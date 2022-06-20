U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.79
    +0.23 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.90
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.07 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0536
    +0.0039 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2246
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7890
    -0.1710 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,645.22
    +1,485.06 (+7.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.58
    +9.64 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.87
    +35.62 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Tony’s Chocolonely Selects Aptean Food & Beverage ERP to Modernize Production at New Facility in Belgium

Aptean Inc.
·4 min read
Aptean Inc.
Aptean Inc.

Solution delivers total visibility to support B Corp certified customer’s supply chain processes

Tony's Chocolonely Selects Aptean Food & Beverage ERP

Roel de Bruijn, Regional Account Manager, Aptean and Feike van der Werf, IT Manager, Tony’s Chocolonely
Roel de Bruijn, Regional Account Manager, Aptean and Feike van der Werf, IT Manager, Tony’s Chocolonely

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced that Tony’s Chocolonely, an international, B Corp certified impact company based in the Netherlands, is implementing Aptean Food & Beverage ERP at a production facility it acquired last year in Belgium. The digital solution will modernize operations at the plant and give better production insights.

Founded in Amsterdam and now available in markets across the world, Tony’s Chocolonely is focused on ending slavery and child labor in the cocoa industry while creating ethically sourced premium chocolates. To achieve this, Tony’s builds long-term partnerships with farmer cooperatives through fair pricing, coaching and education programs. A key pillar of Tony’s mission is to lead by example, which the team does by ensuring their chocolate is made from cocoa beans that are 100% traceable.

With this mission at the forefront, Tony’s can more confidently track products at its production location thanks to Aptean’s award-winning Food & Beverage ERP. The solution streamlines financial, logistics and production operations while boosting overall processing efficiency.

“We wanted to optimize production and logistics efforts while continuing to maintain our high standards for tracing,” said Feike van der Werf, IT Manager at Tony’s Chocolonely. “Aptean Food & Beverage ERP takes a cloud-first approach and simplifies the backward integration process to reimagine shopfloor production tracking, adding mobile functionality and other digital features. They have in-depth knowledge of the food and beverage industry, so we saw them as the best option for us. Working with Aptean supports our current needs and sets us up with a strong team to help us scale more easily in the future.”

Aptean Food & Beverage ERP is designed with standard features that are critical for food and beverage companies, including recipe tracking, allergen management and quality control. With proprietary features built upon the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central platform, Aptean’s cloud-based software solution mitigates the risk of system downtime and eliminates the need for costly time-consuming upgrades, helping businesses continue to grow.

“Tony’s Chocolonely is a fast-growing, international company with a great mission. We’re thrilled to take this first step in creating a long-term partnership,” said Duane George, Aptean’s General Manager, EMEA and APAC. “By implementing this software now, the team at Tony’s Chocolonely is poised to expand in-house production activities without compromising their exemplary standards, so they can continue inspiring others to join them in creating a slavery-free cocoa industry.”

Contact Aptean today to learn more about how your food and beverage business can be Ready for What’s Next, Now®.

About Tony’s Chocolonely
Tony's Chocolonely exists to put an end to slavery and exploitation in the cocoa industry. It's not your average chocolate company, but rather an impact company that happens to make chocolate. Founded in Amsterdam by three Dutch journalists from the TV show "Keuringsdienst van Waarde," Tony's Chocolonely has been fighting for slave-free chocolate since 2005. The mission is to make all chocolate worldwide 100% slave free. They buy the cocoa beans directly from partner cooperatives and work intensively with them. They're leading by example to show the world that chocolate can be made differently. And so they inspire others to follow them. Tony's Chocolonely, Fairtrade and B-Corp certified, has grown to become the largest chocolate brand in the Netherlands and is now available in multiple markets like the USA, England, Germany, Belgium and Scandinavia. But they can't achieve their mission alone. The more people choose slave-free chocolate and share Tony's story, the sooner 100% slave-free chocolate will become the norm. The choice is yours. Are you in?

About Aptean
Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, USA, and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact
Nicole O’Rourke
Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer
Nicole.ORourke@aptean.com 
(770) 715-0362

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ea2c619-c7e5-4e87-9eb9-56f367a32c62


Recommended Stories

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows Af

  • Massive Oil Refining Capacity Idle in China as Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- As gasoline prices soar and the US considers invoking Cold War-era laws to boost production, there’s a massive pool of oil refining capacity on the other side of the Pacific Ocean that’s sitting idle. Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-

  • Bitcoin recovers above US$20K after weekend slump

    Bitcoin’s price recovered above the US$20,000 mark Monday morning in Asia after falling to as low as US$17,708 on Sunday — its lowest point since December 2020 — according to CoinMarketCap. See related article: Bitcoin, Ether recover as Fed guidance reduces policy uncertainty Fast facts The world’s largest cryptocurrency gained more than 7% in the […]

  • The get-rich-quick days of crypto are over. Investors are losing their shirts, but industry players say this is healthy

    From Sam Bankman-Fried to Mark Cuban, the biggest names in crypto highlight what’s next for the space. “People are watching and waiting to see if something else will topple,” Dexterity Capital’s Michael Safai says.

  • Why Chevron Plunged 15% This Week

    Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) fell 15.4% this week compared to where they closed out last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as economic decline looks increasingly likely. The price of a barrel of oil plunged Friday as recessionary fears grew, outweighing the concerns over supplies from global geopolitical hostilities. The price for West Texas Intermediate crude, Brent, and natural gas all tumbled around 5% for the day for July contracts.

