Toll Brothers Reports FY 2022 3rd Quarter Results

Toll Brothers, Inc.
·27 min read
In this article:
  • TOL
Toll Brothers, Inc.
Toll Brothers, Inc.

The Hillcrest, Bartram Ranch, St. Johns, FL

Toll Brothers, America's Luxury Home Builder
Toll Brothers, America's Luxury Home Builder

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) (TollBrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced results for its third quarter ended July 31, 2022.

FY 2022’s Third Quarter Financial Highlights (Compared to FY 2021's Third Quarter):

  • Net income and earnings per share were $273.5 million and $2.35 per share diluted, compared to net income of $234.9 million and $1.87 per share diluted in FY 2021’s third quarter.

  • Pre-tax income was $366.0 million, compared to $303.4 million in FY 2021’s third quarter.

  • Home sales revenues were $2.3 billion, up 1% compared to FY 2021’s third quarter; delivered homes were 2,414, down 7%.

  • Net signed contract value was $1.7 billion, down 44% compared to FY 2021’s third quarter; contracted homes were 1,266, down 60%.

  • Backlog value was $11.2 billion at third quarter end, up 19% compared to FY 2021’s third quarter; homes in backlog were 10,725, up 1%.

  • Home sales gross margin was 26.0%, compared to FY 2021’s third quarter home sales gross margin of 22.7%.

  • Adjusted home sales gross margin, which excludes interest and inventory write-downs, was 27.9%, compared to FY 2021’s third quarter adjusted home sales gross margin of 25.6%.

  • SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenues, was 10.3%, compared to 10.5% in FY 2021’s third quarter.

  • Income from operations was $361.7 million.

  • Other income, income from unconsolidated entities, and gross margin from land sales and other was $13.2 million.

  • The Company repurchased approximately 2.0 million shares at an average price of $44.93 per share for a total purchase price of approximately $91.6 million.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, stated: “Our third quarter earnings per share of $2.35 grew by 26% from one year ago driven by a 230-basis point improvement in adjusted gross margin to 27.9%. While we achieved record third quarter revenue and earnings, and exceeded our gross margin forecast, deliveries were below our guidance due to unforeseen delays with municipal inspectors, continued labor shortages and supply chain disruptions, as well as a softer demand environment.

“Due to these challenges, we have lowered our full year deliveries guidance. We now expect to deliver between 10,000 and 10,300 homes in FY 2022 at an average price of approximately $920,000. Based on the strong pricing embedded in our $11.2 billion backlog, we expect continued gross margin expansion in our fourth quarter to 29.2%. We also reaffirm our full year adjusted gross margin guidance of 27.5% for FY 2022.

“As our third quarter progressed, we saw a significant decline in demand as the combined impact of sharply rising mortgage rates, higher home prices, stock market volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty caused many prospective buyers to step to the sidelines. However, in more recent weeks, we have seen signs of increased demand as sentiment is improving and buyers are returning to the market. Average weekly deposits in the first three weeks of August were up 25% compared to July.

“We continue to believe the long-term fundamentals underpinning the housing market remain firmly in place. These include favorable demographics, with more millennials entering their prime homebuying years and baby boomers experiencing new lifestyles, the structural shortage of homes in America resulting from over a decade of undersupply, migration trends, and the greater appreciation for home that Americans have embraced in recent years.”

Fourth Quarter and FY 2022 Financial Guidance:

 

Fourth Quarter

 

Full Fiscal Year 2022

Deliveries

3,250 - 3,550 units

 

10,000 - 10,300 units

Average Delivered Price per Home

$935,000 - $955,000

 

$915,000 - $925,000

Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin

29.2%

 

27.5%

SG&A, as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues

8.7%

 

10.5%

Period-End Community Count

350

 

350

Other Income, Income from Unconsolidated Entities, and Gross Margin from Land Sales and Other

$0

 

$60 million

Tax Rate

24.8%

 

25.0%


Financial Highlights for the three months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited):

 

2022

 

2021

Net Income

$273.5 million, or $2.35 per share diluted

 

$234.9 million, or $1.87 per share diluted

Pre-Tax Income

$366.0 million

 

$303.4 million

Pre-Tax Inventory Impairments

$6.2 million

 

$13.2 million

Home Sales Revenues

$2.26 billion and 2,414 units

 

$2.23 billion and 2,597 units

Net Signed Contracts

$1.66 billion and 1,266 units

 

