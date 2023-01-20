Tomorrow is National Use Your Gift Card Day®

The national shopping holiday reminds everyone that gift cards were meant to be spent

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To encourage consumers to dig their cards from wallets and drawers and spend them as intended, National Use Your Gift Card Day is on Saturday, Jan. 21.

"People are so busy after the holidays, it's no wonder they lose track of the gift cards they receive," said Tracy Tilson, Founder of the national shopping holiday. "That's why we came up with National Use Your Gift Card Day."

Gift cards are one of the most popular presents to give and receive, but a stunning $21 billion will go unspent, according to Creditcards.com, which found in a recent survey that 47% of U.S. adults have at least one unused gift card, voucher, or store credit.

National Use Your Gift Card Day is supported by a growing list of merchants

The Jan. 21 holiday falls at the perfect time to capture consumers' attention. According to a Pitney Bowes BOXpoll survey, more than one-third (39%) of consumers plan to cash in their cards by the end of January and half (48%) by the end of February. An additional 30% say they'll save the cards until they're needed — if they even remember they have them.

National Use Your Gift Card Day is an American shopping holiday held on the third Saturday each January, reminding consumers to use unused gift cards before they are forgotten. Consumers can check UseYourGiftCard.Com for more information and an updated list of merchants and find advice for getting the most out of their gift cards on Jan. 21, 2023. National Use Your Gift Card Day is a member of the National Retail Federation.

