U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,891.50
    +10.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,430.00
    +111.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,821.25
    +27.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,146.90
    +16.70 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.17
    -1.01 (-1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    25.09
    -0.14 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    -0.0240 (-1.47%)
     

  • Vix

    21.20
    +0.90 (+4.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3707
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9570
    +0.2230 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,627.05
    -1,931.77 (-3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.54
    -49.97 (-4.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,712.89
    +13.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.94
    +303.42 (+1.07%)
     

Tongcheng-Elong Announces 2020 Annual Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Market Position and Operation Strategies Shows Advantages

Recovery leads the Industry

BEIJING, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovator and leader in China's online travel industry - Tongcheng-Elong Holdings Limited ("Tongcheng-Elong" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 0780) announces the audited consolidated results for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Reporting Period").

The Company's operation and performance were inevitably disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak since January 2020. Due to the decreased demands in our travel business, resulting from the implementation of travel restrictions and lockdown policies imposed by governments around the world. However, the Company's business continues improving quarter by quarter and has achieved an impressive recovery which outpaced the average industry. Through the continuous operation of diversified traffic channels, expanding the coverage of low-line cities and other strategic guidelines, the company is pleased to record some key metrics that showed a strong recovery trend during the Reporting Period.

Results Review

Although the pandemic caused an unavoidable impact on the business and financial performance, we managed to remain profitable and outperform the industry with our advantages in market position, operations and cost control. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the company achieved four consecutive quarters of profitability. In the fourth quarter of 2020, our adjusted profit net margin has recovered 92.8% to RMB307.3 million. Adjusted net profit margin was 16.9%, which has fully recovered to the level in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA increased from RMB415.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to RMB441.0 million in the same period of 2020. On a year-to-year basis, adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased for the first time in year 2020 by 6.2%. In the fourth quarter of 2020, adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 24.3% from 21.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the revenue was RMB1,812.9 million, which has decreased by 7.3% compared to RMB1,956.5 million for the same period in 2019.

Our APU in 2020 increased by 1.8% from 152.4 million in 2019 to 155.2 million amid the challenging market situation during the pandemic. For the fourth quarter of 2020, our average MPUs increased by 5.9% year-to-year from 27.1 million to 28.7 million. Our paying ratio increased from 13.2% to 14.6%.

With our strategic focus on lower-tier cities, effective traffic sources and advanced innovation capability, we have successfully captured the rebound opportunities in the lower-tier cities market and further reinforced our leading position in China's OTA market, and the business performance outpaced the industry average. For the year ended December 31, 2020, approximately 61.7% of our new paying users on the WeChat platform were from tier-3 or below cities in China. Currently, the online penetration rate of travel business in lower-tier cities is relatively low, signifying immense opportunities for us. As of December 31, 2020, our registered users residing in non-first-tier cities in China accounted for approximately 86.3% of the total registered users. We reacted swiftly to market changes and adopted a flexible operations strategy, stringent cost control and light operating model, which helped us overcome challenges and seize market opportunities. Our efforts have also brought us market recognition during the year. It is worth mentioning that the company achieved excellent growth and excellent business performance in the fourth quarter of 2020 We have registered year over year growth of 21% in our room nights sold, with of more than 30% increase year-to-year in lower-tier cities, around 5% year-to-year increase in domestic air ticketing volume, and nearly 180% year-to-year increase in bus ticketing volume.

2020 Business Review

Supported by the diverse and effective traffic channels both online and offline, the Company's competitive advantage in lower-tier cities, as well as the Company's comprehensive products and services, the Company have obtained solid amount of active users and paying users. The Company's APU in 2020 increased by 1.8% from 152.4 million in 2019 to 155.2 million amid the challenging market situation during the pandemic. On a yearly basis, the Company's average MAUs only slightly decreased by 6.7% year-to-year from 205.2 million in 2019 to 191.4 million in 2020. Our average MPUs decreased by 14.5% year-to-year from 26.9 million in 2019 to 23.0 million in 2020 as travel demand was hindered by travel restrictions and pandemic control measures.