$2.98 billion and 3,154 units

Net Signed Contracts per Community

3.9 units

 

10.2 units

Quarter-End Backlog

$11.19 billion and 10,725 units

 

$9.44 billion and 10,661 units

Average Price per Home in Backlog

$1,042,900

 

$885,200

Home Sales Gross Margin

26.0%

 

22.7%

Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin

27.9%

 

25.6%

Interest Included in Home Sales Cost of Revenues, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues

1.7%

 

2.2%

SG&A, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues

10.3%

 

10.5%

Income from Operations

$361.7 million, or 14.5% of total revenues

 

$276.7 million, or 12.3% of total revenues

Other Income, Income from Unconsolidated Entities, and Gross Margin from Land Sales and Other

$13.2 million

 

$29.1 million

Quarterly Cancellations as a Percentage of Signed Contracts in Quarter

13.0%

 

3.1%

Quarterly Cancellations as a Percentage of Beginning-Quarter Backlog

1.6%

 

1.0%


Financial Highlights for nine months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)

 

2022

 

2021

Net Income

$646.0 million, or $5.41 per share diluted

 

$459.3 million, or $3.63 per share diluted

Pre-Tax Income

$862.6 million

 

$600.6 million

Pre-Tax Inventory Impairments

$10.7 million

 

$16.0 million

Home Sales Revenues

$6.13 billion and 6,750 units

 

$5.48 billion and 6,645 units

Net Signed Contracts

$7.75 billion and 7,069 units

 

$8.54 billion and 9,515 units

Home Sales Gross Margin

24.6%

 

21.9%

Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin

26.6%

 

24.5%

SG&A, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues

11.5%

 

12.1%

Income from Operations

$818.4 million, or 12.5% of total revenues

 

$580.2 million, or 10.1% of total revenues

Other Income, Income from Unconsolidated Entities, and Land Sales Gross Profit

$55.2 million

 

$100.7 million

 

 

 

 

Additional Information:

  • The Company ended its FY 2022 third quarter with approximately $316.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $1.6 billion at FYE 2021 and $535.0 million at FY 2022’s second quarter end. At FY 2022 third quarter end, the Company also had $1.8 billion available under its $1.9 billion bank revolving credit facility, substantially all of which is scheduled to mature in November 2026.

  • On July 22, 2022, the Company paid its quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 8, 2022.

  • Stockholders' Equity at FY 2022 third quarter end was $5.5 billion, compared to $5.3 billion at FYE 2021.

  • FY 2022's third quarter-end book value per share was $48.74 per share, compared to $44.08 at FYE 2021.

  • The Company ended its FY 2022 third quarter with a debt-to-capital ratio of 37.5%, compared to 38.1% at FY 2022’s second quarter end and 40.2% at FYE 2021. The Company ended FY 2022’s third quarter with a net debt-to-capital ratio(1) of 34.3%, compared to 33.1% at FY 2022’s second quarter end, and 25.1% at FYE 2021.

  • The Company ended FY 2022’s third quarter with approximately 82,100 lots owned and optioned, compared to 85,800 one quarter earlier, and 79,500 one year earlier. Approximately 49% or 39,900, of these lots were owned, of which approximately 18,700 lots, including those in backlog, were substantially improved.

  • In the third quarter of FY 2022, the Company spent approximately $243.5 million on land to purchase approximately 1,932 lots.

  • The Company ended FY 2022’s third quarter with 332 selling communities, compared to 328 at FY 2022’s second quarter end and 314 at FY 2021’s third quarter end.

  • The Company repurchased approximately 2.0 million shares of its common stock during the quarter at an average price of $44.93 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $91.6 million.

(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” below for more information on the calculation of the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio.

Toll Brothers will be broadcasting live via the Investor Relations section of its website, investors.TollBrothers.com, a conference call hosted by Chairman & CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. at 8:30 a.m. (ET) Wednesday, August 24, 2022, to discuss these results and its outlook for the remainder of FY 2022. To access the call, enter the Toll Brothers website, click on the Investor Relations page, and select “Events & Presentations.” Participants are encouraged to log on at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the presentation to register and download any necessary software.

The call can be heard live with an online replay which will follow.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., A FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Toll Brothers discloses information about its business and financial performance and other matters, and provides links to its securities filings, notices of investor events, and earnings and other news releases, on the Investor Relations section of its website (investors.TollBrothers.com).

