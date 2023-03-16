U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,904.75
    +12.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,948.00
    +76.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,297.50
    +49.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.30
    +8.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.04
    +0.43 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.00
    -16.30 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0591
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    -0.1460 (-4.01%)
     

  • Vix

    26.14
    +2.41 (+10.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2067
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2350
    -0.1150 (-0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,359.27
    -597.78 (-2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.39
    -14.84 (-2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,344.45
    -292.66 (-3.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,899.17
    -330.31 (-1.21%)
     

TOM HOMAN JOINS THE AMERICA PROJECT AS CEO

·2 min read

VENICE, Fla. , March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The America Project (TAP) proudly announces Mr. Thomas D. Homan as our Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Homan is a 34-year veteran of law enforcement, with 33 years dedicated to the enforcement of our nation's border and immigration law. In his new role as CEO, Mr. Homan assumes leadership of an organization on a national scale defending Rights & Freedoms, Election Integrity, and Border Security for all Americans.

Ceo of The America Project
Ceo of The America Project

Prior to assuming the CEO position at TAP, Tom Homan was appointed by President Donald J. Trump as the Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Under his outstanding leadership, the U.S. enjoyed the most secure borders in our nation's history. From Special Agent to Director, Mr. Homan improved ICE at every level. ICE grew into the largest investigative arm within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and became the second largest investigative agency in the federal government.

Mr. Homan led the organization with more than 20,000 Special Agents, Officers, Attorneys, and support staff, with an annual budget of more than $8 billion while providing America with the most secure borders on record.  Tom Homan remained the Director of ICE until his retirement on June 30th, 2018. Since retirement, he has tirelessly advocated for the Border Security community and for immigration reform measures that will restore border integrity. In 2022, the 5th United States District Court officially declared Homan to be a Recognized Expert in immigration enforcement and border security.

Tom is universally recognized as the most important national leader defending our Nation's borders. His proven track record of selfless service, lifelong commitment to defending Rights and Freedoms, his unwavering faith in God and Country make him the exact leader that The America Project needs to continue defending the American people. To read Mr. Homan's biography and his extraordinary service to our country go to https://americaproject.com/about/

For more information contact: 
info@americaproject.com

"As someone who has been deeply involved in border security from the front line to the highest levels for nearly 35 years, I am excited about leading the professionals at The America Project to relaunch our new focus on Border Security. Through our Border911 program, we will educate the American people on the dangers of an open border to include criminals, gang members, child trafficking, massive drug flow and those that are known or suspected terrorists taking advantage of a vulnerable border.  No country has good national security if they do not have good border security.  It's past time to get the truth about our nation's vulnerable borders to the American People."

-Thomas Homan

"I am a serial entrepreneur I have started numerous businesses in various industries, but no business will prove as historically significant as The America Project, and in no business has it been such an honor to be involved. From the start I have seen my role as designing and building this extraordinary enterprise, knowing someday it would need a real National Security professional to lead it. Tom Homan is that professional. The Nation's top lawman will CEO the organization whose mission is to defend our borders, protect our rights and freedoms, and secure election integrity."

-Dr. Patrick Byrne

March 1, 2023
Founder of The America Project
http://americaproject.com/

(PRNewsfoto/The America Project)
(PRNewsfoto/The America Project)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tom-homan-joins-the-america-project-as-ceo-301773612.html

SOURCE The America Project