  • Bitcoin Miner Selloff Accelerates as Markets Fall to 18-Month Low

    Public Bitcoin miners are selling more of the asset to cover their costs resulting in a weekend rout that pushed crypto markets to their lowest levels since January 2021.

  • Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

    The global boom in oil prices has been great for oil companies, but oilfield service companies haven’t quite kept up with the rush

  • Shoppers Are Facing Shortages of Beer to Popcorn This Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of popular food items from popcorn to sriracha is hitting restaurants and grocery shelves this summer, a sign that the world’s immense supply chains are still under pressure. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage M

  • Danone trims product range as shoppers balk at high prices

    LONDON (Reuters) -French food giant Danone is cutting the variety of products it sells to retailers to reduce costs, a top executive told Reuters, meaning yoghurt fans may in future miss out on the exact flavour or pot-size they're used to. Supermarkets and the makers of packaged food are struggling to combat rising costs, with products ranging from crude oil to paper packaging becoming more expensive due to a protracted pandemic-led shipping crunch and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Those factors are prompting one of the world's top food manufacturers to rethink how it sells its best-selling products which range from Activia yoghurt and Evian water.

  • China’s Alumina Exports Soar to Fill Russian Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s alumina exports soared again last month, as buyers in Russia sought to plug a shortfall because of war and sanctions.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutThe 190,000 tons shipped in May brings the year-to-date figure

  • Australia power crisis forces manufacturers to eye offshore moves, production cuts

    Australia's biggest building materials manufacturers are cutting back operations, hiking prices and considering moving production offshore to manage a spike in power and gas bills, adding to pressure on the government to resolve the country's energy crisis. The CEOs of Brickworks Ltd, the country's largest brickmaker, and Boral Ltd, the top maker of most other construction materials, flagged the changes even as Australia's new Labor government scrambles to try to beef up power supplies and bring down electricity prices.

  • Iran to cut electricity to authorized crypto miners: report

    Iran's relationship with the crypto mining sector is a love-hate one. The government is again restricting crypto mining activity as it tries to ease the strain on the country's power supply, despite knowing the promise of crypto as a way to evade international sanctions. Electricity to all 118 government-authorized mining operators in Iran will be cut off from June 22 ahead of seasonal spikes in power demand, Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, spokesman for Iran's power industry said in an interview with state TV, per a Bloomberg report.

  • Airline Industry Sees Return to Profit in 2023, Defying Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The airline industry will return to profit next year as pent-up demand for travel sustains bookings even as the global economy tightens, the International Air Transport Association trade group predicted.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Recor

  • CarMax Has Some Big Questions to Answer for Investors on Friday

    Despite strong selling conditions in the used car industry, CarMax (NYSE: KMX) has failed to impress investors lately. Part of the problem is that the used car giant is prioritizing market share gains over earnings right now. Wall Street had been hoping that CarMax instead would capitalize on soaring industry prices to raise its profitability.

  • Global airlines to narrow losses in 2022 as outlook improves

    DOHA (Reuters) -A sharp bounce-back in air travel from the pandemic will allow global airlines to narrow losses this year and possibly claw their way back to profit in 2023, an industry body said as it upgraded widely watched forecasts on Monday. Global airlines are now expected to post a $9.7 billion loss in 2022, in a sharp improvement from a revised $42.1 billion loss in 2021, the International Air Transport Association said. Last year's losses also improve on an earlier forecast of $52 billion, though airlines meeting in Qatar bave been warned high oil prices and inflation risk denting the fragile recovery.

  • Pain at the Pump: Can Cheap Gas Drive the Bottom Line for Costco?

    Costco (NASDAQ: COST) offers a balm for consumers stung by the pain at the pump, with low prices and loss leaders on many consumer staples as well as membership benefits unavailable from many other wholesale competitors. Costco tempts shoppers to visit, or even drive out of their way, for average savings of up to $0.37 per gallon, which can add up quickly over time. Once they've arrived, shoppers can drop in for $1.50 hot dogs and drinks, $10 pizzas, and $4.99 rotisserie chickens, and maybe pick up additional consumer staples along the way.

  • Eni Wins Stake in $29 Billion Qatari Project as Gas Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA became the second foreign firm to win a stake in a $29 billion project that will expand Qatar’s production of liquefied natural gas as the energy crisis in Europe escalates and prices climb.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy o

  • Airlines use post-Brexit loophole to bring in foreign workers

    British Airways, easyJet and TUI are using an employment loophole to operate flights with EU crews without British work visas, as they grapple with staff shortages.

  • DeFi Platform MakerDAO Pauses Some Aave-Related Lending Activity

    (Bloomberg) -- MakerDAO, a long-established decentralized autonomous organization that supports the stablecoin DAI, has suspended the token from being deposited and minted in Aave’s crypto lending platform.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerBitcoin Bounces Above $20,000

  • Ordering Food Delivery? Watch Out for This New Fee

    The advent of companies like DoorDash and UberEats has revolutionized the way we dine. The massive increase in gas prices has had a not-unexpected impact on delivery services in the form of a new gas surcharge. My recent UberEats order charged just $0.45 for its "temporary fuel surcharge."