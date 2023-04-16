Tomei Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:TOMEI) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.04

Tomei Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:TOMEI) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 9th of June to MYR0.04. This makes the dividend yield 3.0%, which is above the industry average.

Tomei Consolidated Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Tomei Consolidated Berhad is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 32.6% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 8.1%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.02 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.04. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Tomei Consolidated Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 33% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Our Thoughts On Tomei Consolidated Berhad's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Tomei Consolidated Berhad has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

