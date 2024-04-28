Tong Herr Resources Berhad (KLSE:TONGHER) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Tong Herr Resources Berhad (KLSE:TONGHER) is reducing its dividend to MYR0.075 on the 14th of Junewhich is 63% less than last year's comparable payment of MYR0.20. The dividend yield of 8.4% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

Tong Herr Resources Berhad Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 157% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 60%. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 36.1% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 294%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was MYR0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 17% per annum over that time. Tong Herr Resources Berhad has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Tong Herr Resources Berhad's earnings per share has shrunk at 36% a year over the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Tong Herr Resources Berhad that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.