"Together, let's go!". We are committed to the principle of assisting and protecting the responsibility of our users, and we will provide full support to our stakeholders and the travel industry during the outbreak. During the period under review, We designed a self-service online cancellation function as well as co-establishing an emergency fund to guarantee well-timed refund. At the same time, we embedded our advanced technology in an enquiry platform for users to trace possible exposures to virus in their travel histories and help them understand the quarantine and travel policies in different regions of China. Furthermore, we worked with Tencent Map to provide users with locational information of COVID-19 nucleic acid test availability. To help our suppliers to capture the market rebound opportunities, we developed Ark Alliance program and actively promoted tourist sightseeing spots through online marketing for free. We also offered "Hit the Road" initiative to facilitate users' travel plans and to help revitalize the travel industry by providing travelers with more safety assurance. We also joined hands with local governments to promote tourist destinations and distribute consumer vouchers so as to help stimulate domestic consumption.

During the period under review, we enhanced diversification of our traffic channels by exploring and further penetrating alternative online traffic sources. We maintained stable and effective traffic channels from Weixin mini program and continued to deepen cooperation with Tencent by further exploring the potential of the "Search+Travel" ecosystem. During the period under review, about 80.9% of our average MAUs was contributed from Weixin mini program. As Tencent's first partner in the OTA industry, we also expanded our cooperation with Tencent by launching various marketing campaigns with its online games platform to enhance interactions with our younger users. This has helped to increase our advertising efficiency significantly.

During the period under review, we actively expanded its traffic diversification and have successfully captured the rebound opportunities in lower-tier cities market and have gained more market shares in our major business segments, including accommodation and transportation. We cooperated with several handset vendors and designed various initiatives which provided users with direct booking and itinerary reminders functions through our quick APPs on mobile phones and other mobile devices. To grasp opportunities driven by the upswing of short videos, we strategically cooperated with one of the leading short video platforms and improve brand recognition. We commenced our offline user acquisition initiatives in bus ticketing, attraction ticketing and accommodation businesses in the second quarter of 2020 to capture market recovery opportunities, especially in lower-tier cities.

We forged sustainable relationships with various TSPs to offer one-stop-shop products and services to users throughout their journeys. During the period under review, our online platforms offered over 7,600 domestic routes operated by over 820 airlines and agencies, around 2.2 million hotels selections and alternative accommodation options, nearly 390,000 bus routes, over 670 ferry routes and approximately 8,000 domestic tourist attractions ticketing services. Furthermore, we continued to elevate our cross-selling strategies, resulting in continuous improvement in our cross-selling rate. In late 2020, we also combined the accommodation and the tourist attraction business segment, so as to achieve better synergy and further improve cross-selling.

The Company is committed to transforming from OTA to ITA (Intelligent Travel Assistant), with an aim to benefit the whole industry. During the Reporting Period, the Company further ripened the Huixing system by optimizing the layout to users and better integrating supply chain resources to provide more combinations in different scenarios to meet various demands. Simultaneously, the Company successfully developed our own intelligent robot for customer service, which benefited our customer service efficiency and reduced our operational costs. During the Reporting Period, the Company have developed comprehensive Software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to assist individual and small hotel chains in the management of their daily operations as well as for the management of inventory, revenue and marketing, which better integrated supply chain resources and enhanced our operations and profitability.

Business Outlook and Strategies

With the effective control of the pandemic in China and as efficacious vaccines emerge, the Company are optimistic about the recovery of the travel industry in China in 2021. The Company are confident to continuously outperform the industry with the Company's competitive advantages in traffic sources, market position and operation strategies. With the government's support to develop and to digitalize travel industry, we will leverage our advanced technology to improve value proposition to our suppliers and business partners and create sustainable cooperation in the long run. We will further explore local travel opportunities with local governments, travel bureaus and upstream suppliers to provide comprehensive local travel recommendations and solutions to users. This has granted us great opportunities to leverage our strong traffic to cultivate untapped travel destinations as well as enhancing the digitalization and the efficiency of the travel industry in China.

