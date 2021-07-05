U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.34
    +32.40 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,786.35
    +152.85 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,639.33
    +116.92 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.76
    -23.60 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.36
    +1.20 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.00
    +8.70 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    26.58
    +0.09 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4310
    -0.0490 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3852
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9080
    -0.1320 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,042.43
    -1,387.40 (-3.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    846.05
    +36.50 (+4.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,164.91
    +41.64 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,598.19
    -185.09 (-0.64%)
     

Tom Blomfield takes first board post at Generation Home, after leaving Monzo and Angel investing

Mike Butcher
·3 min read

Following on from mid-June when first-time buyer mortgage lending startup Generation Home raised a $30.4m Series A round and a £300m loan facility from NatWest, it’s now adding to its board.

Although known for becoming an Angel investor since leaving Monzo, the challenger bank startup he co-founded, Tom Blomfield hasn’t joined any startup boards.

That changes today with the news that he is joining Generation Home.

The startup launched last year with radically a different model for home buying – effectively allowing relatives to become co-equity holders in the properties their children bought, and go along for the ride.

Generation Home founder and CEO Will Rice says the platform, therefore, unlocks far larger amounts of capital from 'the bank of mum and dad’ than normally happens when money is loaned or gifted to the next generation.

The UK property problem is acute. According to the English Housing Survey 2020, the average U.K. renter spends 35% of their income on rent compared with 18% for homeowners paying a mortgage. High rents inhibit their ability to save and house price inflation locks more people out of homeownership.

Using Generation Home, parents can contribute deposits as an equity loan. Generation Home then takes responsibility for the repayment of funds to the parents upon a sale of the property or remortgage. Repayment of the loan can also be triggered once the homeowner’s equity in the property reaches a pre-agreed level, and the value of the loan can reflect changes in the house price. Plus the loan can be converted into a gift at any time, through the Generation Home platform.

Speaking to TechCrunch about his move to join the board, Blomfield said: “I met Will last year and what really excites me was the product. I think it's so relevant, and it hasn't really been covered in the mainstream press much. The problem with first-time buyers, trying to get a mortgage, is that they almost invariably rely on help from their parents or sometimes their friends to help. I’ve had experience with this and a lot of people actually mean it as a loan and they intend to get that money back. But mortgage lenders make you sign a piece of paper saying this is an absolute gift. So hundreds of thousands of parents around the country are basically committing a - well-intentioned - fraud to help their kids get on the property ladder. So what I loved about the Generation Home product is that they've got this new legal structure where parents can effectively lend that money towards the deposit, but it's structured as a loan if they want it to be. They have the right to get their money back eventually without having to lie. So that's one thing that really really attracted me to the company. It’s just so so relevant to everyone, and people are just kind of blind to this problem.”

I asked him if he thinks there’s a “Monzofication” of FinTech business models in FinTech, as suggested by the success of Monzo’s model, where the user is put front and centre?

“There's certainly a lot in common between what we do at Monzo and what Generation Home is trying to do. Big mortgage lenders focus on the mortgage product and the customer is like an inconvenience. As a customer you have to fit with whatever the mortgage provider will offer you and it's totally inflexible. It’s very similar with Monzo - we tried to flip it around, and focus on what customers really want and care about every day. Simple stuff like notifications when you spend money or alerts before you go into overdraft - those are now commonplace and they weren't, five, six years ago. I think Generation Home is doing the same thing which is focusing on the stuff that customers really, really care about, and then providing that flexibility and more features to meet their needs, rather than just raming everyone into the straitjacket of what a mortgage is doing,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Get rich as a renter: How to build wealth when you don't want to own a home

    Owning a house isn’t the only pathway to financial success and fulfillment.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in July

    First up is cryptocurrency exchange and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). Coinbase is popular given how quickly its revenue and profits surged in the first quarter as investors piled into the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum. To start with, there's nothing that prevents competing exchanges from undercutting Coinbase Global's fees.

  • Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO. How rich did Amazon make him?

    No need to check his 401k or social security before retiring. Jeff Bezos, who steps down Monday as Amazon’s CEO, is the world’s richest person.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Income seekers will net anywhere from 7.5% to nearly 10% annually with these top-tier dividend stocks.

