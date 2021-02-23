'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2' will hit Switch later this year
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater is heading back to mobile platforms, but this time around, it's leaving the Game Boy Advance behind. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 will hit Switch in 2021, sometime after spring, finally bringing the full title to Nintendo's newest on-the-go device.
But first, the game is heading to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S on March 26th, complete with next-gen upgrades. These versions will hit 1080p at 120FPS, or 4K at 60FPS, and have improved spatial audio and polished effects. Note that the PS5 and Series X versions of the game will support native 4K, while the Series S edition is upscaled from 1440p.
The Switch version, meanwhile, will likely be a faithful port of the original release, which landed in September 2020. After outlining THPS 1 and 2's fresh features on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, Activision says simply, "For on-the-go play, the Nintendo Switch version can’t be beat, giving fans the chance to skate with their favorite pros wherever they are."
Pre-orders for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S versions are live right now. Anyone who already owns the digital version of THPS 1 and 2 for PS4 or Xbox One can score the Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle for $10, which unlocks the next-gen upgrades and extra goodies, including secret skater The Ripper, retro Create-A-Skater gear, and old-school skins for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, and Rodney Mullen. Players who already own the Digital Deluxe Edition will be able to download the next-gen version for free on March 26th, except in Japan.