In the long run, the Company believe the online penetration of travel industry will accelerate and more opportunities for OTAs will appear. To fulfill the Company's mission and reinforce the Company's leadership in the market, the Company will continue to execute the Company's key business strategies. The Company will not only further penetrate the travel market leveraging on stable and cost-effective traffic sources but also further enhance products and services with technological innovations. The Company will continue to excel in the industry with the Company's ambition to transform from OTA to ITA. The Company will also continue to seek merger and acquisition opportunities to boost future growth of the Company's business.

Appendix

Key Financial Metrics for the year ended December 31, 2020



Year ended
December 31,

Year-to-year








2020

2019

change



(in RMB' 000)


Revenue


5,932,591

7,392,932

(19.8)%

Adjusted EBITDA


1,366,484

2,018,532

(32.3)%

Adjusted profit for the year


953,972

1,544,320

(38.2)%

Revenue (decrease)/growth (year-to-year)


(19.8)%

21.4%


Adjusted EBITDA margin


23.0%

27.3%


Adjusted net margin


16.1%

20.9%








Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tongcheng-elong-announces-2020-annual-results-301255461.html

SOURCE Tongcheng-Elong Holdings Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices slide as coronavirus lockdown concerns outweigh Suez Canal disruptions

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by $1.27, or 2.1%, to $59.91 a barrel, after climbing 5.9% overnight. Prices had tumbled earlier in the week on worries about tighter pandemic curbs in Europe and vaccine delays stalling growth in demand for fuel, but sharply reversed on Wednesday with the grounded ship in the Suez Canal potentially blocking 10 tankers carrying 13 million barrels of oil. However, those factors supporting the market were short-lived, even as tugs struggled to free the stranded Suez Canal ship.

  • Stocks Slump, With Tech Leading Decline; Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech companies led declines in U.S. equities as investors rotated away from the stocks that thrived during the pandemic. Oil jumped after the Suez Canal was blocked by a giant container ship.Zoom Video Communications Inc., Peloton Interactive Inc. and DocuSign Inc. were among the worst performers on the Nasdaq 100. Energy producers, banks and transportation companies fared better as traders bought up cyclical stocks. The dollar strengthened.Demand increased at an auction of five-year Treasury notes, boosting the bid-to-cover ratio from the previous sale, a relief after last month’s disastrous seven-year auction sparked a global selloff in bonds. Investors are also wagering on which sectors of the stock market are poised to fare the best as growth picks up.“As long as we continue to exceed expectations on the economic front, which I think we will, the cyclical trade is still going to have legs,” Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen, told Bloomberg Television.European stocks eked out a gain. A gauge of Asia-Pacific shares fell the most in almost three weeks. Hong Kong equities dropped to a 10% correction amid the city’s decision to temporarily suspend BioNTech SE vaccines.West Texas Intermediate crude added more than 5% after a container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal and blocked traffic in both directions on one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes.These are some key events to watch this week:The U.S. Treasury auctions seven-year debt.U.S. personal income and spending data on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index fell 0.5% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose less than 0.1%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 2%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 2%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%.The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1814.The British pound sank 0.5% to $1.3688.The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 108.68 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 1.6%.Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.36%.Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.76%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude gained 5.2% to $60.74 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.4% to $1,733.76 an ounce.(A previous version of this story was corrected to fix the spelling of Peloton in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks slide on 'fragile' mood; oil surges after steep loss

    Global equities dipped and the dollar hovered near four-month highs on Wednesday as concerns about extended economic lockdowns in Europe and the potential for higher taxes in the United States weighed on investor sentiment. European shares closed near two-week lows, while oil prices surged after steep losses on Tuesday after one of the world's largest container ships ran aground in the Suez Canal. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.94% following steep declines in Asia and modest losses in Europe.

