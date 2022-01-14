U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

Tonner-One World (OTC: TONR) Announces Acquisition of Ai-Powered Cryptocurrency Investment Management Platform.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc
·2 min read
KATY, TX, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc “the Company” (OTC: TONR TWTR: @TonnerOne), an aggressive FinTech development company, announces the acquisition of Cryptopro, a Lithuania based Artificial-Intelligence-powered Cryptocurrency, investment management platform that serve clients across the globe.

Cryptopro, a 7 months project that turned profitable since December 2021, started generating revenue from subscription fees. Subscribers/clients follow Ai-powered signals to ensure optimal portfolio performance. Cryptopro derives revenue from transactions fees, subscription fees and consultancy from clients across the globe who uses its platform to build generational wealth via cryptocurrency investments. Since going live, Cryptopro has been consistently increasing its client base and revenue generation capabilities. In a control-stake acquisition transaction, the company bought 60% control of Cryptopro.to. The current management of Cryptopro who controls 40% of the company will continue to manage, grow and build the business in Lithuania to serve clients from around the world.

Ejike Arinze, TONR’s Chief Executive Officer, stated “we’re aggressively seeking opportunities in the Crypto, Metaverse industries to invest in hungry entrepreneur and Web3 projects across the globe that meets our investment/acquisition criteria. We’re also actively reviewing merger and acquisition candidates for actions in operating Cryptocurrency, Metaverse, Web3, Defi or Fintec businesses.”

Background Information

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. is a developmental company that used to be a provider of multi-cultural doll products to the specialty, affinity and mass merchandise retail marketplace via a focus of direct and online sales platforms. Late 2021, new management shifted the company’s focus from doll design and marketing to operating cryptocurrency exchange, Defi or Fintec and Metaverse assets and businesses. New management also pledged to prevent Reverse Splits and curtail dilutions and except to finance acquisitions or hire important talent.

About Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc is an actively expanding Fintech company seeking acquisitions with an emphasis on Crypto, Crypto Exchanges and Metaverse assets and businesses.with the most potential for future growth.

For more information, please check the latest updates on the company's Twitter account https://twitter.com/TonnerOne. Email: Ritchecalvin@gmail.com

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.


