Tom Buiocchi Joins ServicePower's Board of Directors

Seasoned tech executive appointed as ServicePower further accelerates growth plans.

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, a leading field service management software company, today announced that Tom Buiocchi has joined the company's Board of Directors. He will serve with Jane Li, Kevin Ma, Ron Nayot, Tony Scott and ServicePower CEO Frank Gelbart.

The appointment of Buiocchi indicates ServicePower's continued focus on accelerating its growth plans. As a seasoned technology executive focused on implementing successful growth initatives, Buiocchi will bring to ServicePower more than 35 years of experience working with some of the world's leading technology companies.

"ServicePower's performance in recent years is outpacing the market, which is a true testament to our laser focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences through industry-leading field service solutions," said Frank Gelbart, CEO of ServicePower. "ServicePower has ambitious plans for further transformation and growth in 2023 and beyond, and Tom's track record and expertise are well matched to support these plans. We are thrilled to have Tom join us and look forward to having him on our team."

Buiocchi most recently served as CEO of ServiceChannel, a leading SaaS and solution provider to enterprise facility managers and real estate professionals. Prior to ServiceChannel, he garnered broad experience developing and leading growth initiatives for both venture-backed and public companies globally. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Union College in Schenectady, New York, and an MBA from The Kellogg School at Northwestern University.

"ServicePower's platform and exceptional customer service have positioned the company for continued sustainable, impactful growth," Buiocchi said. "I look forward to working with the leadership team and my fellow Board members to help see that growth to fruition."

About ServicePower

ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by leading global enterprises such as GE Appliances, LG, Electrolux, Hisense, and AIG, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia and operates in the UK, the Netherlands and France. For more information, visit www.servicepower.com.

