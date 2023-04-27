Toll Brothers Luxury Townhome Community Coming Soon to Seminole, Florida

Toll Brothers, Inc.

Toll Brothers at Seminole Isle will open for sale in summer 2023

Toll Brothers at Seminole Isle

Toll Brothers at Seminole Isle luxury townhome neighborhood is coming soon to the established and highly sought-after Seminole Isle community with expansive onsite amenities including a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, tennis courts, and more.

SEMINOLE, Fla., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc . (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced Toll Brothers at Seminole Isle, a new luxury townhome community with resort-style onsite amenities, is coming soon to Pinellas County, Florida. The Bayard and Aloma model homes are currently under construction and the interest list is now forming, with sales anticipated to start in summer 2023.



Toll Brothers at Seminole Isle is a premier community of three-story townhomes featuring water and preserve views in a private, gated neighborhood just minutes from world-renowned Gulf beaches. Homes are priced from the $600,000s and include open floor plans with well-appointed indoor living features plus smart home and automation technologies. Homeowners will have a choice of three home designs with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, private 2- and 3-car tandem garages, spacious great rooms, open flex and loft spaces, and third-floor bedrooms.

The community will also offer a number of quick move-in homes with designer-appointed finishes and Toll Brothers’ most popular design options already included. These exclusive homes will allow homebuyers to move into their new dream home even sooner.

Homeowners of Seminole Isle will enjoy an amenity-rich, low-maintenance lifestyle with lawn care provided, plus a convenient Pinellas County location along North Park Boulevard just four miles from Indian Shores beaches. Onsite amenities include a community clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, fire pit, fitness center, tennis courts, walking trails, and kayak launch point providing direct access to Johns Pass, Boca Ciega Bay, and the Gulf of Mexico.

“We are excited to bring all-new luxury home designs, scenic views, and an array of resort-style amenities to home buyers in sought-after Seminole Isle,” said Brian O’Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa. “Residents of Toll Brothers at Seminole Isle will also enjoy an ideal location near beaches, shopping, dining, recreation, and more, with easy access to downtown Tampa.”

Toll Brothers at Seminole Isle is located at Conch Boulevard and Key Haven Road in Seminole, Florida. To join the interest list and for more information on Toll Brothers at Seminole Isle or Toll Brothers communities throughout Florida, call 844-551-2787 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

