U.S. markets close in 5 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,084.96
    -61.91 (-1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,597.53
    -400.44 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,085.43
    -232.26 (-1.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,825.29
    -45.85 (-2.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.64
    +0.38 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.30
    +6.60 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0586
    +0.0041 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0630
    -0.0030 (-0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2343
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2640
    +0.0840 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,847.33
    -3,054.29 (-7.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    834.07
    -13.39 (-1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,359.05
    -144.22 (-1.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

Tomorrow Farms wants to revamp the pantry

Christine Hall
·2 min read

Tomorrow Farms is fueling a sustainable food train with ingredients to turn the pantry and refrigerator staples we know now into foods that are better for us and kinder to animals and the planet.

The company is poised to launch its first product later this month — co-founder and CEO Ben Berman was mum about what that would be — thanks in part to a $8.5 million seed round, led by Lowercarbon Capital, with participation by Maveron, Valor Siren Ventures, Simple Food Ventures, SV Angel and a group of angel investors including Ron Conway, Ryan Tedder and Max Mullen. The new round gives Tomorrow Farms total funding of $10.5 million.

Berman started Tomorrow Farms about a year ago after a career in the food space. At 18, he had a food truck called Mainely Burgers, which grew into three trucks and 16 employees. From there, he launched Good Pizza from his apartment, and during the global pandemic was lowering pizzas out of his windows to people as he raised money for local charities. That business is now part of Philabundance, a hunger relief organization in Philadelphia.

With a lot of investment funds going into the future of food companies, Tomorrow Farms. which was incubated at the SALT Venture Fund in early 2021, has a mission of being the front-end partner for a lot of these deep tech food science companies building new products and brands.

“We saw this wave of food products, the precision fermentation and the cell-cultivated meat technology, but they needed help in commercialization,” Berman told TechCrunch. “We do all of the commercialization, how to get to market, the creative and brand work for them. We are also looking into what resonates with customers and what the next generation of food should look like and finding companies to make those foods.”

As mentioned, Tomorrow Farms is gearing up for its first product launch and worked with an ingredients company to build a product around that company’s formulation.

The new funding went into the product launch and mapping out a second product. This will entail growing the team, building retail relationships and finding new food tech partners. Berman said the company is already working with a few companies developing ingredient inputs with more coming on every day.

“There is so much activity in this space, and that is helping us build the future of our food systems,” he added. “We are opportunistic, with all of that activity, that we will find the right products. We are not trying to build fad products, so we are spending time and capital around the brands we want to launch.”

Is cell-cultured meat ready for prime time?

Recommended Stories

  • Daily Crunch: Larry Ellison leads investor group chipping in $7.1B toward Musk's Twitter buyout

    Backing Elon: Like sands through the hourglass, we are learning more every day about who is stepping up to invest in Elon Musk’s bid to purchase Twitter. A Thursday filing revealed that nearly two dozen investors have contributed money, including Sequoia Capital, Binance, and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, who had $1 billion he wasn’t doing anything with at the moment. CVC may lead to M&A: Over the past year, we saw a number of corporations start their own venture capital arms, and now it looks like all of that venture activity could churn up some M&A activity.

  • Spanish footballer Santi Mina sentenced to four years in prison for sexual abuse

    Santi Mina, the Spanish footballer who plays for Celta Vigo, was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday after being found guilty of sexual abuse.

  • Lennar hopes to make Burgermaster part of its big development by University Village

    Safeway, which also operates on the property, said it's evaluating the prospect of becoming part of the project.

  • Medtronic Jumps to No. 10 on the DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List

    The company earns its highest-ever ranking on the prestigious list.

  • Factbox-How companies account for remote work in their carbon footprints

    Reuters surveyed 20 large companies that both report their carbon footprints and embrace remote work about whether they estimate carbon emissions from employees' home offices. Atlassian Corporation Plc, a collaboration software maker, estimated emissions of 3,365 metric tons carbon dioxide equivalent (mtCO2e) in the year ended June 30, 2021 from remote work by its over 6,000 employees that year. Its goal to operate on 100% renewable energy does not apply to remote work, but it is evaluating how to address remote-work emissions.