  • ETC Bounces at Previous All-Time High

    Ethereum Classic (ETC) has been decreasing since the beginning of May and has revisited the previous all-time high level.

  • Five Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Hundreds of Chinese companies trade in the U.S., but which China stocks should you consider? Here are the best Chinese stocks to buy and watch.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Cohu Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Brian Higgins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Brian Higgins. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Higgins’ history and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Brian Higgins. Brian Higgins founded King Street Capital Management in 1995 with […]

  • A Whopper of a Stock Buy at Burger King’s Parent

    Shares of Restaurant Brands, the parent of Burger King and Popeyes, have underperformed this year, but new director Marc Lemann bought up stock.

  • 10 Steps to Retire as a Millionaire

    Making your dream of retiring as a millionaire come true takes work, but it’s well worth the effort.

  • U.S. Futures Fluctuate; Oil Jumps on OPEC+ Dispute: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures fluctuated between gains and losses, as crude oil surged above $76 per barrel and investors weighed the potential for a more hawkish tilt at the Federal Reserve and worsening OPEC+ tensions over oil production.Contracts on the S&P 500 Index were little-changed after the benchmark index notched up another record on Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude rose for the fourth time in five days after the oil-exporters club called off another meeting to discuss

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in July

    Warren Buffett is back to his winning ways. His beloved Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) lagged well behind the S&P 500 in 2020. However, it's a much better story so far this year with Berkshire's shares up more than 20% -- well ahead of any of the major market indexes.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Rocketed Almost 50% in June

    Investors took notice early in the month when Jeff Bezos, founder of the privately held Blue Origin space company, announced he would join his company's first passenger mission into space in late July. Virgin Galactic has been operating its test flights under license from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

  • Crowdstrike Is a Long-Term Winner, Says Top Analyst

    Crowdstrike (CRWD) has delivered strong gains for investors over the past year and has continued to do so in 2021, shaking off a decline in Q1 and picking up steam throughout the second quarter. While CRWD stock has been noted as an expensive growth name, the cybersecurity specialist’s success has been built on a solid foundation of real-world accomplishments and Canaccord’s Michael Walkley expects the company to keep on outperforming. “We view CrowdStrike as a long-term secular winner in securi

  • Why Moderna Shares Surged 27% in June

    Growing concern over the emerging delta variant and more long-term supply agreements boosted the stock last month.

  • Mortgage rates drop back below 3%, making refinancing an even better deal

    As rates retreat beneath the "magic number," millions of homeowners can save big.

  • Investors Don’t See End to Record-Breaking Equity Rally Just Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- As stocks around the world continue to smash one record after another, some of the world’s biggest money managers have a simple message: Get used to it.The likes of BlackRock Inc., State Street Global Markets, UBS Asset Management and JPMorgan Asset Management expect equity markets to keep rising in the second half of the year, with many investors increasingly looking outside the U.S. for more returns.Globally, the asset class’s allure amid a continued economic rebound is proving

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    Patience can pay off for you, as well, if you put your money to work in game-changing businesses and allow your investment thesis to play out over time. If growth stocks tickle your fancy, one of the best investments you can make right now for the second half of 2021, and well beyond, is cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) software provider salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM). CRM software is used by consumer-facing businesses to optimize interactions and sales.

  • Warren Buffett Owns These Dividend-Paying Growth Stocks -- Should You?

    For instance, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway owns stock in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA), and both companies pay quarterly dividends while still having solid prospects for future growth. Apple has built a consumer electronics empire. From Macs and iPhones to the Apple Watch and AirPods, the company's hardware rarely fails to captivate its customers.

  • 3 Cross-Border Payments Stocks Ready to Deliver the Goods

    The cross-border payments segment is a huge industry offering both consumers and businesses ways to transfer money across the globe in a cheaper and faster manner than traditional banking allows. It also offers plenty of opportunities for investors. Writing from Needham, and covering the international payment niche as a whole, 5-star analyst Mayank Tandon sees a bright future for investments in this sector, writing, “We expect there to be robust growth in the cross-border payments market over th