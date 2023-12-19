Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.21

Toll Brothers, Inc.'s (NYSE:TOL) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.21 per share on 26th of January. This payment means the dividend yield will be 0.8%, which is below the average for the industry.

Toll Brothers' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Toll Brothers was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 6.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 7.4% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Toll Brothers Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Toll Brothers has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 7 years was $0.32 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.84. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Toll Brothers has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 21% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Toll Brothers' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Toll Brothers that you should be aware of before investing. Is Toll Brothers not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

