TOMORROW: SBA Administrator Visits Manufacturing Plant in Baltimore to Highlight Agency’s Efforts to Equip Small Businesses and Revive Underserved Communities

United States Small Business Administration
·3 min read

Following State of the Union Address, Administrator Guzman, U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. Will Discuss Supply Chain Resiliency and the SBA’s Community Navigators Pilot Program

Washington, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomorrow, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, will visit a small manufacturing plant in Baltimore to highlight the positive impact of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act and other Biden-Harris Administration policies have had on America’s local economies.

Administrator Guzman and Associate Administrator of the Office for Entrepreneurial Development, Mark Madrid, will join the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. for a visit. The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. is one of 51 Hubs within the SBA’s Community Navigator Program – an American Rescue Plan initiative designed to reduce barriers faced by underserved entrepreneurs when attempting to access programs needed to recover from an economic crisis or to start and grow their business. The program provides $100 million in funding to the Hub organizations to work with community groups (spokes) to improve access to government resources.

Administrator Guzman will highlight significant policy achievements made by the Biden-Harris Administration in its first year, including the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Thanks in large part to these programs and more, entrepreneurship has rebounded, and American small businesses will soon have access to new contracting opportunities to help rebuild our nation’s infrastructure, move goods faster to market, and strengthen our supply chains.

This visit marks the Administrator’s third official visit to Baltimore, MD. In her first year in office, Administrator Guzman has visited 26 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, and over 41 cities.

Media is invited to join the tour of the manufacturing facility but must RSVP by 9:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, March 2nd for credentialing.

WHEN:

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE:

Made in BMore Clothing

EMAGE Center

2132 W. North Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21217

WHO:

  • Isabella Casillas Guzman, U.S. Small Business Administration

  • Mark Madrid, U.S. Small Business Administration

  • Ron Busby, President, U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.

  • Rasheed Aziz, Owner, EMAGE Center

  • Debra Keller Greene, Chair, Greater Baltimore Black Chamber of Commerce

  • Kendrick Tilghman, President, Greater Baltimore Black Chamber of Commerce

  • Scott Phillips, President, N Scott Phillips Consulting, Inc.

WHY:

The SBA is highlighting the positive economic impact of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, and the Infrastructure and Jobs Act and they benefit small businesses.

MEDIA RSVP: Please RSVP to SBA Press Secretary Christina Carr at Christina.Carr@sba.gov with the reporter’s name and press outlet. Space is limited, so early responses are recommended.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

CONTACT: Press Office United States Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov


