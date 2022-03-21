U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,460.21
    -2.91 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,678.69
    -76.24 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,808.62
    -85.22 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,092.20
    +6.06 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.62
    +4.92 (+4.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.20
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    +0.15 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1039
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.2340
    +0.0860 (+4.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3175
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1490
    -0.0210 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,385.08
    -171.74 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    948.79
    +17.75 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,457.43
    +52.70 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Toluene Market to Garner $33.23 Billion Globally By 2030 at 5.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Increase in potential applications of toluene and escalating demand for toluene from the paints & coatings sector drive the growth of the global toluene market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Toluene Market by Derivative Type (Benzene & Xylene, Toluene Diisocyanates, Gasoline Additives, and Others), Application (Drugs, Dyes, Blending, Cosmetic Nail Products, and Others), and Production Process (Reformate Processes, Pygas Processes, Coke/Coal Processes, and Styrene Processes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global toluene industry generated $20.09 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $33.23 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in potential applications of toluene and escalating demand for toluene from the paints & coatings sector drive the growth of the global toluene market. However, government rules and regulations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, production of shale gas-based toluene presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1983

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global toluene market, owing to implementation of global lockdown.

  • Several companies had shut down their operations due to the risk of infections among the workforce where toluene is used as solvent for manufacturing various consumer goods. This, in turn, hampered the growth of toluene market, especially during the initial period.

  • Also, the travel restrictions imposed by both local and government bodies halted the transportation activities, which in turn, negatively impacted the oil & gas sector where toluene is widely used as solvent in oil refining applications.

The reformate processes segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on chemical composition, the reformate processes segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global toluene market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to reformate process being one of the major production process by which aromatic hydrocarbon such as benzene and toluene are produced.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Toluene Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1983?reqfor=covid

The drugs segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end use, the drugs segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global toluene market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing severity of diseases in the pharmaceutical sector where toluene is widely used as an intermediate for producing central nervous system (CNS) depressant drugs. However, the blending segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. The increasing rural & commercial housing demand and increasing sales of automobile has surged the growth of the paints & coatings sector where blended toluene is widely used for producing paints, paint thinners, and lacquers. This factor boosts the growth of the toluene market for blending applications.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global toluene market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Utilization of toluene in sectors such as paints & coatings, cosmetics, chemical manufacturing, healthcare, and others boosted the demand for toluene in the region.

Leading Market Players

  • BASF SE

  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

  • Dhanlaxami Organics & Chemicals

  • ExxonMobil Corporation

  • Kakdiya Chemicals

  • LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

  • Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation

  • Mitsui Chemicals

  • Pon Pure Chemicals

  • Valero Energy

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/toluene-market/purchase-options


Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |


Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Noble Gas Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Organic Fertilizers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Biofuel Additives Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015 - 2022

Toluene Diisocyanate Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Aromatic Solvent Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toluene-market-to-garner-33-23-billion-globally-by-2030-at-5-2-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301506566.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Should You Still Keep Your Shopify (SHOP) Stake?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Is it Still Worthy to Keep Your NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • FTSE 100 Live: Oil prices rise after Saudi attacks, London shares rally

    Higher oil prices have failed to slow the momentum of the FTSE 100 index after its best week since November 2020. Today’s latest rise came as Brent crude prices lifted on the back of more supply uncertainty, particularly in light of attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Traders are this week also looking ahead to Wednesday’s UK inflation figures and spring statement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, as well as Thursday’s publication of the first economic figures to measure activity in Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week, and that was also the case for my three stocks to avoid. The three names I figured were going to move lower last week -- Anthem (NYSE: ANTM), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) -- were up 3%, down 2%, and up 53%, respectively, averaging out to an 18% increase. The surge in StoneCo was obviously going to be way too much to overcome.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • Selling Amazon After the Stock Split? Here's What You Should Know.

    Selling shares of Amazon might be enticing, but don't move too fast or you could end up with an unexpected tax bill.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Oil Prices Are Surging⁠—and Pipeline Stock Dividends Are Rising. Here’s How to Play It.

    Energy infrastructure stocks should benefit from rising domestic oil production. ETFs and individual stocks yield up to 8%.

  • Should You Be Tempted to Buy NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 3.16% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 but trailed the Russell 3000 Growth Index, which increased 10.89%, and the S&P […]

  • Is it Still Wise to Consider Buying Alphabet (GOOG) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Is Investing in Intel Corp. (INTC) A Smart Decision?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Opportunity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Davis Opportunity Fund delivered a return of 24.96%, reflecting real progress in the underlying business fundamentals across most of its holdings. Spare some time […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Beat the Market

    Cathie Wood had a tough start to 2022, but some of her key holdings could be big winners eventually.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.

  • 3 Stocks Down 50% or More That Wall Street Thinks Could Nearly Double

    Here are three stocks down 50% or more that Wall Street thinks could double within the next 12 months. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has lost roughly two-thirds of its market cap since October 2021. Wall Street expects a big comeback for the stock, though, with a 12-month price target reflecting an upside potential of around 95%.

  • One of Wall Street’s Most Vocal Bears Says Sell The Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in U.S. stocks is a good opportunity to sell and position more defensively, according to one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings

  • Is it Still Worth Investing Your Money in Tesla (TSLA)?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 3.16% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 but trailed the Russell 3000 Growth Index, which increased 10.89%, and the S&P […]

  • Is it Still Safe to Continue Holding Your Amazon (AMZN) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Is Bionano Genomics a Buy?

    High-flying growth stocks like Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) tend to be controversial among different crowds of investors. In my view, the biggest point in favor of investing in Bionano Genomics is that its business model will lead to a huge amount of recurring income over time, thereby leading to a virtuous cycle in which it can afford to funnel more and more money into developing new products. Bionano makes a genome-mapping instrument called the Saphyr, which is specialized in detecting major structural variations in chromosomes, such as large insertions or deletions and translocations.