Tonik recognized as one of the top fintechs in the world

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonik, the first neobank in the Philippines, claimed the honorable distinction as one of CB Insights' Top 250 most promising fintech companies worldwide.

CB Insights, a business analytics platform and global database, releases annually their selection of the top 250 private fintech companies in the world. Selected from over 12,500 organizations, they are chosen based on factors such as funding, marketing potential, tech novelty, and CB Insights' proprietary mosaic scores, among others.

Tonik was recognized as one of the most innovative and pioneering fintechs in digital banking, along with other game-changers such as Revolut, N26 and Monzo. Most remarkably, Tonik is one of only two Philippine companies in the list and is the only Southeast Asian fintech listed in the Digital Banking category.

Carrying on its momentum from its commercial launch in 2021 as the Philippines' first purely digital bank, Tonik's industry-leading interest rates and unique and bespoke products provide Filipino customers an innovative, secure, and uncomplicated way to take charge of their money through Tonik's revolutionary proprietary app. This enabled the neobank to secure over PHP 8B (USD 133M) in deposits in its first year of operation, a historic feat for a new bank in the country and onboard more than half a million customers.

The bank is now focused on rolling out a broad range of revolutionary digital consumer lending products, including cash loans, in-store loans, and most recently – home equity loans.

"We are grateful to CB Insights for recognizing Tonik in this prestigious list. It is truly an honor to be listed among the most promising fintech companies in the world. This recognizes the importance of technology as the key in driving more productive, efficient, and inclusive banking services for retail customers in the emerging markets," said Tonik Founder and CEO Greg Krasnov.

About Tonik

Tonik is the first digital-only neobank in the Philippines, providing loan, deposit, and payment products to consumers on a highly secure digital banking platform. The neobank operates on the basis of the first digital bank license issued by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). Tonik is led by a team of retail finance veterans who have previously built and scaled multiple retail banks and fintechs across global emerging markets. It is backed by top international investors, including Sequoia India, Point72 Ventures, and Mizuho Bank. Tonik's tech stack is integrated in partnership with world-class banktech vendors including Mastercard, Finastra, Amazon Web Services, Google, Genesys and Daon. Tonik operates out of hubs in Singapore (HQ), Manila, and Chennai.

