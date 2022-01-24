U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

TOMORROW: Georgians to Celebrate School Choice Week with Savannah Charter School Expo

·1 min read

SAVANNAH, Ga., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virtual Savannah Charter School Expo will allow families to hear directly from the leaders of the city's public charter schools as they share their schools' missions and how parents can apply.

WHAT:

  • Virtual Savannah Charter School Expo

  • Celebration of National School Choice Week

WHO:

  • Administrators of Savannah-area charter schools

  • Prospective families

WHEN:

  • 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25

WHERE:

The event is planned by GeorgiaCAN and Georgia Charter Schools Association.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tomorrow-georgians-to-celebrate-school-choice-week-with-savannah-charter-school-expo-301465976.html

SOURCE National School Choice Week

