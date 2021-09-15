Tomorrow Retail Consulting Appoints Daryl Porter to Lead New Global Omni Operations Division

Featured Image for Tomorrow Retail Consulting

HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomorrow Retail Consulting has announced the launch of a new Global Omni Operations division to be led by international retail executive Daryl Porter. The launch comes as retailers face increased pressure to strengthen their omni-fulfillment capabilities by improving productivity while expanding capacity. Most recently, Porter was Global Head of Stores for Anheuser-Busch Inbev. Previously, Porter was Vice President, Omni-Channel Operations for Walmart Canada.

Tomorrow Retail Consulting was founded in 2019 by Jordan Berke, former Vice President of e-Commerce for Walmart China. Since then, Berke and team have focused exclusively on digital retail - guiding digital growth strategies, channel development, omni assortments and retail media monetization at some of the world's largest retail brands. Now, as retailers across the industry are facing pressure in the wake of labor shortages and rising wages, the company is launching their new omni-fulfillment division.

"Daryl is one of the most well-respected leaders in the omni-channel space. His hands-on experience engineering profitable omni-operations at major international retailers means he understands the unique opportunities and challenges our clients are facing," said Jordan Berke, Founder and CEO, Tomorrow Retail Consulting. "We are absolutely thrilled to have him join our team."

Porter started his career pushing carts and went on to manage operations at Walmart's largest stores in Canada. Later as Vice President, Omni-Channel Operations, he spearheaded the retailer's expansion of Online Grocery across the country. Here, Porter launched the Urban Online Grocery Strategy and helped Walmart become the first national retailer to launch native home delivery operations in all Tier 1 Canadian cities. He also pioneered a Walmart Canada delivery operation that was based out of a small footprint, semi-automated e-grocery facility. Porter negotiated the retailer's strategic partnership with Instacart, designed and brought to market remote pickup sites and launched store pickup at more than 400 locations. He would eventually run an e-Commerce supply chain in its entirety, having responsibility for all fulfillment and last-mile operations. Most recently, Porter was Global Head of Stores Anheuser-Busch Inbev, the world's largest brewer - leading their 15,000 stores and helping engineer their digital transformation.

"The team at Tomorrow Retail Consulting has helped create many of the most successful and most profitable omni operations in the world," said Daryl Porter, Senior Partner, Global Omni Operations, Tomorrow Retail Consulting. "I am delighted to work alongside this talented group to help drive digital change for retailers worldwide."

Tomorrow's unique value proposition is their people - Porter joins Tomorrow's elite team of experienced digital retail executives from Walmart, Target, Kroger, and other successful omni brands.

"Tomorrow is truly an outstanding partner in the digital retail area," said client Oskar Hjertonsson, Founder and CEO of Cornershop, now owned by Uber. "Bringing a talent like Daryl Porter onto the team further enhances Tomorrow's position as a leader in omni strategy and operations."

About Tomorrow Retail Consulting

Tomorrow Retail Consulting was created in 2019 from Founder and CEO Jordan Berke's inspiration that retailers globally need guidance on how to turn their digital capabilities into a core advantage. After spending more than a decade launching and leading e-Commerce for Walmart in China where e-Commerce - and digital retail overall - was approximately five years ahead of most developed markets, Berke observed how Walmart and other retailers in China transitioned to a truly digital-first mindset - transforming stores from retail-only facilities to true omni-channel fulfillment centers. During his time with Walmart, Berke and team helped bring digital innovation into the physical store experience, through mobile checkout and personalized in-store digital platforms. They opened dark stores across the country and scaled rapid <1 hour delivery while most retailers were in the early stages of their omni evolution.

In 2019, knowing the retail world outside of China was ready to focus on digital, Berke launched Tomorrow Retail Consulting, a firm dedicated to making digital a core advantage for retailers around the world. Tomorrow Retail Consulting is based in Hong Kong with teams in the US, Canada, and China. For more information, visit https://tomorrowretail.com/

