Tong Herr Resources Berhad (KLSE:TONGHER) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Tong Herr Resources Berhad (KLSE:TONGHER) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Tong Herr Resources Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = RM110m ÷ (RM701m - RM78m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Tong Herr Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 13% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tong Herr Resources Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Tong Herr Resources Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Tong Herr Resources Berhad. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 18%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 30%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Tong Herr Resources Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

One more thing to note, Tong Herr Resources Berhad has decreased current liabilities to 11% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Tong Herr Resources Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 15% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

Tong Herr Resources Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Tong Herr Resources Berhad that you might be interested in.

