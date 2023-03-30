Tommi Björnman to start as the President and CEO of Suominen on April 1, 2023

Suominen Corporation

Suominen appointed Mr. Tommi Björnman as the new President & CEO on November 30, 2022. Björnman will start in his role on April 1, 2023.

Tommi Björnman (born 1966) holds a Master’s degree in Industrial Engineering and prior to joining Suominen he worked as the President & CEO of Avgol Nonwovens.

Klaus Korhonen, Interim President & CEO, Suominen Corporation

Interview requests: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 540 9747

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

