Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.21

Toll Brothers, Inc.'s (NYSE:TOL) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.21 per share on 20th of October. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.1%, which is below the average for the industry.

Toll Brothers' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, Toll Brothers' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 5.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 7.2%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Toll Brothers Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Toll Brothers has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.32 in 2016 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.84. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 15% per annum over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Toll Brothers has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 29% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Toll Brothers Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Toll Brothers (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

