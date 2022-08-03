U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,156.50
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,781.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,260.25
    -11.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,911.40
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.72
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.40
    +6.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    20.00
    +0.10 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0167
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    +0.0070 (+0.26%)
     

  • Vix

    21.95
    -1.98 (-8.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2158
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5230
    -0.3080 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,107.87
    +345.05 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.93
    +7.20 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,965.96
    +224.06 (+0.81%)
     

TOMORROW CRYPTO GROUP INC. TO BECOME PUBLICLY TRADED THROUGH PROPOSED MERGER WITH GLOBALINK INVESTMENT INC.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Globalink Investment Inc.
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GLLI
  • GLLIU
Globalink Investment Inc.
Globalink Investment Inc.

  • Tomorrow Crypto Group Inc. (“Tomorrow Crypto”) is a Bitcoin/Ethereum (“ETH”) mining company in the United States dedicated to becoming a vertically-integrated provider of cryptocurrency mining infrastructure and services in the global blockchain ecosystem.

  • Transaction values Tomorrow Crypto at an enterprise value of approximately $310 million and provides up to $131,725,000 in gross proceeds, including up to $116,725,000 of cash held in the trust account of Globalink Investment Inc. (depending on the amount of redemptions by Globalink’s public stockholders) and $15,000,000 from a concurrent PIPE investment.

  • The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2022. The combined company will be named Tomorrow Crypto Group Holding Inc. and is expected to be listed on Nasdaq.

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomorrow Crypto Group Inc., a Nevada corporation (“Tomorrow Crypto”) and Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ: “GLLI”, “GLLIU” units, “GLLIW” warrants, and “GLLIR” rights) (“Globalink”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Tomorrow Crypto is a Bitcoin/Ethereum (“ETH”) mining company in the United States dedicated to becoming a vertically integrated provider of cryptocurrency mining infrastructure and services in the global blockchain ecosystem. By leveraging its high-powered computers and mining rigs to solve complicated mathematical formulas, Tomorrow Crypto expects to generate Bitcoins/ETHs, and validate and verify the digital transactions onto the global blockchain ledger system. Tomorrow Crypto plans to establish and provide critical mining infrastructure at mining facilities for prospective institutional-grade clients to mine Bitcoins/ETHs. Led by industry veteran and Chief Executive Officer, Mingliu Wang, Tomorrow Crypto believes it is well positioned to operate and grow in a constantly evolving environment based on the proliferation of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general. Following completion of the transaction, the combined company will be named “Tomorrow Crypto Group Holding Inc.” and is expected to be listed on Nasdaq.

Mingliu Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Tomorrow Crypto, commented, “We are thrilled to be entering this transaction with Globalink to become a public company on Nasdaq. With access to new sources of capital and liquidity, Tomorrow Crypto will be able to seize more growth opportunities in the constantly evolving blockchain market. In addition, we believe that through our combined teams and expertise, Tomorrow Crypto can better position itself to become one of the world's leading professional crypto mining players and a significant supporter of the global blockchain ecosystem.”

Lim Say Leong, Chief Executive Officer of Globalink, commented, “We are excited with the opportunities that Tomorrow Crypto could offer and we strongly believe in the tremendous opportunity in the blockchain market.”

Transaction Details

The transaction values Tomorrow Crypto at an enterprise value of $310 million and is expected to deliver up to $131,725,000 of gross proceeds, including up to $116,725,000 of cash held in Globalink’s trust account (depending on the amount of redemptions by Globalink’s public stockholders) and $15,000,000 from a concurrent PIPE investment of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock and warrants of Globalink. Net proceeds from the transaction are anticipated to be used for working capital, growth capex, and other general corporate purposes.

The transaction includes an earn-out provision permitting Tomorrow Crypto stockholders to receive up to an aggregate maximum of 10 million additional shares as and when the business meets certain incremental milestones for the number of ASIC mining machines successfully installed, commissioned and placed in operation. All Tomorrow Crypto stockholders will roll 100% of their equity holdings into the new combined company.

