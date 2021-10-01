U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0600
    -0.2300 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,750.67
    +3,733.21 (+8.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Tony Curti Installed as President of National Association of Professional Insurance Agents

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony "Tony" Curti, CIC, LIC, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan has been installed as president of the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents during the organization's September 23, 2021 board meeting in Detroit.

Curti was sworn in together with his four fellow national officers: Gerald F. Hemphill, CIC, LUTCF of Richmond, Virginia, President-elect; Richard A. Savino, CIC, CPIA, of Warwick, New York, Vice President/Treasurer; Ariel Rivera of Puerto Rico, Secretary/Assistant Treasurer; and Wayne F. White, CPA, CPIA, PFMM of Conway, Arkansas, Immediate Past President. All the officers will serve one-year terms that begin on October 1, 2021 and run through September 30, 2022.

"Insurance agents plus technology is the winning combination in insurance distribution," said Curti. "Emotional intelligence and relationship-building are fundamental in our business. Today, these traits and others can be married with tech innovation to best serve clients. I am proud to carry the mantle for the industry as we progress."

Curti pointed out that PIA adapted quickly to changes in the business environment prompted by the coronavirus crisis. "PIA was quick to adjust to COVID circumstances because we had already invested in technology and had strong prior knowledge to rely on. We adapted very well, which is what independent insurance agents are uniquely positioned to do."

He added that PIA's aggressive advocacy has produced legislative and regulatory victories that have added to agencies' bottom lines.

"It is also important for all agents to remember that we are in the relationship business," Curti added. "As has been demonstrated by the ongoing success of PIA's agency-company council, The PIA Partnership, agencies and carriers are stakeholders with an interdependence that drives our business. Each of us has a stake in our mutual success."

Curti was elected to the executive committee of PIA in 2018 and has served as a board member for nine years. He also has completed three terms as president of the Michigan Association of Professional Insurance Agents and still serves on their board.

Tony began in insurance with Curti Insurance Agency, Inc., a family-owned firm. After the sale of the Curti Agency, he held senior insurance leadership positions at the U.S. insurance subsidiary for ABN Amro Bank, NV. In 2012, Tony joined fintech and top 10 global broker Acrisure as a shareholder/Agency Partner where he today serves as an Operations executive. He's held multiple senior positions, interfacing with Acrisure's insurance agencies and brokers, as well as Home Office colleagues in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Tony is an adjunct professor in Finance, at Walsh College, in Troy, MI. He has previously served on the faculty of the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC), involved with risk management and insurance studies.

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance, but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes and businesses. PIA's web address is http://www.pianational.org.

This press release is online at:

https://www.pianational.org/detail-pages/news/2021/10/01/tony-curti-installed-as-president-of-pia-national

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tony-curti-installed-as-president-of-national-association-of-professional-insurance-agents-301390165.html

SOURCE National Association of Professional Insurance Agents

Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Despite Record Deliveries?

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) rose 3% Friday morning before losing ground as the day progressed, trading down just about 0.5% as of 1:40 p.m. today. The weakness in the EV stock's price is surprising given that Nio reached a milestone and reported solid delivery numbers for September today, even topping its own projections. Nio delivered a record number of 10,628 vehicles in total in September, up 125.7% year over year.

  • Why this billionaire investor is all in on one electric vehicle maker

    Yahoo Finance Live chats with investing pioneer Alec Gores of The Group about his latest playing on the future of the automobile.

  • In today's low-rate world, Warren Buffett holds these stocks for the fat yields

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • Why Atea Pharmaceutical Stock Is Ripping Higher Today

    Shares of the mid-cap biopharma Atea Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: AVIR) are up by a respectable 21.5% as of 11:44 a.m. EDT Friday morning. The biotech's shares are taking flight today in response to a successful interim analysis for Merck's oral COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, in a late-stage trial. Atea, for its part, is also trialing an oral COVID-19 medication, known as AT-527, with a broadly similar mechanism of action (they both interfere with viral replication).

  • At US$79.73, Is InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Worth Looking At Closely?

    InMode Ltd. ( NASDAQ:INMD ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively...

  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) Delivers a Record Number of Vehicles, Here is When They are Estimated to Become Profitable

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) future prospects. NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China and is on route to expand globally.

  • Why Guardant Health Is Down More Than 14% Friday

    Shares of healthcare company Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) are down 14.2% as of mid-session today on the heels of unconfirmed reports that it's interested in acquiring peer and indirect rival NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO). Only citing "people familiar with the matter," Bloomberg reported on Friday that disease diagnostics Guardant Health is considering an acquisition of cancer-testing specialist NeoGenomics. Although neither NeoGenomics nor Guardant Health has confirmed they're in such discussions, the suggestion has an air of credibility.

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Flying High Today

    A prominent analyst just issued an upgrade of Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), and his rationale has the whole sector taking flight. Shares of Southwest, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL), and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) were all up more than 5% on Friday morning on commentary that the post-pandemic aviation recovery is far from over. It's been a turbulent few years for airline stocks, with shares initially hit hard by the pandemic on fears that the drop in travel demand would lead to a rash of airline bankruptcies.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Merck’s pill shows positive signs against COVID, Five9 axes Zoom sale, AMC’s debt repurchase

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the latest early market movers, which include: Zoom's stock leaping upwards after the Five9 merger agreement fell apart, Merck announcing that its experimental pill delivers effective results against COVID-19, and AMC shares surging after the company disclosed plans to repurchase debt.

  • JPMorgan’s Texas Muni Work Becomes Latest Culture War Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest U.S. bank says it’s being shut out of underwriting municipal-bond deals in Texas after the state enacted a law banning government work with banks that limit business with the firearms industry.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Be

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • Identity theft: What I learned after somebody used my SSN to try to trade stocks on Robinhood

    An identity thief used my Social Security number and birthday to open up a Robinhood account. Here's what I learned when I dug a little deeper.

  • Why Suze Orman says now is the time to sell your car

    There’s never been a better time to swap your ride for a wealthier future, she says.

  • Lordstown Dives After Confirming Factory Sale, Updating Endurance EV Production Plans

    Lordstown gets needed cash by selling its Ohio plant to Foxconn. But RIDE dived amid updated Endurance production plans.

  • Moderna and Novavax Stocks Are Tumbling Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • Why ASML Holding Fell 15% This Week

    Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML), a semiconductor equipment company, fell this week after an analyst downgraded the company's stock. Additionally, ASML's stock may have dropped earlier this week as some investors sold fast-growing tech stocks in response to rising 10-year Treasury yields. New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu downgraded ASML's shares from buy to neutral on Tuesday, with a 660 euro price target.

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • Trusts are useful for almost everything in estate planning

    Trusts are among the most used, most useful and most misunderstood tools of estate planning. Each of these trusts has elements different from the others and even trusts of the same type can be somewhat different as each is tailored to the client’s needs.