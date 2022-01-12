U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

TOMI Environmental Solutions Provides its SteraMist Environmental System to On Demand Pharmaceuticals

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
Both companies utilize DARPA associated technologies

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company that specializes in disinfection and decontamination through the utilization of its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform, is assisting the decontamination efforts of On Demand Pharmaceuticals, an innovative technology company transforming how medicines are made, by providing its SteraMist Environmental Systems for use at On Demand Pharmaceutical’s modular cleanroom.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) developed TOMI BIT, the industry’s only low-grade hydrogen peroxide-based solution capable of delivering six-log kill with a dwell time of seconds, without compromising human health or adversely affecting medical instruments, lab equipment or sensitive electronics. Likewise, DARPA has funded On Demand Pharmaceuticals to further revolutionize how drugs are made through – “Pharmacy on Demand” (PoD), a dynamic, modular platform technology that can produce anything from key starting materials to active pharmaceutical ingredients, and final formulated drugs. In October 2021, On Demand Pharmaceuticals purchased a SteraMist Environment System to be used routinely to decontaminate small scale areas where drugs are manufactured within their modular cleanroom and is exploring the potential addition of more mobile units as well as a Custom Engineered System to enhance their decontamination needs throughout the facility. The pairing of a DARPA-funded medicine manufacturing initiative with a DARPA-developed disinfection and decontamination technology creates a powerful and unique partnership.

John Lewin, On Demand Pharmaceuticals’ Chief Medical Officer, states, "On Demand Pharmaceuticals has implemented SteraMist for routine decontamination due to the technology's proven effectiveness, material compatibility, speed, and ease-of-use. SteraMist, a DARPA associated technology, can be used on sensitive equipment, eliminating the need to remove cumbersome devices and electronics and allows us to disinfect quickly.”

Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, TOMI Chief Operating Officer, states, “We are pleased to partner with a DARPA-funded innovative technology company, On Demand Pharmaceuticals. Both TOMI and On Demand share the vision of revolutionizing their respective industries, through the development of enhanced technology to promote health and safety. We look forward to continuing our partnership and our mutual mission to innovate for a safer world.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

On Demand Pharmaceuticals

On Demand Pharmaceuticals™ is an innovative technology company transforming how medicines are made so they can be produced on demand—whenever and wherever medicines are needed.

Our breakthrough manufacturing technology platform, the Pharmacy on Demand (PoD)™, can be quickly customized to produce anything from key starting materials to active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and final formulated drugs. With this technology, we’re on a mission to provide an adequate, safe, and reliable supply of medicines to every community across the world.

For additional information, please visit https://ondemandpharma.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our partnership with On Demand Pharmaceuticals. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business and customers; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com