  • ACV Auctions Rises 25% in Debut After $414 Million IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Used car online auction company ACV Auctions Inc. climbed 25% in its trading debut after its investors raised $414 million in an initial public offering priced above a marketed range.ACV shares, which sold for $25 in the IPO, closed Wednesday at $31.25 each, giving the Buffalo, New York-based company a market value of $4.8 billion. ACV shareholders on Tuesday sold 16.55 million shares after marketing them for $20 to $22 each, a range it had earlier elevated from $18 to $20.The stock’s success shows investors are receptive to ACV’s plans to bring used-car wholesaling further into the digital age. The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to grow its virtual marketplace for dealers to buy used vehicles without sending people to a live auction.ACV’s marketplace for auctioning used cars was used by more than 16,000 dealerships and other participants last year, according to the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.ACV staff inspect the cars and send dealers a data-driven report with details such as tire tread thickness, paint condition and brake life so they will know how much they will have to spend on reconditioning them.“Imagine buying a diamond without knowing color, cut, carat and clarity,” ACV Chief Executive Officer George Chamoun said in an interview. “Dealers have been buying cars for years without knowing the equivalent. ACV is bringing that.”125 MarketsChamoun said his plan is to grow the business by expanding its current footprint of 125 markets by 30% this year, boosting R&D spending to add more features to the auction products and by growing its nascent finance business, which loans money to dealers so they can buy more cars.Today’s cars have a lot of computing power and data on board, which ACV wants to mine to give wholesale buyers a better idea of the true condition and value of the vehicle, Chamoun said.The U.S. used-car market totals about 40 million vehicles a year. About 10 million are sold by individuals with the rest going through auctions or other wholesale channels. Chamoun sees ACV taking market share from the other auctions and getting a bigger piece of individual car sales.Shrinking LossesACV’s revenue almost doubled last year while its loss shrank, according to its filings. ACV had a net loss of $41 million on revenue of $208 million, compared with a loss of $77 million on revenue of $107 million in 2019.The company’s biggest backer, Bessemer Venture Partners, will control as much as 29% of the shareholder voting power.The offering was led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The shares are trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol ACVA.(Updates with closing share price in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Underpinned by Falling Yields, Capped by Stronger Dollar

    The U.S. Dollar crept back toward recent peaks on Tuesday as extended lockdowns in Germany and rising geopolitical tension turned investors cautious.