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information presented herein for the third quarter ended July 31, 2022 is subject to finalization of the Company's regulatory filings, related financial and accounting reporting procedures and external auditor procedures.

This release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. One can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly historical or factual nature and generally discuss or relate to future events. These statements contain words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “may,” “can,” “could,” “might,” “should,” “likely,” “will,” and other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding: the impact of Covid-19 on the U.S. economy and on our business; expectations regarding inflation and interest rates; the markets in which we operate or may operate; our strategic priorities; our land acquisition, land development and capital allocation priorities; market conditions; demand for our homes; anticipated operating results and guidance; home deliveries; financial resources and condition; changes in revenues; changes in profitability; changes in margins; changes in accounting treatment; cost of revenues, including expected labor and material costs; selling, general, and administrative expenses; interest expense; inventory write-downs; home warranty and construction defect claims; unrecognized tax benefits; anticipated tax refunds; sales paces and prices; effects of home buyer cancellations; growth and expansion; joint ventures in which we are involved; anticipated results from our investments in unconsolidated entities; our ability to acquire or dispose of land and pursue real estate opportunities; our ability to gain approvals and open new communities; our ability to market, construct and sell homes and properties; our ability to deliver homes from backlog; our ability to secure materials and subcontractors; our ability to produce the liquidity and capital necessary to conduct normal business operations or to expand and take advantage of opportunities; and the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations, and claims.

Any or all of the forward-looking statements included in this release are not guarantees of future performance and may turn out to be inaccurate. This can occur as a result of incorrect assumptions or as a consequence of known or unknown risks and uncertainties. The major risks and uncertainties – and assumptions that are made – that affect our business and may cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which remain highly uncertain, cannot be predicted and will depend upon future developments, including the duration of the pandemic, the impact of mitigation strategies taken by applicable government authorities, the continued availability and effectiveness of vaccines, adequate testing and therapeutic treatments and the prevalence of widespread immunity to Covid-19;

  • the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar;

  • market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

  • the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such land;

  • access to adequate capital on acceptable terms;

  • geographic concentration of our operations;

  • levels of competition;

  • the price and availability of lumber, other raw materials, home components and labor;

  • the effect of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on home building products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries;

  • the effects of weather and the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters;

  • the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism or outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as Covid-19;

  • federal and state tax policies;

  • transportation costs;

  • the effect of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations;

  • legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves;

  • risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects;

  • changes in accounting principles;

  • risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our and our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and

  • other factors described in “Risk Factors” included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2021 and in subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Many of the factors mentioned above or in other reports or public statements made by us will be important in determining our future performance. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those that might be anticipated from our forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For a further discussion of factors that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results, see the information under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. This discussion is provided as permitted by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and all of our forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referenced in this section.

 

TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

July 31,
2022

 

October 31,
2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

316,471

 

 

$

1,638,494

 

Inventory

 

9,408,525

 

 

 

7,915,884

 

Property, construction and office equipment, net

 

288,110

 

 

 

310,455

 

Receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets

 

645,109

 

 

 

738,078

 

Mortgage loans held for sale

 

121,218

 

 

 

247,211

 

Customer deposits held in escrow

 

168,293

 

 

 

88,627

 

Investments in unconsolidated entities

 

767,566

 

 

 

599,101

 

Income taxes receivable

 

27,961

 

 

 

 

 

$

11,743,253

 

 

$

11,537,850

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

Loans payable

$

1,200,178

 

 

$

1,011,534

 

Senior notes

 

1,995,029

 

 

 

2,403,989

 

Mortgage company loan facility

 

113,705

 

 

 

147,512

 

Customer deposits

 

812,470

 

 

 

636,379

 

Accounts payable

 

625,662

 

 

 

562,466

 

Accrued expenses

 

1,228,398

 

 

 

1,220,235

 

Income taxes payable

 

228,764

 

 

 

215,280

 

Total liabilities

 

6,204,206

 

 

 

6,197,395

 

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Common stock

 

1,279

 

 

 

1,279

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

715,831

 

 

 

714,453

 

Retained earnings

 

5,548,496

 

 

 

4,969,839

 

Treasury stock, at cost

 

(759,072

)

 

 

(391,656

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

16,739

 

 

 

1,109

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

5,523,273

 

 

 

5,295,024

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

15,774

 

 

 

45,431

 

Total equity

 

5,539,047

 

 

 

