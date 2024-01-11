Tom Saler: Federal Reserve faces a big challenge to bring inflation completely under control

With an economic soft-landing coming into view, markets were caught wrong-footed last month when Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell abruptly pivoted from the higher-for-longer interest rate policy that seemed likely in 2024. Having positioned portfolios for a more hawkish central bank, investors subsequently piled into all manner of financial assets, triggering a feverish rally that sent bond yields tumbling and stock prices soaring to near record highs.

For nearly two years, Powell and his cohorts on the Fed’s rate-setting committee had been adamant that the war on inflation — which they initially believed could be won quickly — would not end until overall price rises were back to 2%, and likely to stay there. Though inflation has fallen by two-thirds since mid-2022, overall consumer prices are still up 3.1% from a year ago.

For policy purposes, however, the Fed puts less weight on categories like food and energy, which are not directly tied to the cost of credit. Based on the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, inflation is back to its 2% target when measured from the previous quarter at an annualized rate.

Tenuous as they are, plugging in the key metrics — 5.5% rates and 2% core inflation — the real cost of money is over 3%, placing it well into territory that usually restricts economic growth. (Economists generally consider 0% real rates to be the neutral rate of interest.) As such, the Fed now believes it has scope to cut rates, while still keeping money tight and inflation under control.

Too early to declare victory over inflation

As an admirer of legendary Fed chair Paul Volcker, whose tough love policies in the 1980s triggered a four-decade run of disinflation (not to be confused with deflation, or falling prices, which hasn’t happened since 1939), Powell is aware of the mistakes of the 1970s, when the Fed turned off the monetary fire hose before the inflationary embers had been fully extinguished.

Economic forecasts should always be taken with a high degree of skepticism, but based on the Fed’s current projections, benchmark rates will be almost a full percentage point lower by year end. Judging from stock and bond prices, it appears investors expect even more rate cuts.

It’s possible that the Fed could tacitly accept inflation of around 3% for an indefinite period, given that headline inflation has averaged 3.78% since World War II. In fact, the Fed didn’t officially adopt the 2% target until 2012, and then only after it had become widely accepted by other major central banks. But assuming the 2% goal remains, wringing the last percentage point from overall inflation will not be easy or painless.

In part, that’s because service industry costs, which represent two-thirds of the economy and are strongly correlated to rents and wages, are stickier than those for manufactured goods.

There’s renewed concern on the goods side as well.

War and weather causing delays

According to the San Francisco Fed, global supply chain disruptions accounted for about 60% of the surge in U.S. consumer prices from early 2021. Though COVID-induced supply shocks have largely receded, geopolitical- and weather-related factors have taken their place.

Hundreds of drone and missile attacks by Yemini militants on ships headed for the Suez Canal have forced expensive delays. “Journeys through the Red Sea bring hefty war premiums, and the Cape of Good Hope route brings additional fuel costs, not to mention the costs of rerouting crews and cargo,” wrote Elisabeth Braw in Foreign Policy.

Meanwhile, a severe drought in Central America has reduced the number of ships going through the Panama Canal by about 50%, with the region’s dry season yet to come. Ships have been forced to choose between waiting days or even weeks for passage, or paying millions of dollars to jump the line.

“We face less capacity, more trips, higher costs and a less efficient supply chain,” British American Shipping CEO Paul Snell recently told Fortune.

The latest supply chain issues have given a further boost to the home-shoring and friend-shoring trend, in which nations and businesses try to bring supply chains closer to end markets, albeit at potentially higher costs to consumers.

So far, the inflationary effects of shipping bottlenecks have yet to show up in the monthly readings, headline or otherwise. It seems only a matter of time before they do. Expect the last phase of the disinflationary journey to be the most difficult.

Tom Saler is an author and freelance journalist in Madison. He can be reached at tomsaler.com

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tom Saler: Shipping disruptions create additional challenges for Fed