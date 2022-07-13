Toll Brothers Named to Forbes Best Employers for Diversity List

Toll Brothers, Inc.

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) (www.Tollbrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced it has been named to the 2022 Forbes Best Employers for Diversity list. The annual list highlights large companies in the U.S. that are leading the way in the areas of diversity and inclusion.



“We are honored to be recognized by Forbes magazine for our diversity and inclusion efforts,” said Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Toll Brothers. “At Toll Brothers, we strive to foster an environment where all employees are treated with fairness, dignity, and respect. This includes creating an inclusive culture, increasing the diversity of voices at all levels of our organization, and hiring and advancing diverse talent within our company.”

“We know we have more work to do and will continue to advance these initiatives that are not only aligned with our values, but are also important to our success,” added Yearley.

Forbes teamed up with Statista Inc. to compile its annual list of the Best Employers for Diversity. Over 60,000 U.S. employees were surveyed from companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to evaluate their current company and others within their respective industries in areas including age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQIA+, and general diversity in the workplace. Diversity among senior executives and members of the Board of Directors, as well as other Diversity Engagement Indicators, were also considered.

To learn more about Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives at Toll Brothers, view the company’s ESG Report at TollBrothers.com/ESG.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Frederick N. Cooper (215) 938-8312

fcooper@tollbrothers.com