5,340,455

 

 

$

11,743,253

 

 

$

11,537,850

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
July 31,

 

Nine Months Ended
July 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

$

%

 

$

%

 

$

%

 

$

%

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home sales

$

2,256,337

 

 

 

$

2,234,365

 

 

 

$

6,130,218

 

 

 

$

5,481,329

 

 

Land sales and other

 

238,465

 

 

 

 

21,116

 

 

 

 

433,206

 

 

 

 

267,652

 

 

 

 

2,494,802

 

 

 

 

2,255,481

 

 

 

 

6,563,424

 

 

 

 

5,748,981

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home sales

 

1,670,703

 

74.0

%

 

 

1,726,124

 

77.3

%

 

 

4,619,495

 

75.4

%

 

 

4,282,410

 

78.1

%

Land sales and other

 

229,561

 

96.3

%

 

 

18,709

 

88.6

%

 

 

422,159

 

97.4

%

 

 

222,534

 

83.1

%

 

 

1,900,264

 

 

 

 

1,744,833

 

 

 

 

5,041,654

 

 

 

 

4,504,944

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin - home sales

 

585,634

 

26.0

%

 

 

508,241

 

22.7

%

 

 

1,510,723

 

24.6

%

 

 

1,198,919

 

21.9

%

Gross margin - land sales and other

 

8,904

 

3.7

%

 

 

2,407

 

11.4

%

 

 

11,047

 

2.6

%

 

 

45,118

 

16.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

232,865

 

10.3

%

 

 

233,915

 

10.5

%

 

 

703,372

 

11.5

%

 

 

663,824

 

12.1

%

Income from operations

 

361,673

 

 

 

 

276,733

 

 

 

 

818,398

 

 

 

 

580,213

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from unconsolidated entities

 

2,984

 

 

 

 

16,636

 

 

 

 

27,954

 

 

 

 

28,313

 

 

Other income - net

 

1,294

 

 

 

 

10,026

 

 

 

 

16,230

 

 

 

 

27,311

 

 

Expenses related to early retirement of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(35,211

)

 

Income before income taxes

 

365,951

 

 

 

 

303,395

 

 

 

 

862,582

 

 

 

 

600,626

 

 

Income tax provision

 

92,484

 

 

 

 

68,463

 

 

 

 

216,618

 

 

 

 

141,329

 

 

Net income

$

273,467

 

 

 

$

234,932

 

 

 

$

645,964

 

 

 

$

459,297

 

 

Per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings

$

2.37

 

 

 

$

1.90

 

 

 

$

5.47

 

 

 

$

3.68

 

 

Diluted earnings

$

2.35

 

 

 

$

1.87

 

 

 

$

5.41

 

 

 

$

3.63

 

 

Cash dividend declared

$

0.20

 

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

 

$

0.57

 

 

 

$

0.45

 

 

Weighted-average number of shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

115,334

 

 

 

 

123,826

 

 

 

 

118,056

 

 

 

 

124,727

 

 

Diluted

 

116,326

 

 

 

 

125,610

 

 

 

 

119,369

 

 

 

 

126,390

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective tax rate

 

25.3

%

 

 

 

22.6

%

 

 

 

25.1

%

 

 

 

23.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
(Amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
July 31,

 

Nine Months Ended
July 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Inventory impairment charges recognized:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of home sales - land owned/controlled for future communities

$

6,248

 

 

$

13,150

 

 

$

10,673

 

 

$

14,897

 

Cost of home sales - operating communities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,100

 

 

$

6,248

 

 

$

13,150

 

 

$

10,673

 

 

$

15,997

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

$

19,731

 

 

$

20,757

 

 

$

53,267

 

 

$

53,938

 

Interest incurred

$

33,826

 

 

$

37,398

 

 

$

97,086

 

 

$

117,112

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charged to home sales cost of sales

$

37,308

 

 

$

49,995

 

 

$

110,567

 

 

$

127,412

 

Charged to land sales and other cost of sales

 

1,221

 

 

 

1,065

 

 

 

4,848

 

 

 

3,482

 

 

$

38,529

 

 

$

51,060

 

 

$

115,415

 

 

$

130,894

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home sites controlled:

 

 

 

 

July 31,
2022

 

July 31,
2021

Owned

 

 

 

 

 

39,899

 

 

 

37,493

 

Optioned

 

 

 

 

 

42,207

 

 

 

42,024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

82,106

 

 

