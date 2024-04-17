Tomei Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:TOMEI) will pay a dividend of MYR0.04 on the 6th of June. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 2.5%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Tomei Consolidated Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, Tomei Consolidated Berhad's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 57.8% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 8.5% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was MYR0.02, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.04. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% a year over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Tomei Consolidated Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 58% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Tomei Consolidated Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Tomei Consolidated Berhad (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Is Tomei Consolidated Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

