U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,551.68
    -23.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,490.69
    -266.19 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,235.84
    +0.12 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.49
    -43.58 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.24
    -0.42 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.90
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0900 (-5.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    -0.0024 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7990
    -0.3300 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,726.38
    -1,406.44 (-2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,406.02
    -68.31 (-4.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

TOMORROW: SBA Administrator, Office of Entrepreneurial Development Leadership to Announce Community Navigator Pilot Program Awardees During Virtual Event

United States Small Business Administration
·2 min read

Washington, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomorrow, the U.S. SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and Associate Administrator Mark Madrid, Office of Entrepreneurial Development, will announce awardees of the SBA’s Community Navigator Pilot Program. Announced recipients will participate in the $100 million Community Navigator Pilot Program, an American Rescue Plan initiative designed to reduce barriers that underrepresented and underserved entrepreneurs often face in accessing the programs they need to recover, grow, or start their businesses.

Through the pilot program, funding will be distributed amongst grantee organizations (“hubs”) that will empower them to engage local community entities (“spokes”) tasked with improving access to, and knowledge of, SBA and government resources for America’s small business owners.

WHEN:

Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET

WHERE:

Virtual: https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1611656138 (Media: RSVP by emailing press_Office@sba.gov.)

WHO:

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, U.S. Small Business Administration

Associate Administrator Mark Madrid, U.S. Small Business Administration, Office of Entrepreneurial Development

Rep. Cedric Richmond, The White House, Senior Advisor and Director of the Office of Public Engagement

Select Community Navigator Pilot Program Awardees

WHY:

Under Administrator Guzman's direction to place equity at the heart of all SBA programs, the American Rescue Plan-funded Community Navigator Pilot Program will serve as a critical initiative in fulfilling the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to ensuring the nation’s small businesses receive support and access to federal relief programs that can help them build back better and thrive beyond the pandemic.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

CONTACT: SBA Press Office United States Small Business Administration Press_Office@sba.gov


Recommended Stories

  • Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Surges Over 100 Points; Cortexyme Shares Plunge

    Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.23% to 35,674.01 while the NASDAQ rose 0.81% to 15,358.79. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.14% to 4,581.2. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 46,497,710 cases with around 759,930 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,215,650 cases and 455,680 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,748,980 COVID-19 cases with 606,290 deaths. In total, there were at least 245,403,800 case

  • Democrats Are Considering Several Significant Tax Hikes. Here’s the List.

    Democrats are brainstorming new tax proposals after original plans ran into resistance from Sens. One recent idea is a 15% minimum tax rate on the income of corporations that make $1 billion or more annually for three straight years. Taxes are likely to go up.

  • Democrats Release Billionaires Tax Plan. Sen. Manchin Doesn’t Like It.

    The proposal intends to tax the unrealized capital gains of billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg.

  • Novavax files first COVID-19 vaccine authorization in UK

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the company's filing for vaccine authorization in the UK, plans to seek approval from the FDA, and how supply chain disruption has affected the ramp-up of vaccine production.

  • ViacomCBS: Our Response to COVID-19

    The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have devastating effects on the world and has directly impacted our employees, partners and audiences. At ViacomCBS, we shut down our offices and productions earl...

  • KPMG employees will get automatic employer 401(k) contributions — without a match — and many more benefit perks

    KPMG, one of the Big Four accounting firms, is changing the benefits and compensation for its employees in a move the chief executive characterized as a way to “make the complicated simple” and give its workers “the flexibility they need.” Employers are working to attract and retain employees with generous benefits and enhanced flexibility. “I believe part of my job is to build support systems that help our people when they need it most,” KPMG Chairman and CEO Paul Knopp said in a statement highlighting the changes.

  • Why can’t Democrats keep it simple?

    The party in power is now jettisoning straightforward tax hikes in favor of unproven ones that might not even work.

  • Democrats Clash on Billionaire Tax as Neal Rejects Senate Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the House tax-writing committee said a proposal to put a levy on the assets of billionaires won’t be part of negotiations on President Joe Biden’s social-spending bill, injecting new uncertainty into how Democrats will pay for the president’s agenda.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWays and Means Chair Richard Ne

  • Oil prices end lower on rise in U.S. crude supplies, potential talks on Iran nuclear deal

    Oil futures decline on Wednesday, with U.S. prices pulling back from a seven-year high after U.S. government data show a rise in domestic crude inventories, along with a drop in stockpiles at a key crude delivery hub.

  • Senate Democrats unveil corporate tax for Biden agenda

    (Reuters) -Leading Democratic senators unveiled legislation on Tuesday to impose a 15% minimum tax on the most profitable U.S. corporations, saying the levy would help finance President Joe Biden's social policy and climate change plans. The proposal, part of a two-pronged legislative strategy to curtail tax avoidance by corporations and the wealthy, was put forward by Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, both Democrats, along with Senator Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats.

  • The pandemic forced 3 million of America’s baby boomers into unexpected retirement

    More than 5 million people have dropped out of the US labor force. Most of them were baby boomers who took early retirement, research shows.

  • U.S. Ban on China Telecom Signals Broad Concern Over Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- A U.S. ban of China Telecom (Americas) Corp. by regulators shows that broad concerns about Beijing persist in Washington, even as the Biden administration takes steps to improve communications between the world’s biggest economies. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe U.S. Federal Communications Commission, an independent go

  • Democrats propose latest billionaire tax plan

    Jessica Smith joins the Yahoo Finance panel to discuss the gridlock amongst Democrats as they continue to propose alternative tax policies to help fund the 'Build Back Better' agenda.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • GM and McDonald's beat Q3 earnings expectations, Boeing misses on jet delays

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Q3 earnings reports from General Motors, McDonald's and Boeing.

  • Coal returns from the dead to power the world as renewables fall short

    Transitioning to green energy will take time. Meanwhile, governments bring back the dirtiest of fossil fuels.

  • 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks With 102% to 145% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have been the place to be. Driven by innovation, tech stocks have handily outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 over the past decade.

  • Arteris jumps in debut as investors bet on chip-tech company

    Chip IP and tech firm Arteris jumped in its market debut; CEO Charles Janac joined Yahoo Finance to discuss company prospects and the ongoing global chip shortage.

  • What to expect from Trump's new social media platform

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman&nbsp;breaks down Trump's remarks on his planned social media comapny.

  • Former Hillary Clinton aide claims she was sexually assaulted by a US senator

    A former close aide to Hillary Clinton has claimed in her new memoir that she was sexually assaulted by a US senator, it was reported on Tuesday.