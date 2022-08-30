Tom Hanks created a trivia game and it's coming to Apple Arcade this Friday

Tom Hanks has leaned into one of his passions by creating a trivia game with the help of developer BlueLine Studios. Not only is it Hanks' first game, it'll be the only trivia title on Apple Arcade to date. Hanx101 Trivia will feature questions in several categories, including history, math, geography and food. You can try to beat your high score or face off against other players in head-to-head bouts and team matchups when the game arrives this Friday.

This isn't the first time Hanks has worked on an app for Apple devices. In 2014, he debuted Hanx Writer, a typewriter-themed writing app that became a hit on iPad. His production company also has an exclusive deal with Apple. Hanks' movies Greyhound and Finch are Apple TV+ originals.

Several other games are coming to Apple Arcade in September. One of them is Gris+ , an updated version of the gorgeous indie hit . Apple named it the best Mac game of the year in its 2019 App Store awards and called it a "masterpiece in visualization and atmospheric storytelling." Apple Arcade subscribers can play it at no extra cost starting on September 30th.

Along with those, you'll be able to try arcade racer Horizon Chase 2 (September 9th, coming to PC and consoles next year) and Garden Tails: Match and Grow, a new match-three puzzler from Two Dots studio PlayDots (September 16th). Farming sim Farmside will join the Apple Arcade lineup on September 23rd, as will a long-in-the-works Shovel Knight game, Shovel Knight Dig . The latter will hit Steam and Nintendo Switch on the same day.