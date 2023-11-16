TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 14, 2023

John Nesbett: Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today for the TOMI Environmental Solutions investor update conference call. On today’s call is TOMI’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Dr. Halden Shane, TOMI’s Chief Operating Officer, E.J. Shane; and TOMI’s Chief Financial Officer, Nick Jennings. Dr. Shane will provide an overview of recent business highlights, E.J. will report the company’s growth and latest trends, and Nick will review the financial performance for the most recent quarter before addressing any questions you may have. The telephone replay of today’s call will be available through November 28, 2023, the details of which are included in the company’s press release dated November 14.

A webcast replay will also be available at TOMI’s website, www.tomimist.com. Please note that information contained within this presentation is relevant only to the date of which it was recorded, November 14, 2023. You are therefore revised that time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate at the time of any replay. Certain written and oral statements made by management of TOMI may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements should be evaluated in light of important risk factors that may results to differ materially from our anticipated results. The information provided in this conference call is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time.

The company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the call – after the date of this call. In addition, TOMI will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures during this call. The company’s use of non-GAAP measures – uses non-GAAP measures because it believes they provide useful information about the operating performance that should be considered by investors in conjunction with the GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures is included in the earnings release dated November 14, 2023. I will now turn the call over to TOMI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Halden Shane. Please go ahead.

Halden Shane: Thank you, John, and good afternoon from the West Coast of the United States. Thank you all for joining to discuss some key achievements of our third quarter 2023 performance. During the third quarter of 2023, our strategic focus on expanding our sales channels and business development persisted worldwide, along with collaborative efforts from key current and new customers. Simultaneously, we diversified our product line to accommodate to the evolving needs of our market segments, leveraging the advanced capabilities of our SteraMist technology. Finally, our launch of our SteraMist Transport System and the SteraMist Integration System, known as the SIS, seems to be the answer to the automation requests that many industries are looking for to replace their old VHP decontamination technology.

