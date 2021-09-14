Tonal brings live studio workouts to its smart home gym

Tonal home gym owners will soon be able to interact with coaches and exercise with them in real time when the company starts streaming live workouts. The new feature, called Tonal Live, will offer real-time community classes calibrated for each user. Tonal says coaches will be able to correct participants' form and give shoutouts to people whose cameras are on. While the allure of live workouts is being able to get feedback from a trainer in real time, members can access any live session they miss — they will be added to the gym's on-demand library after 24 hours.

As part of the new feature's arrival, Tonal has redesigned its user interface and mobile app to make it easy to discover live sessions and to preview what kind of workout each one entails. The company has also designed a "social zone," where members can interact directly with each other and see their activities and milestones. In addition, Tonal will introduce four new coaches members can work out with.

Tonal CEO Aly Orady said:

"Tonal has always been unique in the way that we’ve approached our workout content with adaptive weights, individualized pacing, and form feedback that are customized to our members in real-time. As our community has grown over the past few years, we’ve been encouraged by the organic social engagement, the craving for more interaction with our coaches, and the excitement that comes from reaching new milestones; Tonal Live will allow us to connect these elements through a studio experience while retaining the foundation of what differentiates our workouts: personalization, guidance, and feedback."

While Tonal has been around since 2018, it experienced tremendous growth in 2020 due to the increase in demand for home fitness solutions in the midst of the pandemic. Its sales grew more than eight times, and it raised $250 million in funding, giving the business a $1.6 billion valuation. Back then, the company said it would invest that money into expanding its content and offerings, and this new feature is one of those investments.

Tonal Live will be available starting on October 20th, 2021.