Upon consummation of the transaction, the current stockholders of Tomorrow Crypto will become the majority stockholders of the combined company with an approximately 63.25% ownership (taking into account the full issuance of the earn-out shares); the PIPE investors will own approximately 3.40% and all existing stockholders of Globalink are expected to own approximately 33.35% of the combined company, assuming no redemption by Globalink’s public stockholders.

The respective boards of directors of Tomorrow Crypto and Globalink have approved the transaction. The transaction will require the approval of the stockholders of Globalink and Tomorrow Crypto, and is subject to other customary closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the definitive agreements, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Globalink with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC is serving as legal advisor to Globalink.

Axiom Capital Management Inc. is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Tomorrow Crypto. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is serving as legal advisor to Tomorrow Crypto.

About Tomorrow Crypto

Tomorrow Crypto is a Bitcoin/Ethereum (“ETH”) mining company in the United States dedicated to becoming a vertically integrated provider of cryptocurrency mining infrastructure and services in the global blockchain ecosystem. By leveraging its high-powered computers and mining rigs to solve complicated mathematical formulas, Tomorrow Crypto expects to generate Bitcoins/ETHs, and validate and verify the digital transactions onto the global blockchain ledger system. Tomorrow Crypto plans to establish and provide critical mining infrastructure at mining facilities for prospective institutional grade clients to mine Bitcoins/ETHs.

About Globalink Investment Inc.

Globalink is led by Mr. Lim Say Leong (CEO). Globalink is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Important Information and Where to Find It

This press release relates to a proposed transaction between Globalink and Tomorrow Crypto. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. In connection with the transaction described herein, Globalink intends to file relevant materials with the SEC, including a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Form S-4”), which will include a proxy statement/prospectus. Security holders, investors and other interested persons are encouraged to carefully review such information, including the risk factors and other disclosures therein. The proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to all Globalink stockholders in connection with the stockholder meeting to approve the proposed transaction. Globalink also will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and security holders of Globalink are urged to read the Form S-4, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction as they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the Form S-4, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by Globalink through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Participants in the Solicitation

Globalink, GL Sponsor LLC, the sponsor of Globalink, Tomorrow Crypto and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Globalink’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about Globalink’s directors and executive officers and their ownership of Globalink’s securities is set forth in Globalink’s filings with the SEC, including the Form S-4 to be filed in the future. Additional information regarding the interests of those persons and other persons who may be deemed participants in the proposed transaction may be obtained by reading the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction when it becomes available. You may obtain free copies of these documents at www.sec.gov.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of Globalink or Tomorrow Crypto, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of the proposed transaction, the anticipated timing of the proposed transaction, the businesses operated by Tomorrow Crypto and the markets in which Tomorrow Crypto operates, business strategies, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulations and projected future results of Globalink and Tomorrow Crypto. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release and on the current expectations of Globalink’ and Tomorrow Crypto’s respective management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Globalink and Tomorrow Crypto. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements could include changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, (i) the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of Globalink’s securities; (ii) the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed by Globalink’s business combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the business combination deadline if sought by Globalink; (iii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, including the approval of the proposed transaction by the stockholders of Globalink and Tomorrow Crypto, the satisfaction of the minimum cash requirements following redemptions by Globalink’s public stockholders and the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals; (iv) the inability to consummate the PIPE investment; (v) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction on Tomorrow Crypto’s business relationships, performance, and business generally; (vi) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans of Tomorrow Crypto and potential difficulties in Tomorrow Crypto employee retention as a result of the proposed transaction; (vii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Globalink or Tomorrow Crypto related to the agreement and plan of merger or the proposed transaction; (viii) the ability to maintain the listing of Globalink’s securities on the Nasdaq; (ix) the price of Globalink’s securities, including volatility resulting from changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Tomorrow Crypto plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Tomorrow Crypto’s business and changes in the combined capital structure; and (x) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the proposed transaction, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in Globalink’s final proxy statement/information statement/prospectus contained in the Form S-4, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by Globalink from time to time with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that neither Globalink nor Tomorrow Crypto presently know, or that Globalink or Tomorrow Crypto currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Globalink’s and Tomorrow Crypto’s current expectations, plans and forecasts of future events and views as of the date hereof. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein and the risk factors of Globalink or Tomorrow Crypto described above. Globalink and Tomorrow Crypto anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while Globalink and Tomorrow Crypto may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, they each specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Globalink’s or Tomorrow Crypto’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts

Tomorrow Crypto Group Inc.
Mingliu Wang
chriswang@tomorrowcrypto.net

Globalink Investment Inc.
Lim Say Leong
Email: sllim@globalinkinvestment.com


Recommended Stories

  • Beyond Meat’s cash burn is putting the stock at risk of falling to $0, warns New Constructs

    Beyond Meat is the latest addition to the list of “zombie stocks” compiled by independent equity research firm New Constructs. The research firm, which uses machine learning and natural language processing to parse corporate filings and model economic earnings, warns that Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has a high risk of declining to $0 a share. “Beyond Meat must dramatically cut costs and lower its cash burn, or it will go bankrupt,” wrote New Constructs CEO David Trainer, in a note released on Tuesday.

  • Video of MPD officer helping elderly woman goes viral: 'It was definitely a sweet moment'

    MPD Officer Lance Hofmeister has seen a lot of things. But an elderly woman walking down Old Fort Parkway with a walker was a first. So he helped her.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • SoFi stock pops on Q2 earnings, revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses how SoFi Technologies stock is performing after beating Q2 revenue estimates.

  • Occidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday. White House officials have been urging oil producers to invest in more oil production to bring fuel prices down to consumers. Occidental on Tuesday posted higher than expected earnings in the second quarter, but cut its 2022 output outlook for the main unconventional basin in the United States, knocking its shares down more than 6% to close at $60.99.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already ant

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates

    Medical Properties (MPW) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 2.22% and 0.97%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Marathon Oil (MRO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Marathon Oil (MRO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.32% and 9.87%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why SolarEdge Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG), a smart energy-technology company, fell hard today after the company reported worse-than-anticipated second-quarter results that missed analysts' top-line consensus estimate.

  • Sunrun (RUN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Sunrun (RUN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 70% and 20.52%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • AMC Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    It's lights. It's camera. Will it be action for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC)? The country's largest multiplex operator is delivering a critical financial update shortly after Thursday's market close.

  • Lucid cuts production forecast again, shares tumble

    Lucid shares fell late Wednesday after the company slashed its production forecast for the second quarter in a row.

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • Stocks moving in after-hours trading: eBay, Lucid Group, Booking Holdings, Clorox

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Why Infinera Stock Is Plummeting Today

    After the market closed Tuesday, Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced that it plans to raise funds by selling new convertible debt notes. As of noon ET, its share price was down roughly by 20%. Infinera intends to offer $275 million in convertible senior notes that will come due in 2028.

  • AMD Stock Is Dipping. ‘Back Up the Truck’ and Buy, Says Analyst.

    Wall Street is telling investors to buy Advanced Micro Devices shares any time they fall. Analysts believe the chip maker’s second-quarter financial results show increasing long-term value despite the current difficulties in the personal-computer market. Rosenblatt analyst Han Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating for AMD stock with a target of $200 for the price, a call that implies the shares could double.

  • MercadoLibre (MELI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    MercadoLibre (MELI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 44.64% and 4.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is This Beaten-Down Cruise Stock a Buy?

    Carnival took on a lot of debt to cover its losses and stay afloat long enough to work its way back from its pandemic shutdown. Now it's issuing new shares.