  • JBS Says It’s Flush With Cash for Acquisitions and Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- JBS SA, the world’s largest meat supplier, beat earnings estimates with record cash flow last year spurring the company to propose record high dividend payouts and expand with more acquisitions.“We still have room to grow more through acquisitions and organically”, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said in an interview. “Our focus remains on expanding in processed foods in the regions where we already have production,” he said.The growth comes after JBS already spent about 2 billion reais ($356 million) on acquisitions last year, including the purchase of margarine assets from Bunge Ltd in Brazil. The company also had cash enough to buyback shares and reduce net debt by 17% in dollar terms, Cavalcanti said. The acquisition outlook is alo supported by record low leverage, the Cavalcanti said.In assembly on April 28, JBS will propose dividend payment of 2.5 billion reais, a 74% increase from 2020.Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at 7 billion reais, beating the average 6.73 billion reais among analysts tracked by Bloomberg.Still, the pandemic is cutting into margins. In the fourth quarter, margins at JBS’s beef and poultry units in Brazil fell compared with the previous quarter, but the poultry business is still performing better than a year ago.JBS USA, which includes operation in U.S., Canada, Australia, Mexico and Europe, also saw weaker margins in the quarter.But the Biden administration’s economic stimulus package a fast advance of vaccination has created a favorable outlook, according to Cavalcanti. “Some regions will be more challenging in 2021, like Brazil and Australia while in North America and Europe, we see better perspective,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock Grows Wary of Brazil Stocks as Pandemic Takes Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. has turned more cautious on Brazilian stocks amid increased risks to the recovery of Latin America’s biggest economy.The world’s largest money manager became underweight Brazil earlier this year and is getting more selective, according to Ed Kuczma, who manages $1.4 billion in Latin American equities for the firm. Covid-19 deaths in Brazil are outstripping every other country in the world, after the nation was hit by a more contagious variant and started late vaccination campaigns. The deteriorated scenario recently led some states to adopt stricter restrictions.“We started 2021 with a lot of optimism about the global economic rebound, but I do see activity challenged in the region,” Kuczma said in a video interview. “Brazil has a couple of challenges, including a second virus variant with a very fast spread and some difficulty to get the vaccines into the right places. That’s weighing on prospects for the reopening.”Brazil, which trails only the U.S. in Covid-19 tallies, surpassed 12 million infections on Monday and is set to top 300,000 deaths this week. An MSCI index tracking Brazilian stocks is down more than 10% this year, compared to a 6.8% drop for regional peers during the same period.Kuczma, who was overweight Brazil at the end of 2020, also flagged a fragile fiscal scenario after the country spent more than almost any other developing nation to cushion the economic fallout from the pandemic. Increased spending weighed on local assets, with the Brazilian real weakening to above 5.80 per U.S. dollar earlier this month. To fight rising inflation, Brazil’s central bank delivered a bigger-than-expected rate hike last Wednesday.“Even as the more aggressive tone from the BCB showed it will defend the currency, inflation dynamics are a concern,” he said.Among Brazilian stocks, he sees opportunities in health care and companies that are focused on environmental, social and corporate-governance initiatives, including some names in the pulp and paper sector.A successful distribution of vaccines would alleviate “a lot of concern” in Brazil, he added. Amid growing pressure from allies and businessmen, President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday shifted his language about vaccination and discussed a coordinated response to the pandemic with officials including the heads of Congress.BlackRock is overweight both Chile and Mexico. Kuczma likes Chilean banks and said retailers should benefit from a relatively faster economic reopening, with Chile having administered 45 vaccines for every 100 inhabitants, compared to just eight for Brazil. “While valuations have gone up in Chile, there’s a good chance of a positive earnings readjustment there,” he said.In Mexico, where ties to the U.S. economic rebound and an austere fiscal policy have led to a growing number of bullish bets, he likes airports and the real estate sector. Money sent through remittances should also help consumer names, he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trading App Robinhood Says It Filed Confidentially for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. said it filed confidentially for an initial public offering, in what will be a highly anticipated listing among investors -- including the trading app’s own customers.The company said in a statement Tuesday that it had submitted its filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg. Robinhood could go public as soon as late in the second quarter but the timing could change, said a person familiar with the matter who asked to not be identified because it wasn’t public.Bloomberg News previously reported that Robinhood was planning to file for an IPO this month. The company has selected Nasdaq as the venue for its listing, people familiar with the matter have said.The company could be worth as much as $40 billion in an IPO, based on trading in the secondary market, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. That would be above the $11.7 billion it was worth in a private funding round last year.Robinhood, which said it hasn’t set terms for the offering yet, became immensely popular during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly as homebound young people turned to online trading to pass the time and make money.That increased popularity has led to scrutiny from politicians and regulators, who are focused on the so-called gamification of trading and the company’s role at the center of the meme-stock frenzy. Robinhood also had to raise billions of dollars from its backers to comply with a request from the industry’s clearinghouse.Despite the challenges, Robinhood continue to grow its users and add downloads during the period, according to a JMP Securities research note from late January. The report showed Robinhood added 600,000 users in a single day, more than six times the typical number of new users during the month before the frenzy took hold.(Updates with valuation in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 74.3%. But there is no question some investments performed better than others along the way. Bitcoin’s Big Run: As strong as the stock market has been since it bottomed on March 23, 2020, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been much stronger. After a wild ride that took Bitcoin prices near $20,000 in late 2017, the previous Bitcoin bubble burst in 2018 and the cryptocurrency finished the year down 72.6%. Bitcoin came back to life in 2019, however, finishing the year up 87.2% and priced at around $7,200. Several factors led to a surge in Bitcoin buying in 2020. First, investors concerned about the potential long-term damage that trillions of dollars in federal stimulus could do to the value of the dollar have flooded into Bitcoin as a potential safe-haven play. Second, younger Americans receiving three rounds of direct stimulus payments have poured a significant chunk of that cash into investments, including Bitcoin. Mizuho recently estimated the most recent round of $1,400 stimulus payments alone could contribute to roughly $24 billion in Bitcoin buying. After starting 2020 at around $7,200, Bitcoin prices had reached $10,000 by mid-February. By the beginning of March, the volatile cryptocurrency was back down to around $8,600 after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. When the stock market bottomed on March 23, Bitcoin investors were feeling the pain as well. Investors who had purchased Bitcoin as a COVID-19 flight-to-safety trade were down big with Bitcoin priced at around $5,800 at the time. However, once the government stimulus payments started flowing, Bitcoin regained its swagger. By May 31, Bitcoin prices were back above $10,000, and they haven’t traded below $10,000 since September 2020. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Ford Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now Bitcoin In 2021, Beyond: Bitcoin made it to new all-time highs above $20,000 in December 2020, almost exactly three years after its last new high. The cryptocurrency eventually made it as high as $61,643 in recent weeks, more than tripling its 2017 high. In recent days, the cryptocurrency has pulled back from all-time highs, settling back down to around $55,500 at publication time. Still, Bitcoin investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a massive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Bitcoin bought on March 23, 2020, would be worth about $8,816 today. Given the exponential rise in Bitcoin prices in the past year coupled with the loss of stimulus payment support in the coming months, some investors are understandably growing concerned about a potential repeat of the 2018 sell-off. Bitcoin has experienced three boom-to-bust drawdowns of more than 80% in the past decade, and a similar sell-off in 2021 could send its price tumbling back down to around the $12,000 level. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Stimmy' Checks And The Stock Market: Will The Retail Trading Frenzy Continue?Cash App Is Giving Away M In Bitcoin: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Shelved IPOs Surge in China After Watchdog Tightens Scrutiny

