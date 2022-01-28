U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

TOMORROW: Reno School Fair to Help Families School Search, Celebrate National School Choice Week

·1 min read

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A huge school fair taking place in Reno will lower the stress of school searches by bringing schools to families: buffet-style. Event planners say that community support in the school search process can increase equity and help all students succeed.

WHAT:

  • Reno school fair featuring dozens of schools

  • Activities for children, including a scavenger hunt, snacks, face painting, and more

WHO:

  • Sen. Heidi Ganser

  • Sen. Carrie Buck

  • Gissell Vera, recent high school graduate

  • Student dancers from Mater Academy

  • Reps from Reno-area charter, magnet, and private schools, as well as homeschool groups and organizations

  • More than 1,000 parents, children, and community members

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE:

  • Whitney Peak Hotel Ballroom, 255 N. Virginia St.

  • Parking fees are waived for school fair attendees

The event is planned by the Nevada School Choice Coalition.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tomorrow-reno-school-fair-to-help-families-school-search-celebrate-national-school-choice-week-301470681.html

SOURCE National School Choice Week

