What Is TomTom N.V.'s (AMS:TOM2) Share Price Doing?

TomTom N.V. (AMS:TOM2), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the ENXTAM. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at TomTom’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In TomTom?

Great news for investors – TomTom is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €10.65, but it is currently trading at €6.41 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, TomTom’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from TomTom?

ENXTAM:TOM2 Earnings and Revenue Growth December 20th 2023

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 67% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for TomTom. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since TOM2 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TOM2 for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TOM2. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