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese firms have flocked to pull planned initial public offerings this year after regulators moved to tighten requirements to protect investors and safeguard financial stability.A total of 84 companies have withdrawn their applications this year, compared with 9 in the first quarter of last year and the most in three years. The technology-focused Shanghai Star and Shenzhen ChiNext markets are seeing the most cancellations, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.Regulators are putting on the brakes after companies flocked to raise capital amid a fast economic recovery and an earlier streamlining of regulations. New rules in the works will put greater emphasis on companies having actual technology credentials and higher standards for sound finances.“The ultimate goal is to prevent risks that could stem from possibly problematic applications from companies that could eventually harm investors,” said Chaoping Zhu, a global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.Among recent deals in trouble is Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.’s plan to list on Shanghai’s Star board, with regulators questioning whether the firm is high tech enough, according to people familiar with the matter.Firms had rushed to list after China introduced a registration-based system and loosened up on valuation limits. There’s now a growing backlog, with more than 730 firms lined up to sell shares as of this month.Chinese authorities are walking a fine line in their attempts to liberalize the market while curbing risks. The nation has seen a flood of capital inflows this year, fueled by the economy’s strong recovery from the pandemic and relatively higher interest rates compared to advanced nations.China Weighs Tighter Rules on STAR Board IPOs, Fintech CurbsYi Huiman, the head of China Securities Regulatory Commission, warned over the weekend about the risks of “hot money” flows, which he said could endanger the health of markets and should be strictly controlled.A large share of the companies that have pulled IPO applications did so after on-site inspections, Yi said. The watchdog will seriously address those that try to “get by with illness” and hold financial intermediaries more accountable, he said.The rules that are in the process of being imposed could further put a damper on billionaire Jack Ma’s efforts to list his financial technology behemoth Ant Group Co. The firm had to pull its $35 billion dual Shanghai and Hong Kong listings last year amid a push to regulate fintech firms more closely.More SmoothlyThe CSRC in February also tightened IPO disclosure by requiring underwriters and lawyers to provide detailed information on shareholders including LPs and source of funding for their investments over the years. The regulator last year asked some underwriters to put on hold new applications for Shenzhen’s ChiNext board after a flurry of submissions.A total of 85 Chinese companies have listed on the mainland market this year as of Tuesday, raising a combined 64.8 billion yuan ($9.95 billion). In the same period last year, 48 companies raised almost 76 billion yuan.Yet the pullback could pay dividends down the road and many firms aren’t as in need of capital now as the economy recovers, according to JPMorgan’s Zhu.The pace of issuance “might just slow down in the short term,” Zhu said. “But an improved listing system will be more beneficial to the market and allow more companies to get the financing they need more smoothly in future.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Goldman sends Indian employees back home as local COVID-19 cases rise

