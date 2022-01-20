U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

Tom Chisholm, Fulcrum Partners a OneDigital Company, Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Fulcrum Partners, LLC
·4 min read

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom Chisholm, Vice President – Retirement, Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, will continue his ongoing role as part of the Forbes Business Council for 2022. Tom, who is a key member of the Fulcrum Partners team, supports the executive benefits advisory needs of clients in the Chicago area and nationally. For the third consecutive year he will also be serving as part of Forbes Chicago Business Council.

“The Forbes Business Council is widely viewed as one of the foremost growth and networking organizations for successful business owners and leaders worldwide,” said Tom. “It is my privilege to serve as part of this invitation-only community of success-driven business owners and leaders.”

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council, said, “We are honored that Tom is continuing his role in the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

Tom was vetted for Forbes Business Council membership based on committee review of his depth and diversity of experience and acumen, including his track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, and his personal and professional achievements and honors. Tom is an endurance athlete and has been a member of Team USA, Long Course Triathlon Team, 2015 and 2012. In 2019, Tom was selected to serve on the Advisory Committee of World Bicycle Relief, a global nonprofit he has served for many years. World Bicycle Relief builds and distributes specially designed, locally assembled, rugged bicycles in pursuit of a world where distance is no longer a barrier to independence and livelihood.

To find out more about how organizations and executives can benefit from the use of nonqualified deferred compensation (NQDC) plans, follow Deferred Compensation News or contact any member of the Fulcrum Partners team at fulcrumpartnersllc.com/fulcrum-partners-team.

About Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skill sets, targeted experience and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Originally founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital advisory firm and has executive benefits advisory offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston and Bluffton, South Carolina; Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C.

About OneDigital

OneDigital delivers strategic advisory consulting and technology-forward solutions to more than 85,000 employers across the nation. As employee health care, wellness and workplace benefits continue to converge, business of all sizes have relied on OneDigital’s exceptional advisory teams for counsel in employee benefits, wellbeing, human resources, pharmacy consulting, property and casualty solutions, as well as the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. OneDigital’s commitment to technology and innovation enables its 2,800 advisors to deliver the most modern and intuitive customer experience anywhere in the industry. Investment advice is offered through OneDigital Investment Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of OneDigital.

OneDigital has been named as a Best Place to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance. For more information, visit www.onedigital.com.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, accounting, legal or tax advice. Any tax advice contained herein is of a general nature. You should seek specific advice from your tax professional before pursuing any idea contemplated herein.

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CapAcuity, LLC; Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI, LSF and CapAcuity, LLC. are non-affiliated entities and separate entities from OneDigital and Fulcrum Partners.

Unless otherwise noted, VAI/VSI, LSF are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with any other company, agency or government agency identified or referenced in this document.

CONTACT:

Steve Broadbent

770.813.0750

press@fulcrumpartnersllc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/758b8caf-8923-40c3-9b42-18b6784bdd85