 

79,517

 

Inventory at July 31, 2022 and October 31, 2021 consisted of the following (amounts in thousands):

 

July 31,
2022

 

October 31,
2021

Land and land development costs

$

2,339,042

 

 

$

2,229,550

 

Construction in progress

 

6,250,124

 

 

 

4,973,609

 

Sample homes

 

273,728

 

 

 

265,402

 

Land deposits and costs of future development

 

545,631

 

 

 

447,323

 

 

$

9,408,525

 

 

$

7,915,884

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Toll Brothers operates in two segments: Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill ("City Living"). Within Traditional Home Building, the Company operates in the following five geographic segments, with current operations generally located in the states listed below:

  • North: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania

  • Mid-Atlantic: Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia

  • South: Florida, South Carolina and Texas

  • Mountain: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada and Utah

  • Pacific: California, Oregon and Washington

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
July 31,

 

Units

 

$ (Millions)

 

Average Price Per Unit $

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

REVENUES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North

554

 

 

552

 

 

$

478.6

 

 

$

402.9

 

 

$

864,000

 

 

$

729,900

 

Mid-Atlantic

267

 

 

361

 

 

 

254.0

 

 

 

276.9

 

 

$

951,200

 

 

$

766,900

 

South

469

 

 

435

 

 

 

352.7

 

 

 

291.7

 

 

$

752,000

 

 

$

670,600

 

Mountain

802

 

 

755

 

 

 

660.5

 

 

 

553.2

 

 

$

823,600

 

 

$

732,700

 

Pacific

321

 

 

386

 

 

 

506.6

 

 

 

524.0

 

 

$

1,578,200

 

 

$

1,357,500

 

Traditional Home Building

2,413

 

 

2,489

 

 

 

2,252.4

 

 

 

2,048.7

 

 

$

933,400

 

 

$

823,100

 

City Living

1

 

 

108

 

 

 

2.8

 

 

 

184.1

 

 

$

2,856,200

 

 

$

1,704,600

 

Corporate and other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.1

 

 

 

1.6

 

 

 

 

 

Total home sales

2,414

 

 

2,597

 

 

 

2,256.3

 

 

 

2,234.4

 

 

$

934,700

 

 

$

860,400

 

Land sales and other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

238.5

 

 

 

21.1

 

 

 

 

 

Total consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,494.8

 

 

$

2,255.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONTRACTS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North

235

 

 

539

 

 

$

251.1

 

 

$

450.5

 

 

$

1,068,700

 

 

$

835,700

 

Mid-Atlantic

186

 

 

361

 

 

 

224.7

 

 

 

314.7

 

 

$

1,208,000

 

 

$

871,900

 

South

313

 

 

736

 

 

 

340.5

 

 

 

585.6

 

 

$

1,088,000

 

 

$

795,600

 

Mountain

263

 

 

956

 

 

 

343.8

 

 

 

846.5

 

 

$

1,307,100

 

 

$

885,500

 

Pacific

221

 

 

517

 

 

 

447.1

 

 

 

713.4

 

 

$

2,023,100

 

 

$

1,380,000

 

Traditional Home Building

1,218

 

 

3,109

 

 

 

1,607.2

 

 

 

2,910.7

 

 

$

1,319,600

 

 

$

936,200

 

City Living

48

 

 

45

 

 

 

57.0

 

 

 

69.0

 

 

$

1,187,300

 

 

$

1,533,300

 

Total consolidated

1,266

 

 

3,154

 

 

$

1,664.2

 

 

$

2,979.7

 

 

$

1,314,600

 

 

$

944,700

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BACKLOG

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North

1,468

 

 

1,880

 

 

$

1,407.3

 

 

$

1,525.5

 

 

$

958,600

 

 

$

811,400

 

Mid-Atlantic

1,039

 

 

1,218

 

 

 

1,110.8

 

 

 

1,077.7

 

 

$

1,069,100

 

 

$

884,800

 

South

2,978

 

 

2,408

 

 

 

2,636.2

 

 

 

1,786.2

 

 

$

885,200

 

 

$

741,800

 

Mountain

3,443

 

 

3,539

 

 

 

3,292.0

 

 

 

2,826.8

 

 

$

956,100

 

 

$

798,800

 

Pacific

1,749

 

 

1,563

 

 

 

2,682.2

 

 

 

2,138.9

 

 

$

1,533,600

 

 

$

1,368,500

 

