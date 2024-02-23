Toll Brothers, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 27%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) came out with a strong set of first-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat forecasts, with revenue of US$1.9b, some 3.7% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$2.25, 27% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Toll Brothers' 14 analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be US$10.1b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$13.74, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$9.76b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$12.23 in 2024. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Toll Brothers' future following the latest results, with a decent improvement in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$116, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Toll Brothers, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$135 and the most bearish at US$95.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that revenue is expected to reverse, with a forecast 0.9% annualised decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 9.6% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.9% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Toll Brothers' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Toll Brothers' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates it is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$116, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Toll Brothers going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Toll Brothers (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

