U.S. markets close in 1 hour

  • S&P 500

    4,653.68
    +6.97 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,946.29
    -133.65 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,722.11
    +99.40 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,413.67
    +24.09 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.44
    +0.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.70
    +16.40 (+0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    25.34
    +0.57 (+2.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1448
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3365
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0830
    +0.2130 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,114.73
    -1,570.38 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,615.53
    +17.56 (+1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.18
    +44.03 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,277.86
    +171.08 (+0.59%)
     

'Rainbow Six Extraction' will arrive on January 20th

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Ubisoft announced in July that it was delaying Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction from its planned September 16th release date to sometime in January. The publisher has now narrowed down the timeframe: the co-op shooter will arrive on January 20th.

What's more, Ubisoft has reduced the price of the base game to $40 and the deluxe edition to $50. In addition, the publisher is including two Buddy Pass tokens with every copy. You'll be able to invite two friends to play with you for a 14-day trial period, though those who use a Buddy Pass won't have access to Assignments, the ranked Maelstrom Protocol mode or the in-game store.

The game will have cross-play, cross-progression and cross-save support, so players can team up with friends across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PC and Ubisoft+. The Buddy Pass will work across all platforms.

Rainbow Six Extraction, which used to be known as Rainbow Six Quarantine before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, is based on a Rainbow Six Siege mode called Outbreak. Teams will take on waves of aliens that have invaded Earth, and players will be able to take on the guises of some Siege operators.

Recommended Stories

  • GM plans to build a military vehicle based on the Hummer EV

    GM is building an electric military vehicle prototype, the eLRV, based on the upcoming Hummer EV.

  • Discord pauses NFT plans following community backlash

    Discord doesn’t have impending plans to add NFT integrations, according to CEO Jason Citron.

  • Radiohead's virtual 'Kid A Mnesia' exhibit is available November 18th

    Radiohead's virtual 'Kid A Mnesia' exhibition will be available November 18th on your PS5, PC or Mac.

  • All the 'fun' gifts our grown-up staff would like to receive

    Find the best tech toys adults would want to receive as gifts, chosen by experts at Engadget.

  • HP Chromebook X2 review: Do we really need a Chrome OS convertible?

    Engadget reviews HP's Chromebook X2, a 2-in-1 convertible laptop with an included keyboard and pen.

  • 3 Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    If you find the long-term winners like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) or Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which are both up more than 1,000% over the last 10 years, it is usually best to just keep things simple and not sell. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX), and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) are three high-growth stocks that exhibit these characteristics and could be great buys for the next 10 years and beyond. Electronic Arts (EA) is a video game publisher boasting many different titles.

  • Why GameStop Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader consumer discretionary space, including GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) are trading lower as stocks dip following worse-than-expected US inflation data. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.592% before dipping to around the 1.551% level. This jump in Treasury yields has also weighed on stocks for the session. GameStop Corp is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Austr

  • The Good and the Bad From Activision Blizzard's Q3 Earnings Report

    Last week, the video game publishing company Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) released its third-quarter earnings and saw its stock drop nearly 15% immediately following the report. In the company's earnings presentation, management announced one of its three main publishing studios -- Blizzard Entertainment -- will be delaying the launch of the newest installments for two hit franchises, which were previously expected to come out in 2022. As many investors and gamers may know, Blizzard Entertainment has been the center of attention lately for all the wrong reasons.

  • Zynga Pushes Into NFT Gaming, Announces Record Q3 Revenue: What Investors Should Know

    A mobile game studio announced a key hire that could push the company into the world of non-fungible tokens. The hire came on top of record third quarter revenue and bookings. Here’s what investors should know Tuesday about Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA). Zynga's NFT Games Push: Zynga announced that it appointed Matt Wolf as the company’s vice president of blockchain gaming. “Wolf will focus on the opportunity to integrate non-fungible tokens and blockchain technology into Zynga’s existing portfolio a

  • How Blockchain Technology Is Transforming Microtransactions and Revitalizing the Gaming Industry

    A new gaming model is emerging based on real asset ownership and a new “play-to-earn” structure.

  • China Has a Big PC Hit Going Global in a Battle Royale With Swords

    (Bloomberg) -- NetEase Inc.’s three-month-old battle royale game has sold more than 6 million copies globally, making it one of the fastest-selling Chinese PC games ever and giving the company a boost in its push for overseas growth.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisGreece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Launched in August, Naraka: Bladepoint is a rare

  • 'Forza Horizon 5' had the largest launch for any Xbox Game Studios title

    'Forza Horizon 5' had the best launch day of any Xbox Games Studios title to date — much better than its predecessor.

  • The Pokémon Company Knows Fans Want More ‘Grown-Up’ Games

    For years, Pokémon fans have requested one thing from the series: games that are more adult. (No, not in that way, c’mon!) Recent entries are too easy, longtime players say, or tend to feature plots aimed toward children. The feedback has taken root to the point where Pokémon’s bosses are now openly acknowledging it on the record.

  • Where to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK: Stock updates from all the major retailers

    Ready to switch out your old console for the latest model? Keep on reading

  • GTA Trilogy Graphics Comparison Shows Off Some Pretty Good Upgrades

    Having launched just today on major platforms, publisher Rockstar Games shared a graphics comparison for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. Published by IGN, the video runs through all three remastered games, highlighting the amount of work developer Grove Street Games put into updating the visuals for these very old titles. And honestly, it’s impressive stuff, with new lighting effects and enhanced skin tones.

  • Seven Knights 2, The Long-Awaited Sequel To Netmarble's Original Mobile RPG Seven Knights, Launches Worldwide

    Fans of Netmarble's original and long-running mobile roleplaying game Seven Knights can now embark on a new, deep, and immersive cinematic chapter of the franchise as Seven Knights 2 officially makes its worldwide debut. The game is now available as a free download on the App Store and Google Play. Users can watch an all-new video for the launch on theOfficial Seven Knights 2 YouTube Channel.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch, Including Warren Buffett's Favorite EV Maker

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After Topping Earnings Views? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • The Future Looks Bright for Plug Power Stock, Says Analyst

    Plug Power (PLUG) might have missed the top-and bottom-line estimates in its latest quarterly report but following the Q3’s print, Evercore analyst James West is even more upbeat than before. “With +$3 billion of net cash on hand, a vertically-integrated product suite, and a quickly growing revenue base, we find few other equities offering similar leverage to the green H2 thematic,” the analyst opined. Q3’s revenue came in at $143.9 million, a 34% increase on the same period a year ago, although

  • We support plan to regulate stablecoin issuers as banks: Circle CEO

    U.S.-stablecoin issuer Circle supports the Biden administration’s proposal to regulate stablecoin issuers as banks, and views the recommendations as progress in the growth of the stablecoin industry.