Traditional Home Building

10,677

 

 

10,608

 

 

 

11,128.5

 

 

 

9,355.1

 

 

$

1,042,300

 

 

$

881,900

 

City Living

48

 

 

53

 

 

 

56.8

 

 

 

82.4

 

 

$

1,184,200

 

 

$

1,554,100

 

Total consolidated

10,725

 

 

10,661

 

 

$

11,185.3

 

 

$

9,437.5

 

 

$

1,042,900

 

 

$

885,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

Nine Months Ended
July 31,

 

Units

 

$ (Millions)

 

Average Price Per Unit $

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

REVENUES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North

1,437

 

 

1,565

 

 

$

1,174.9

 

 

$

1,106.2

 

 

$

817,600

 

 

$

706,800

 

Mid-Atlantic

819

 

 

892

 

 

 

765.1

 

 

 

659.1

 

 

$

934,200

 

 

$

738,900

 

South

1,263

 

 

1,184

 

 

 

922.6

 

 

 

788.8

 

 

$

730,500

 

 

$

666,200

 

Mountain

2,219

 

 

1,885

 

 

 

1,776.4

 

 

 

1,363.0

 

 

$

800,500

 

 

$

723,100

 

Pacific

982

 

 

959

 

 

 

1,433.0

 

 

 

1,313.7

 

 

$

1,459,300

 

 

$

1,369,900

 

Traditional Home Building

6,720

 

 

6,485

 

 

 

6,072.0

 

 

 

5,230.8

 

 

$

903,600

 

 

$

806,600

 

City Living

30

 

 

160

 

 

 

60.6

 

 

 

249.9

 

 

$

2,020,000

 

 

$

1,561,900

 

Corporate and other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2.4

)

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

 

 

Total home sales

6,750

 

 

6,645

 

 

 

6,130.2

 

 

 

5,481.3

 

 

$

908,200

 

 

$

824,900

 

Land sales and other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

433.2

 

 

 

267.7

 

 

 

 

 

Total consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

6,563.4

 

 

$

5,749.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONTRACTS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North

1,181

 

 

1,539

 

 

$

1,115.7

 

 

$

1,261.6

 

 

$

944,700

 

 

$

819,800

 

Mid-Atlantic

806

 

 

1,120

 

 

 

871.9

 

 

 

966.1

 

 

$

1,081,800

 

 

$

862,600

 

South

1,666

 

 

2,104

 

 

 

1,525.7

 

 

 

1,536.2

 

 

$

915,800

 

 

$

730,100

 

Mountain

2,064

 

 

3,150

 

 

 

2,045.1

 

 

 

2,518.3

 

 

$

990,800

 

 

$

799,500

 

Pacific

1,287

 

 

1,478

 

 

 

2,100.0

 

 

 

2,065.1

 

 

$

1,631,700

 

 

$

1,397,200

 

Traditional Home Building

7,004

 

 

9,391

 

 

 

7,658.4

 

 

 

8,347.3

 

 

$

1,093,400

 

 

$

888,900

 

City Living

65

 

 

124

 

 

 

89.1

 

 

 

193.3

 

 

$

1,370,800

 

 

$

1,558,900

 

Total consolidated

7,069

 

 

9,515

 

 

$

7,747.5

 

 

$

8,540.6

 

 

$

1,096,000

 

 

$

897,600

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unconsolidated entities:

Information related to revenues and contracts of entities in which we have an interest for the three-month and nine-month periods ended July 31, 2022 and 2021, and for backlog at July 31, 2022 and 2021 is as follows:

 

Units

 

$ (Millions)

 

Average Price Per Unit $

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Three months ended July 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

3

 

 

10

 

 

$

10.2

 

 

$

27.6

 

 

$

3,406,100

 

 

$

2,755,000

 

Contracts

2

 

 

6

 

 

$

5.3

 

 

$

18.0

 

 

$

2,655,600

 

 

$

2,997,800

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine months ended July 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

14

 

 

26

 

 

$

45.3

 

 

$

71.2

 

 

$

3,234,600

 

 

$

2,738,300

 

Contracts

15

 

 

25

 

 

$

47.4

 

 

$

71.8

 

 

$

3,159,800

 

 

$

2,871,900

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Backlog at July 31,

2

 

 

3

 

 

$

5.3

 

 

$

10.6

 

 

$

2,655,600

 

 

$

3,528,800

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

This press release contains, and Company management’s discussion of the results presented in this press release may include, information about the Company’s adjusted home sales gross margin and the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio.

