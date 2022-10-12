U.S. markets open in 7 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,623.25
    +24.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,435.00
    +169.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,936.50
    +91.50 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,710.40
    +13.50 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.13
    -0.22 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.40
    -10.60 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.32 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9721
    +0.0015 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.63
    +1.18 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0993
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1800
    +0.3810 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,117.70
    +78.33 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.80
    +2.49 (+0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Tomb Raider fan event to take place in Derby

1
Jennifer Harby - BBC News
·2 min read

Fans from around the world are expected to attend an event being held in celebration of the video game Tomb Raider on Saturday.

TR26 is an annual fan event that takes place in Derby, where the game - famous for its heroine Lara Croft - was created.

Organiser Luke Earle said: "There's a real passion for gaming heritage."

Around 200 people are expected to attend the ticketed event.

Tomb Raider was created by a small team of people working for Derby video game developer Core Design.

The event is taking place at Quad, a city arts venue and cinema.

Mr Earle, who works as a writer and narrative designer for a games company, said: "I did one in 2016 and one last year to mark the 25th anniversary and now we are going to make it an annual event.

"Tomb Raider is so massive and there's a lot of interest in it.

"These are super-fans flying in from around the world.

"People grew up with these games. We remember playing it with our families.

"Lara Croft was a strong, female heroine which, in the 90s, was very unusual."

Movie still from the film Tomb Raider of actress Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie famously played Lara Croft one of the films of the game

Mr Earle said he had currently sold 170 tickets to fans travelling from places as far afield as Chicago and Marseille.

This year's event, he said, would be held in honour of the final game made in Derby - Tomb Raider: Angel of Darkness.

The day will involve a screening of a Tomb Raider film and a Q&A with Jonell Elliott, the Lara Croft voice actress in Tomb Raiders 4 and 5.

"There's a real passion for gaming heritage so we are already starting to think about growing the event in the future," Mr Earle added.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

