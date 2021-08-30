U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

Tom Amerongen announced as Microsoft practice leader for RSM Canada

·2 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - RSM Canada – a leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – is pleased to announce that Tom Amerongen has joined the firm to lead the Microsoft practice in Canada.

RSM Canada Logo (CNW Group/RSM Canada)
RSM Canada Logo (CNW Group/RSM Canada)

An industry veteran of over 20 years, Tom will be responsible for the leadership and growth of RSM Canada's Microsoft practice including Business Applications (Dynamics 365), Modern Workplace and Azure solutions.

Before starting his own consulting practice in 2020, Tom was the national practice leader of Microsoft Dynamics for Sierra Systems, an NTT DATA company, where he developed an extensive network and strong relationships within the Microsoft and partner ecosystem.

"Tom's proven leadership, combined with his vast experience in the Microsoft practice, will ensure we are well-equipped to continue to help clients drive the digital transformation of their businesses," said Harry Blum, national managing partner at RSM Canada. "We are excited to see Tom bring the power of the Microsoft cloud to the Canadian market with a focus on industry solutions for our clients."

An accomplished consulting leader, Tom has built practices that have been recognized with multiple Microsoft Dynamics Inner Circle and Microsoft Canada Impact awards. Prior to joining RSM, Tom consulted to a leading Medical Lab Services provider on Microsoft solutions for mobile lab services, COVID-19 travel test systems, and the modernization of legacy applications.

"While continuing to realize great success as an award winning, Microsoft Inner Circle partner with over 1,000 employees focused on Microsoft technologies in the US, we have made a strategic decision to expand into other geographies," said RSM's Microsoft Dynamics leader, Christian Hutter. "We are excited to grow our Microsoft practice in Canada, and I am thrilled that we have a seasoned leader, Tom Amerongen, stepping in to lead these efforts."

About RSM Canada
RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

RSM Canada LLP provides public accounting services and is the Canadian member firm of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 48,000 people in over 120 countries. RSM Alberta LLP is a limited liability partnership and independent legal entity that provides public accounting services. RSM Canada Consulting LP provides consulting services and is an affiliate of RSM US LLP, a member firm of RSM International. For more information visit rsmcanada.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE RSM Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/30/c8778.html

