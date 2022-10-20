Tom Piercy, Managing Director, INCENTER Mortgage Advisors, Honored as 2022 HousingWire Vanguard

Award Highlights Mr. Piercy’s Leadership During an Exceptionally Active Period of Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR) Trading

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom Piercy, Managing Director, INCENTER Mortgage Advisors and President, National Enterprise Business Development, INCENTER LLC, has been named a 2022 Vanguard by HousingWire, a major news and information source for the housing industry.



According to HousingWire, the Vanguards are those elite leaders who are transforming this segment—comprised of mortgage lending, servicing, real estate and fintech—while making vital contributions to their companies.

The publication is recognizing Mr. Piercy more specifically for his role at INCENTER Mortgage Advisors, a leader in the valuation and trading of mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and whole loans. Mr. Piercy has been an important facilitator of the exceptionally high volume of MSR trades nationwide over recent months, as banks have sought new ways to improve revenues and cashflow.

For example, in January 2022 alone, the company led bulk trades of more than $110 billion, which is closer to what top firms might see in an active year. Its fintech eMSR platform is used for daily best-execution MSR selling and has run just under eight million loans for 2022 YTD.

“Over 36 years, Tom Piercy has earned a well-deserved reputation as one of the United States’ premier MSR trading authorities. He is also an invaluable resource to mortgage leaders at the C level. We are thrilled that HousingWire has recognized his expertise,” said Bruno Pasceri, President, INCENTER.

To read more about Mr. Piercy’s award, see https://www.housingwire.com/winner-profile/2022-hw-vanguard-tom-piercy/. For INCENTER Mortgage Advisors information, see https://www.incentermortgageadvisors.com.

INCENTER ideates and deploys innovative services, solutions and technologies for optimizing business performance in the mortgage, real estate and specialty finance industries. Headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, INCENTER has brought together 11 complementary companies specializing in title and settlement services, appraisal management, MSR valuation and trading, end-to-end default title lifecycle management, and more. For details, please visit www.incenterms.com.

