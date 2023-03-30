Tom Kuhn to Step Down as EEI President & CEO at the End of 2023

EEI Board of Directors Commences Search for Successor

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Kuhn today informed the Edison Electric Institute's (EEI's) Board of Directors of his plans to step down as EEI President and CEO after more than 30 years of leading the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Kuhn is EEI's longest-serving president. He will remain in his leadership role through the end of the year, and he plans to stay actively involved in the industry going forward.

A comprehensive national search will be conducted by EEI's Board of Directors, with the goal of having a new president in place by December 31. The executive search and leadership advisory firm Spencer Stuart has been retained to assist with this search.

"Few people have been as fortunate as I have to be associated with such a talented and dedicated team and to be part of such a vital industry," Kuhn said. "I am incredibly proud of what EEI and our member companies have accomplished together during my tenure. I also am truly grateful to have the privilege to serve EEI's Board each and every day."

EEI Chair Warner Baxter, executive chairman of Ameren Corporation, said Kuhn's impact on EEI and the electric power industry is immeasurable.

"For decades, Tom Kuhn has been one of the nation's premier energy leaders, and his passion to effectively address important energy issues for our customers and our country is admirable. Tom has led our industry on many critical public policy and operational initiatives, including our robust safety and mutual assistance programs, the clean energy transition, enhancing the reliability and security of our energy grid, and diversity, equity, and inclusion, just to name a few," Baxter said. "Tom's vision, energy, leadership skills, and ability to work with policymakers and key stakeholders in a non-partisan and collaborative manner have delivered significant long-term benefits to our industry, the customers and communities we serve, and our country. We are extremely grateful for his extraordinary service."

EEI will continue its work to advance the industry's policy priorities and to tackle a full slate of initiatives during this transition.

"EEI will not lose focus on delivering on its key priorities for the benefit of customers during this transition," Baxter said. "With the full support of EEI's members, Tom and his strong leadership team will continue to collaborate with key stakeholders to achieve EEI's mission."

Kuhn agreed, adding, "As an industry, we are at a global inflection point, and EEI's mission to deliver Power by Association will remain unchanged. I am excited by what the future holds for our customers, our country, and our member companies."

Kuhn was elected as EEI President and CEO in 1990. He joined EEI in 1985 as executive vice president and became chief operating officer in 1988. Prior to EEI, Kuhn was president of the American Nuclear Energy Council, which subsequently merged with the Nuclear Energy Institute. He also previously was head of the energy section of the investment firm, Alex Brown and Sons, and White House Liaison Officer to the Secretary of the Navy.

Kuhn received a bachelor's degree in Economics from Yale University, served as a Naval Officer following his graduation, and received an MBA from George Washington University. He also completed the Stanford University Graduate School of Business Senior Executive Program.

Kuhn has an extensive record of community and industry service. This includes previously serving on the Secretary of Energy's Advisory Board and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Board. He currently serves on the boards of the Alliance to Save Energy, the United States Energy Association, and the U.S. Navy Memorial Foundation. He is Chairman Emeritus of the American Society of Association Executives, the Committee of 100 of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Among his honors, Kuhn was awarded the Bess Goodman Humanitarian Award in 2000. He was named Association Executive of the Year in 2000 by Association TRENDS, ASAE Key Award winner in 2009, and 2015 Trade Association CEO of the year by CEO Update. He received the 2018 United States Energy Award for "unparalleled contribution and leadership in the energy sector" and the Keystone Policy Center 2019 Leadership Award.

More details about Kuhn's career are available in his biography.

EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Our members provide electricity for more than 235 million Americans, and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As a whole, the electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States. In addition to our U.S. members, EEI has more than 65 international electric companies, with operations in more than 90 countries, as International Members, and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members.

