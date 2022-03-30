U.S. markets open in 5 hours 1 minute

TOMRA: Packaging makes the leap into the cycle

·3 min read
In this article:
  • TOM
  • TMRAY

Binding targets lead to high-quality recycling

MÜLHEIM-KÄRLICH, Germany, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ -- To coincide with its 50th anniversary, TOMRA has published a white paper focusing on the effectiveness of extended producer responsibility (EPR). Enshrined in law, this principle has the potential to accelerate the processing of household waste toward a circular economy in which resources are reused multiple times, maximizing their value.

TOMRA's new white paper, „EPR Unpacked - A Policy Framework for a Circular Economy", presents different EPR systems for packaging waste and can serve as a guide for policy makers by bringing together the different perspectives and practical experiences for improving existing systems.

EPR systems ensure that producers, who place packages on the market, take responsibility for the entire lifecycle of their packaging - from design to waste collection and recycling, and final disposal. Since producers must provide funding for this, the waste hierarchy also incentivizes sustainable packaging design and more efficient management.

"Our experience in numerous markets on all continents has shown us which methods can be used to successfully tackle household waste management and which combinations work best," says Wolfgang Ringel, SVP Public Affairs TOMRA. "The result is clear: the legally defined and thus binding obligations are the right way to direct, active climate protection."

Meanwhile, the principle of EPRs is being applied not only in Europe, but also in other parts of the world. In Asia, local initiatives have developed into cross-sector networks - a response to the fact that 80% of plastic enters the world's oceans via Asian waterways.

South Africa and Vietnam have recently implemented EPRs for packaging, and several states in the United States are currently considering such measures. While these regional efforts are showing results, national and global harmonization remains a challenge, but one that presents great opportunities for the circular economy.

In Europe, the strict targets set by the 2019 Single-Use Plastics Directive have resulted in almost all EU member states introducing legislation on deposit systems for beverage packaging, which will come into force by 2029 at the latest.

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

Weitere EPR-Infos finden Sie in TOMRA's Circular Economy Resource Hub

Kontakt:
Mithu Mohren
Telefon: +49 2630 9150 450
E-Mail: Mithu.Mohren@tomra.com

About TOMRA

TOMRA was founded on an innovation in 1972 that began with the design, manufacturing and sale of reverse vending machines (RVMs) for automated collection of used beverage containers. Today TOMRA provides technology-led solutions that enable the circular economy with advanced collection and sorting systems that optimize resource recovery and minimize waste in the food, recycling and mining industries and is committed to building a more sustainable future.

Altogether TOMRA has over 100,000 installations in over 80 markets worldwide and had total revenues of about 10.9 billion NOK in 2021. TOMRA Group employs approximately 4,600 people globally and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: TOM).

For further information about TOMRA, please visit www.tomra.com

SOURCE TOMRA

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/30/c3235.html