  • Boeing: 13 problems management isn’t fully recognizing, according to BofA

    American aerospace giant Boeing reported Q1 2022 earnings that missed expectations last week, further adding to its stock’s decline which has been on a downtrend since mid-2021 peaks.

  • Air France-KLM beats earnings forecasts as summer bookings take off

    PARIS (Reuters) -Air France-KLM posted a first-quarter core profit that landed ahead of its own forecasts, fuelled by a recovery in ticket sales and lower unit costs, the Franco-Dutch airline group said on Thursday. Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Smith said the "recovery is here" amid strong forward bookings. The conflict has destabilised global oil prices and caused airlines to suspend flights and plan longer routes to avoid Russian and Ukrainian airspace, but hedging fuel costs and fare hikes helped Air France-KLM soften the hit to its earnings.

  • Uber Stock Is Rolling Over. Is It a Buy Now?

    The beating we're seeing in the broad stock market on Thursday is not helping matters, especially as tech gets pounded. The $28.40 area clearly has significance for Uber stock. On Wednesday, Uber stock breached this level and dropped to a low of $25.90 before bouncing.

  • Elon Musk Turns to Billionaire Backers for Twitter Equity

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s $7.1 billion of new financing commitments to help him buy Twitter Inc. for $44 billion come from the the highest rungs of global finance -- and some familiar faces from his other ventures. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Lates

  • Cars.com Q1 profit falls

    Cars.com Inc. said Thursday its first-quarter net income fell to $4.34 million, or 6 cents a share, from $5.28 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue grew by 3% to $158.2 million. Analysts expected Cars.com to earn 39 cents a share on revenue of $157.6 million, according to FactSet data. Looking ahead, Cars.com expects second-quarter revenue of $161 million to $163 million, compared to the analyst estimate of $161.9 million. Cars.com shares are down 27.4% in 2022, compared

  • FedEx’s incoming CEO on what it’s like to follow in the footsteps of a legend

    Raj Subramaniam explains how the pandemic turned into his own form of "CEO school."

  • Rising Interest Rates Mean Annuities Are Hot

    Annuities can be a useful part of a retirement plan. They provide guaranteed retirement income, effectively replicating the monthly checks that workers with a defined benefit plan like a traditional pension plan receive. Fewer workers than ever have defined benefit … Continue reading → The post Rising Interest Rates Mean Annuities Are Hot appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wayfair swings to a loss, shares sink

    Wayfair Inc. stock sank 6.4% in Thursday premarket trading after the online home goods retailer reported first-quarter earnings that missed expectations. Net loss totaled $319 million, or $3.04 per share, after net income of18 million, or 16 cents per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share of $1.96 was wider than the FactSet consensus for a loss of $1.56 per share. Revenue of $2.993 billion was down from $3.478 billion and just below the FactSet consensus for $2.998 billion. The number of act

  • ThaiBev Shares Jump On Brewery Unit’s Revived Singapore IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Thai Beverage Pcl’s shares jumped as it revived the initial public offering of its brewery unit in Singapore, after shelving the plan twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Ukraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Sh

  • Bitcoin Nears a 2022 Low. Where Cryptos Are Headed and Why the Weekend Is Key.

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies suffer from a stock market selloff that has spread to digital assets.

  • Homebuilders Jump Most in a Year as Powell Quells Bigger Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of homebuilder stocks surged Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dashed speculation that the central bank was weighing an even larger interest-rate increase of 75 basis points in the months ahead.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl

  • Gates on Musk’s Tesla: ‘There’s a difference between electric cars being adopted and companies becoming infinitely valuable’

    Both Bill Gates and Elon Musk donate heavily to climate-protection issues. Yet the two have a history of public disagreements.

  • Mine shutdown due to protests cuts Q1 output for Arizona copper company

    Phoenix-based Southern Copper Corp. said a shutdown of one of its operations in Peru caused by protesters resulted in a significant decrease in copper production during the first quarter.

  • Golden Goose 2021 Sales Jump 45% Spurred By D-to-C, the Americas

    Last year, the sneaker-maker posted revenues of 385.6 million euros, up 45 percent compared to 2020 and 46 percent versus 2019.

  • Any Reason To Buy Canopy Growth After More Job Cuts?

    Canopy Growth has said it had established new senior roles to be held by former higher-ups at Constellation Brands. Is CGC stock a buy now?