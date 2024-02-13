Tom From Myspace Sold The Social Media Platform Just 2 Years After Launching It For $580 Million And Then Retired In His 30s — Now He's 'Enjoying The Good Life'

For many millennials, Myspace wasn’t just a social networking platform; it was a cultural phenomenon that defined an era of online interaction. Its unique blend of social media and user-generated content made it an iconic staple of early internet culture.

Among its most memorable features was the automatic friendship with Tom Anderson, known to all as “Tom from Myspace,” making him the ubiquitous first friend in this new digital frontier. But what happened to Tom?

In the early 2000s, Myspace emerged as a pioneer in the social networking sphere, offering users a novel platform to craft digital identities, connect with acquaintances and share life updates. Its inception marked a significant shift in how people interacted online.

Don't Miss:

As platforms like Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn gained traction, Myspace’s prominence waned. Despite the decline, Anderson, Myspace’s co-founder, managed to exit the scene with substantial financial gains.

Anderson co-launched the platform in 2003 alongside Chris DeWolfe. As the company’s president, Anderson witnessed Myspace’s rapid ascent in the digital domain. The platform’s need for expansion capital led to securing $15.3 million from VantagePoint, followed by an additional $15.5 million from Redpoint. This influx of funds propelled Myspace’s growth until 2005 when Anderson and DeWolfe sold the company and its parent Intermix to News Corp. for $580 million.

Following the sale, Anderson retired in 2009, choosing to pursue personal interests over further entrepreneurial endeavors. His X bio states: “Enjoying the good life / New Hobbies: Surfing, Architecture-Design, Photography, Golf," reflecting a desire to explore beyond the confines of the tech industry.

Trending: Average retirement income in America has been revealed – Will you make enough each month?

Anderson’s life post-Myspace has seen him residing in various locations, including Las Vegas, Los Angeles and currently Oahu, Hawaii. His travels have taken him across the globe, from the Philippines to the Maldives, with his experiences often shared through photography on social media platforms.

Story continues

Despite a lower profile since Myspace’s sale, Anderson has occasionally surfaced online, notably with a tweet in January 2021 featuring a photo of then-President Donald Trump and a humorous caption about gaining a new friend on Myspace. This and other social media posts offer glimpses into Anderson’s life and interests post-Myspace.

Financially, Anderson’s ventures post-Myspace have been a topic of interest. In 2021, he expressed excitement over being a SpaceX investor, though confirmation of such an investment remains unclear. His involvement in the real estate sector and his work as a traveling photographer highlight his diverse interests and continuous exploration of new opportunities.

Today, with an estimated net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Anderson’s journey from Myspace co-founder to multifaceted entrepreneur and investor showcases the varied paths tech pioneers can take after their initial successes. His story reflects the evolving landscape of social media and the personal growth that can follow professional achievements.

Read Next:

This startup is accepting investors for as little as 25 cents – what’s the catch?

This Los Angeles startup is closing a real estate market gap worth hundreds of billions and you can invest in it with as little as $100.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Tom From Myspace Sold The Social Media Platform Just 2 Years After Launching It For $580 Million And Then Retired In His 30s — Now He's 'Enjoying The Good Life' originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.