Tom Brady smashed another Surface tablet during a game. A Microsoft exec jokes that it 'should be just fine.'

Tom Brady. Zach Bolinger/AP Images

Star NFL quarterback Tom Brady broke another Surface tablet during Sunday's game.

Microsoft's product chief responded on Instagram, saying it "should be just fine."

Brady said the NFL warned him last year against breaking any more tablets after his first outburst.

Another Microsoft Surface tablet has fallen at the hands of Tom Brady.

The star Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback smashed one of the devices in frustration during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Brady "apologized" for the outburst in a video posted to Twitter Sunday evening.

"Sorry for breaking that tablet," Brady said. "I think that's going to be a Twitter meme or something like that."

The Bucs went on to win the game 20- 10 after trailing in the first half. The team is 2-0 to kick off the NFL regular season.

Microsoft's product chief Panos Panay, who oversees the Surface tablet development, joked in an Instagram story on Sunday that the tablet "should be just fine."

This isn't the first time Brady has broken a Surface tablet, which NFL teams have used on the sidelines to review plays for nearly a decade.

Brady threw a tablet during a game last year, also against the Saints — except the Bucs lost that one 0-9.

In an interview on "Let's Go" podcast in December, Brady said the NFL warned him against breaking any more of the devices.

"I've thrown a few electronic things in my day, as recently as the last couple weeks, so I'm sorry, I apologize," Brady said at the time. "I did get a warning from the NFL on that though so I won't throw another Surface."

Read the original article on Business Insider