U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,435.00
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,689.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,206.50
    -112.25 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.30
    +2.30 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.26
    +1.28 (+1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.40
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.21 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1703
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.86
    +0.23 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3700
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9650
    +0.2800 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,463.97
    +108.88 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.92
    -20.14 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,049.66
    -1.82 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

TOMI Environmental Announces $5.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 2,869,442 shares of its common stock in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Additionally, the Company has also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,434,721 shares of common stock in a concurrent private placement. The combined purchase price for one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase one half of one share of common stock is $1.7425. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.68 per share and are exercisable immediately upon issuance for a period of five years. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about September 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $5.0 million. The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for sales and marketing expenses associated with the Company’s products, advertising, purchase of inventory and other general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock described above (but not the warrants or the shares of common stock underlying the warrants) are being offered and sold by the Company in a registered direct offering pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-249850), including an accompanying prospectus previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 4, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on November 13, 2020. The offering of the shares of common stock will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the shares of common stock will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, when available, may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

The warrants issued in the concurrent private placement and shares of common stock underlying the warrants are being offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the shares of common stock underlying the warrants, have not been registered under the Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the warrants and underlying shares of common stock may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the closing of the offering, the gross proceeds to the Company from the offering and the use of proceeds from the offering. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions, the general business and economic conditions and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com


Recommended Stories

  • The most accurate stock-market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good.

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now. The retail investor frenzy at the stock market and the short squeeze saga involving GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Loves

    This trio, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 5.4%, should net Berkshire Hathaway over $635 million in annual dividend income.

  • This Cannabis Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Nio, GM, Apple, Disney And Microsoft

    Investors who added Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) to their portfolio one year ago are living the high life. Since September 2020, Innovative Industrial stock's 1-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech, clean energy and entertainment companies: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). For the uninitiated-

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • Micron’s Earnings to More Than Double in Q4, Revenue to Jump Over 30%

    The world’s leading semiconductor manufacturer, Micron Technology, is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.33 per share, representing year-over-year growth of more than 115% from $1.08 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    These electric vehicle stocks are potential multibaggers in the making given how hot the EV space is getting.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Still Look Unstoppable

    With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to highlight one stock that's already a tremendous run so far this year that they'd buy today. Danny Vena (Global-E Online): There's little doubt e-commerce has a long runway ahead. The company handles many of the challenges and complexities that come with international selling, leaving the merchant to go about their daily routine.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    Chinese property owner Evergrande looks as though it may default on its debts, and many fear this could spark a domino effect causing a global economic recession, which is why the stock market plunged last week. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Altria (NYSE: MO) are three stocks that could help insulate your portfolio from the next downturn. A safe place with thick walls and a well-stocked pantry is the consumer staples sector, and Colgate-Palmolive is one of the most solid companies in it.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These stocks are Dividend Kings for a reason, and they look really well poised to grow manifold in the coming years.

  • GE Just Made Its Biggest Acquisition in Years

    Not too long ago, General Electric (NYSE: GE) had a penchant for making big acquisitions. This forced GE to change course and begin selling off pieces of the business in order to repair its balance sheet. On Thursday, the company announced its biggest acquisition in over four years, as its healthcare division plans to buy BK Medical from Altaris Capital Partners.

  • 3 Stocks Baby Boomers Can Hold for the Long Term

    Buying stocks can benefit investors of all ages. And the younger you are the more time is available for those investments to compound. But today's market full of biotech and artificial intelligence companies can be intimidating for those a little later in their investing journey.

  • I lost everything during the 2008 crash. I was in a slump financially and homeless. Why am I still worried?

    It sounds like you may need a third party — a financial adviser or a financial therapist — to show you on paper that you can afford to live within your means for many years to come. You have done what needs to be done to take back control of your life, now let go of that fear.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    Publicly traded companies hitting a $1 trillion market cap is psychologically fulfilling but pretty rare. Of the more than 8,000 securities investors can choose from, just five in the U.S. have hit a valuation of $1 trillion or higher: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. This growth, coupled with ongoing innovation, should allow additional companies to attain the psychologically important $1 trillion valuation.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Supply chain issues, inflation, rising COVID-19 cases, and China's Evergrande Group crisis are just a few of the fears rippling through markets right now. The U.S. stock market remains one of the best places to park savings long term.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • Bitcoin and ethereum rally as China crypto ban fails to deter investors

    Cryptocurrencies rallied on Monday after tumbling on Friday afternoon as the People's Bank of China said all cryptocurrency-related transactions were illegal.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft (MSFT) and Buying These 10 Tech Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Microsoft. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft and Buying These 5 Tech Stocks Instead. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) crossed $2 trillion in market capitalization in late June this […]

  • How can you best protect your investments if inflation continues to rise?

    Which assets are the best hedges against inflation? What's likely to happen with inflation this year? Financial experts weigh in.