    Goldman Sachs told all but critical staff at its operation in Indian IT capital Bengaluru to return to working from home on Wednesday, reversing moves to get staff back to one of its biggest global offices as coronavirus infections in the city grew. India earlier reported a new variant of the coronavirus as new infections and deaths nationwide hit the highest this year, prompting the imposition of new restrictions in some states. Bengaluru reported 1,280 new infections on Tuesday, according to city data, and several sources at Goldman told Reuters that teams had been told to return to working from home ahead of an all-office townhall call at 2 p.m. local time on Thursday.

  • 37 million more stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • Bitcoin Traders Brace for Record $6B in Options to Expire Friday

    The record bitcoin options expiry could be bearish overhang on the market.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • Bitcoin could become ‘outlawed the way gold was outlawed’ in 1934, speculates Bridgewater’s Dalio

    Bitcoin is enjoying its moment in the sun now but the world's No. 1 digital asset could face major resistance by government's looking to rein in the decentralized crypto, according to Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio.

  • Pensions Giant Says Treasury Yields at 3% Will Change Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one core view at the heart of the investment strategy at Australia’s biggest pension fund, it’s that yields still have a long way to rise.The exodus from Treasuries will continue until 10-year yields top out at 3% or so, which would be high enough to imperil economic growth and force the Federal Reserve to respond, according to Carl Astorri, head of asset allocation at AustralianSuper Pty., which manages A$210 billion ($161 billion). He has been further trimming government bonds and shifting equities toward so-called value stocks.“Bond yields rise until they break something, until they cause pain for borrowers,” he said. “At the moment, we’re assuming that we’re entering, at the very least, a standard expansion phase of the cycle and quite possibly a kind of overheat or a boom.”Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged more than 100 basis points in six months to hit 1.75% in the current rout, a level last seen more than a year ago, on fears a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, one of the biggest questions for markets is when do yields climb to levels too tempting for investors to resist switching back toward bonds.Astorri, who worked at the Bank of England early in his career before joining the financial-services industry, reckons another 100 basis points or so may be needed before that tipping point is reached.He shifted AustralianSuper’s bond portfolio to an underweight position in late 2020, almost a year after he had boosted his holdings in a successful bet that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut rates and buy bonds. The fund sold more bonds earlier this year, and they won’t look attractive again until 10-year Treasuries are above 2.5%, he said.Until then, the fund’s A$120 billion strong equities portfolio has been shifted toward value plays such as banks which are seen benefiting from reopening economies and booming housing markets. Astorri is riding the global rotation out of frothy tech names like Netflix Inc. that had surged as economies shuttered to control the pandemic.“It’s not the sweet spot of the cycle for equities, that’s earlier on and we’ve gone through that,” he said. “They can make further but volatile progress through earnings delivery.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett says make this the priority for your $1,400 stimulus check

    Though he's not getting a payment, he has this good advice on what to do with yours.

  • Biden will regret the $1.9 trillion stimulus because it squanders the money he’ll need for other priorities

    President Joe Biden’s $1.9 American Rescue Plan will certainly give the economy a jolt, but he may regret not spending the money differently. In 2020, COVID spending raised the federal deficit to $3.1 trillion in 2020 from $1 trillion in 2019. Households saved a good deal of their stimulus checks.

  • Dalio sees 'good probability' bitcoin gets outlawed

    'Every country treasures its monopoly on controlling the supply and demand. They don’t want other monies to be operating or competing,' Dalio tells Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer.

  • The GameStop earnings were an anticlimax. Its 10-K filing, though…

    GameStop's earnings call was a snooze. But in a 10-K filing with the SEC, the company revealed plans to cash in on the Reddit-fueled mania surrounding its shares.