These two measures are non-GAAP financial measures which are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP financial measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies in the home building business.

The Company’s management considers these non-GAAP financial measures as we make operating and strategic decisions and evaluate our performance, including against other home builders that may use similar non-GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in understanding our operations and leverage and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other home builders to the extent they provide similar information.

Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin
The following table reconciles the Company’s home sales gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company’s adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP financial measure). Adjusted home sales gross margin is calculated as (i) home sales gross margin plus interest recognized in home sales cost of revenues plus inventory write-downs recognized in home sales cost of revenues divided by (ii) home sales revenues.

 

Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin Reconciliation
(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
July 31,

 

Nine Months Ended
July 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenues - home sales

$

2,256,337

 

 

$

2,234,365

 

 

$

6,130,218

 

 

$

5,481,329

 

Cost of revenues - home sales

 

1,670,703

 

 

 

1,726,124

 

 

 

4,619,495

 

 

 

4,282,410

 

Home sales gross margin

 

585,634

 

 

 

508,241

 

 

 

1,510,723

 

 

 

1,198,919

 

Add:

Interest recognized in cost of revenues - home sales

 

37,308

 

 

 

49,995

 

 

 

110,567

 

 

 

127,412

 

 

Inventory write-downs

 

6,248

 

 

 

13,150

 

 

 

10,673

 

 

 

15,997

 

Adjusted home sales gross margin

$

629,190

 

 

$

571,386

 

 

$

1,631,963

 

 

$

1,342,328

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home sales gross margin as a percentage of home sale revenues

 

26.0

%

 

 

22.7

%

 

 

24.6

%

 

 

21.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted home sales gross margin as a percentage of home sale revenues

 

27.9

%

 

 

25.6

%

 

 

26.6

%

 

 

24.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Company’s management believes adjusted home sales gross margin is a useful financial measure to investors because it allows them to evaluate the performance of our home building operations without the often varying effects of capitalized interest costs and inventory impairments. The use of adjusted home sales gross margin also assists the Company’s management in assessing the profitability of our home building operations and making strategic decisions regarding community location and product mix.

Forward-looking Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin
The Company has not provided projected fourth quarter and full FY 2022 home sales gross margin or a GAAP reconciliation for forward-looking adjusted home sales gross margin because such measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis, since inventory write-downs are based on future activity and observation and therefore cannot be projected for the fourth quarter and full FY 2022. The variability of these charges may have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our fourth quarter and full FY 2022 home sales gross margin.

Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio
The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt to capital (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure). The net debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as (i) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents divided by (ii) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents plus stockholders’ equity.

 

Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio Reconciliation
(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

July 31, 2022

 

April 30, 2022

 

October 31, 2021

Loans payable

$

1,200,178

 

 

$

1,196,415

 

 

$

1,011,534

 

Senior notes

 

1,995,029

 

 

 

1,994,786

 

 

 

2,403,989

 

Mortgage company loan facility

 

113,705

 

 

 

113,688

 

 

 

147,512

 

Total debt

 

3,308,912

 

 

 

3,304,889

 

 

 

3,563,035

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

5,523,273

 

 

 

5,363,892

 

 

 

5,295,024

 

Total capital

$

8,832,185

 

 

$

8,668,781

 

 

$

8,858,059

 

Ratio of debt-to-capital

 

37.5

%

 

 

38.1

%

 

 

40.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total debt

$

3,308,912

 

 

$

3,304,889

 

 

$

3,563,035

 

Less:

Mortgage company loan facility

 

(113,705

)

 

 

(113,688

)

 

 

(147,512

)

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

(316,471

)

 

 

(535,038

)

 

 

(1,638,494

)

Total net debt

 

2,878,736

 

 

 

2,656,163

 

 

 

1,777,029

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

5,523,273

 

 

 

5,363,892

 

 

 

5,295,024

 

Total net capital

$

8,402,009

 

 

$

8,020,055

 

 

$

7,072,053

 

Net debt-to-capital ratio

 

34.3

%

 

 

33.1

%

 

 

25.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Company’s management uses the net debt-to-capital ratio as an indicator of its overall leverage and believes it is a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in the Company’s operations.

CONTACT: Frederick N. Cooper (215) 938-8312
fcooper@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c390472-c313-491f-bc89-9c2093915239


