Toll Brothers Wins Builder of the Year at the Best in Pennsylvania Living Awards

Toll Brothers wins Builder of the Year at the 2023 Best in Pennsylvania Living Awards.

“We are proud to be honored at the awards that set the benchmark for excellence in our industry,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania and Delaware.

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the Toll Brothers Pennsylvania Division was honored with 15 Best in Pennsylvania Living Awards, including the coveted win for Builder of the Year. The Builder of the Year award goes to the home builder who displays exemplary market performance, trade partner relationships, innovation, financial results, and community involvement.



Presented by the Home Builders Association of Bucks and Montgomery Counties and the Home Builders Association of Chester and Delaware Counties, the Best in Pennsylvania Living Awards is a best-in-class competition recognizing excellence for home building, design, and associate services.

Toll Brothers communities in Pennsylvania won awards for outstanding communities, amenities, and interior and architectural design in multiple categories, including:

In addition, members of the Toll Brothers team were honored for their outstanding performance, dedication, and commitment for sales, marketing, and customer service/warranty. To see the full list of winners and more about the awards celebration visit Best in Pennsylvania Living Awards.

For more information on Toll Brothers communities in Pennsylvania, visit TollBrothers.com/Pennsylvania.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

