredible views of Manhattan, the Statue of Liberty, and New York Harbor, 151 Bay Street features homes with open-plan living areas, white oak floors, and oversized floor-to-ceiling windows. Open kitchens are outfitted with custom Italian walnut and dove gray cabinetry, quartz countertops, and Bosch and Thermador appliances. All the residences have vented washer and dryers. For those looking for open and airy space, The Loft Collection is a select group of residences that honor the industrial history of the neighborhood with varying ceiling heights from 11 to 13 feet.

Story continues

Primary and secondary bathrooms include custom Italian vanities and porcelain tile walls, while the powder room features a white ash custom Italian vanity. Stunning porcelain floor tiles, quartz countertops, and Kohler fixtures create complementing levels of texture and depth in the powder rooms.

The expansive amenities include the 34th floor Sky Lounge that takes full advantage of the sweeping cityscape and waterfront vistas. A south-facing rooftop terrace will afford one of the best places to watch the setting sun and bright city lights.

The 8th floor houses the fitness center with yoga room and an expansive residents’ lounge with a kitchen that opens out onto a sprawling sundeck with a gas fire pit and grills, seating for dining and a pool with chaise lounges. Residents will enjoy the lounge’s kitchen, fully outfitted with professional quality appliances, along with a dining room and media lounge. Additional amenities include a game lounge with skee-ball and arcade games, children’s playroom, dog run and spa, onsite parking and a 24-hour attended lobby to greet guests and take deliveries.

Located in the heart of Jersey City’s Powerhouse Arts District, residents have many options for entertainment just outside their door. The Historic Downtown Jersey City Farmers’ Market on Grove Street is a neighborhood favorite, as is Groove on Grove, a free concert series at the Grove Street Plaza. The vibrant Newark Avenue serves as a hub for the thriving arts and cultural scene pedestrian plaza and is home to dozens of restaurants and shops.

Residences at 151 Bay Street begin in the low $500,000s. Sales and marketing is handled by Toll Brothers City Living, and the sales gallery is located at 10 Provost Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302. For additional information or to schedule a visit, please contact the Toll Brothers sales team at (201) 350-5944 or visit 151bay.com

About Toll Brothers City Living:

Toll Brothers City Living® is the urban development division of Toll Brothers, Inc., the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers City Living brings the extraordinary quality, value, and service familiar to luxury home buyers throughout the country to some of the most dynamic urban markets including New York City; Hoboken and Jersey City, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and the Greater Washington, DC, metro area.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, is currently operating in 24 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL). Toll Brothers was named the World's Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine's 2022 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by BUILDER magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine

Toll Brothers proudly supports the communities in which it builds; among other philanthropic pursuits, the Company sponsors the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network, bringing opera to neighborhoods throughout the world.

To learn more about Toll Brothers City Living and its properties, visit TollBrothersCityLiving.com

*©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Attachments

CONTACT: Michael Duff Toll Brothers 646-921-4004 mduff@tollbrothers.com



